Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Renee Morris's avatar
Renee Morris
3h

Dr. Suzanne Humphries, Dr. Jeffrey Barke, & Dr. Paul Thomas would be my first three choices for new ACIP appointments.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Maurine Meleck's avatar
Maurine Meleck
2h

The ACIP needs scientists, doctors and any others who don't have a bias in favor of vaccines for everyone, mandated vaccines and favor all vaccines(including all the ones in use now) be tested first for safety and effectiveness against a placebo. Lasstly, do not allow any more mRNA vaccines.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James Lyons-Weiler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture