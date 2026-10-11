Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Florent Beuyet's avatar
Florent Beuyet
Oct 11

The section I'd photocopy for my pharmacy counter is the safety one — it's the part most wellness writing skips. I regularly meet people taking 10,000 IU a day because a campaign graphic made it sound harmless, and hypercalcemia is a miserable way to learn the NIH's 4,000 IU upper limit exists. Your distinction between a research target and a 'safe for everyone' dose is exactly the line I draw with patients: measure 25(OH)D, correct a real deficiency, don't chase a magic number. One design question I keep returning to: should the next trials randomize to a target blood level instead of a fixed dose?

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ㅤㅤㅤ ㅤAngeliciousness's avatar
ㅤㅤㅤ ㅤAngeliciousness
Oct 13

Allow your bewbs to breathe. Tight bras are moida.

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