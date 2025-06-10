Washington, D.C. — On June 9, 2025, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced the dismissal of all 17 members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), the body responsible for issuing federal recommendations on vaccine use in the United States. The move came under the directive of the “Restoring Gold Standard Science” Executive Order issued by President Trump earlier this year, with the stated aim of insulating federal scientific advisory processes from financial conflicts of interest.

The decision was made by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who described the restructuring as “a necessary step to restore public trust in federal health policy.” Critics characterized the action as abrupt and politically motivated, while supporters framed it as long overdue.

The ACIP panel, formally housed within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), plays a central role in shaping national vaccine policy. Its recommendations influence state-level immunization mandates, school entry requirements, and reimbursement practices across Medicaid and private insurance programs.

The removal of the sitting ACIP members represents one of the most consequential shake-ups in federal science governance in decades.

A History of Scrutiny

Questions around ACIP’s independence have circulated for years. In 2000, a Government Accountability Office (GAO) report found that the committee did not consistently disclose conflicts of interest among its members. A 2003 report by the U.S. House Committee on Government Reform raised similar concerns, pointing to overlapping roles between ACIP members, the CDC, and vaccine manufacturers.

More recently, concerns were reignited by public access to the Open Payments database maintained by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The database, created under the Physician Payments Sunshine Act, tracks industry payments to physicians and researchers. Independent analyses of these records has revealed that several ACIP members had received consulting fees, research funding, or speaking honoraria from the very companies whose products they were tasked with evaluating.

Former ACIP Member COIs – At a Glance

In January 2025, the Biden Administration appointed eight new members to ACIP in a move to reduce the appearance of conflicts of interest. That last-ditch effort failed to provide a sufficient course correction.

A review of financial disclosures, CMS Open Payments records, and past industry affiliations revealed the following:

Dr. Edwin J. Asturias received over $3.8 million in associated research funding between 2019 and 2023 from Pfizer and other manufacturers.

Dr. Yvonne Maldonado received more than $4.6 million in funding linked to Merck.

Dr. Helen Talbot was awarded over $312,000 in associated research support tied to Sanofi and Gilead.

Dr. Oliver Brooks was compensated for promotional speaking and consulting engagements by Sanofi, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, and others across a 10-year span.

Dr. Noel T. Brewer disclosed consulting roles with Merck, Moderna, Novavax, Sanofi, and the WHO, though not all such payments appeared in CMS records.

These financial entanglement—whether direct or institutional, disclosed or undeclared—formed the basis of the HHS action.

Institutional Alignment Without Reported Evidence of Financial Compensation

While many former ACIP members had documented financial ties to vaccine manufacturers, several others had no formal payment records in databases such as CMS Open Payments or Dollars for Docs. However, their professional biographies, as published by the CDC and affiliated institutions, suggest a longstanding and often public commitment to promoting vaccination as a primary tool of public health—raising questions not of financial bias, but of institutional alignment and ideological uniformity.

Dr. Sybil Cineas, for instance, had no reported financial disclosures but was described by the CDC as having “20+ years of experience teaching about and promoting vaccination in the clinical setting.” Her role as a clinical educator embedded pro-vaccine messaging directly into her practice and training efforts for over two decades.

Dr. Jamie Loehr, a family physician in upstate New York, was similarly profiled by the CDC as someone who “counsels patients every day on the benefits of vaccines.” The phrasing suggests a career built around routine advocacy for vaccination, which, while entirely within mainstream public health practice, reflects a degree of philosophical commitment that may limit neutrality in contentious or emerging scientific debates.

Ms. Karyn Lyons, an RN and the Chief of the Immunization Section at the Illinois Department of Public Health, was described as having “dedicated her career to advancing immunization efforts” since 2005. She also served on the ACIP Meningococcal Workgroup on behalf of the Association of Immunization Managers—an organization whose core mission includes improving vaccine uptake.

Charlotte Moser, MS, had no financial disclosures listed, but is publicly known as the co-founder of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) Vaccine Education Center, a prominent national initiative that develops vaccine-related informational materials. The program has historically received support from the Merck Company Foundation, and CHOP has collaborated closely with Merck in educational outreach. While Moser’s role appears educational rather than clinical or regulatory, her alignment with pro-vaccine communication efforts is well established.

In each of these cases, the absence of direct financial remuneration does not necessarily indicate bias. However, the consistent presence of vaccine promotional language and advocacy roles throughout these members’ careers suggests a broader systemic issue: the selection of committee members whose philosophical and professional commitments may converge so tightly around a single public health intervention that meaningful scientific dissent becomes unlikely.

These examples underscore a challenge not unique to ACIP: when long-term public health advocacy is treated as evidence of qualification, rather than potential partiality, advisory bodies risk becoming intellectually homogenous—unable or unwilling to engage with the full range of scientific and policy perspectives.

Officials indicated that new ACIP members will be selected under more stringent conflict-of-interest policies that bar participation by individuals with recent or ongoing financial relationships and deep institutional alignments with vaccine manufacturers.

Reaction from the Scientific Community

The response from the broader scientific and medical communities has been divided. Organizations such as the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) expressed concern that the decision could undermine continuity in vaccine policymaking.

Legacy media outlet NBC called this move Kennedy’s “most aggressive action” yet on vaccines.

Others, including former federal scientists and independent researchers, have supported the move, arguing that scientific bodies with regulatory influence must be held to strict standards of impartiality—particularly when advising on population-wide medical interventions.

It is also worth noting that even the perception of bias can be as damaging to public trust as actual bias itself, and that reporting a conflict of interest is not the same thing as acting on one.

A New Standard for Scientific Integrity?

The reconstitution of ACIP comes amid a broader push by the current administration to apply stricter scientific standards across all federal health agencies. The Executive Order guiding the shake-up mandates full transparency in committee deliberations, mandatory disclosure of financial interests, and public access to all data used in formulating health policy recommendations.

Critics warn that removing experienced experts may slow the development of new guidance during an uncertain period in global infectious disease surveillance. Yet the move has also opened a national conversation about how scientific advice is generated, and what standards should apply when such advice carries regulatory and commercial consequences.

The future composition of ACIP will be closely watched. Whether the new panel earns greater trust will depend less on who is appointed and more on the structures that govern how they serve.

Who do you think should serve on the reformulated ACIP committee? Should there even be one? What might replace ACIP? Let us and the world know in the comments.

