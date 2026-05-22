Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Mitzner's avatar
Steve Mitzner
7h

I ask my [so-called] Coved jab pushing G.P. doctor, How do You Trust our $62 billion in Fraud fines/ Big Pharma's advice? Ignoring the Trust part in support of the Money part, He answered with [That's a dumb question, look] "That's not a lot of Money for them." He was right! It's all about the money! Sick people mean, more MONEY!!!!

Reply
Share
Robin Whittle's avatar
Robin Whittle
5h

Thanks Jen, James and the Panel for this webinar / meeting. There were several dozen others in attendance and I think most stayed to the end.

Professor Wimalawansa mentions his vitamin D3 supplemental quantity recommendations at 2:17:45. The average daily quantity should be in the range 70 to 90 IUs per kilogram body weight for people of all ages, except for those suffering from obesity. For obesity I and II (BMI 30 to 39) the range is 100 to 130 IUs per day per kg body weight and for III (BMI 40+), 140 to 180 IUs per day per kg body weight.

An IU of vitamin D3 is 1/40th of a millionth of a gram. For 70 kg (154 lb) the recommended range is 4900 to 6300 IUs, which is 122 to 157 micrograms ("mcg" on the back of supplement bottles). 5000 IU = 125 micrograms / day is a gram every 22 years. Credit cards weigh about 5.2 grams.

These recommendations will enable everyone to attain at least the 50 ng/mL (1 part in 20,000,000 by mass = 125 nmol/L) level of circulating 25-hydroxyvitamin D which their immune system needs to function properly. See the Quraishi et al. 2014 research cited and discussed at: https://vitamindstopscovid.info/00-evi/#00-50ngmL. There is no danger of toxicity and so there is no need to have blood tests ("vitamin D" blood tests measure circulating 25-hydroxyvitamin D) or medical monitoring.

Of course anyone with medical concerns who is consulting with their doctor may want to have their 25-hydroxyvitamin D measured, as part of the workup.

I use the term "vitamin D3 supplemental intake", since this is routine nutrition. "Dose" is a medical term.

Adequate vitamin D3 supplementation, as Prof. Wimalawansa recommends, is a safe, always available, way of attaining the 25-hydroxyvitamin D we need (it is made primarily in the liver from vitamin D3 cholecalciferol) as an alternative to the evolutionarily natural source - high levels of ultraviolet B exposure of the skin, which is difficult or impossible to obtain all year round, damages DNA, kills cells and, in the long-term, greatly raises the risk of skin cancer.

Thanks for letting me express my support Prof. Wimalawansa's recommendations and mention the problems with the RDA (Recommended Daily Allowance) for vitamin D3. See my comments to your last Substack article for how I estimated what a prober U.S. RDA for vitamin D3 would be: https://popularrationalism.substack.com/p/how-the-us-hhs-came-to-underdose/comment/262700063 and https://popularrationalism.substack.com/p/how-the-us-hhs-came-to-underdose/comment/262700292.

Even with a population without significant obesity, body weight variations among adults make the RDA a crude way of recommending how much of a nutrient each person should consume. With the current incidence of obesity in Western nations, the RDA is even less appropriate, since it is set solely by the needs of the most obese people. It is even worse with vitamin D3 since obesity further reduces the ability of ingested or UV-B produced vitamin D3 to be converted into circulating 25-hydroxyvitamin D: https://5nn.info/temp/250hd-obesity/.

All medical professionals need to understand that most of the functions attributed, broadly, to "vitamin D" have nothing to do with hormonal signaling. The third compound, calcitriol (1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D), in the bloodstream at a very low level controlled by the kidneys, has the one hormonal function of all three compounds - it alters the behavior of several types of cell which are involved in calcium, phosphate and bone metabolism.

All medical professionals need to understand 25-hydroxyvitamin D to calcitriol intracrine and paracrine signaling, since this is - as best we know - how all the other functions of the vitamin D compounds are implemented, in many types of immune cell and in cell types such as those which are involved in neurodevelopment.

Most doctors, nurses, immunologists - and even many vitamin D researchers - have never heard of these signaling systems, so they assume that the immune system somehow depends on the very low (0.05 to 0.1 ng/mL) level of circulating calcitriol. This is not the case.

Since, as far as I know, no-one has written a peer-reviewed tutorial which explains these signaling systems, I wrote a non-peer-reviewed one in 2020: https://vitamindstopscovid.info/02-intracrine/. A shorter version is in this description of the three compounds, as part of my long page citing and discussing research on these compounds and the immune system: https://vitamindstopscovid.info/00-evi/#02-compounds.

This section discusses Prof. Wimalawansa's vitamin D3 supplemental intake quantity recommendations: https://vitamindstopscovid.info/00-evi/#00-how-much. He first published an earlier, somewhat more complex, form of these recommendations in 2022: https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/14/14/2997.

He has published the simplified recommendations in several articles, including this one in 2024 https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/16/22/3969, with coauthors Dr Bruce Hollis, and Dr Scott Weiss, who also presented yesterday and who are respectively Professors of Pediatrics and of Medicine.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Lyons-Weiler, PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture