James Lyons-Weiler, PhD

Breast Cancer Awareness Month should ask what would allow more women to live their lives without ever receiving a breast cancer diagnosis. Finding a tumor earlier and preventing that tumor from developing address different stages of disease. A public health program needs both, and its investment in prevention should reflect the value of avoiding the diagnosis, the treatment, and the suffering that follows. Awareness has a larger obligation than reminding women to look for disease that already exists.

GrassrootsHealth and the Helen Knoll Foundation have brought that obligation into focus with an October campaign examining sunlight, vitamin D, and breast cancer prevention research. Their initiative deserves attention because it asks a consequential, testable question about a potentially modifiable biological exposure. The appropriate response is to examine the evidence closely and fund the studies that can resolve its remaining uncertainties. Enthusiasm for prevention should raise our methodological standards. [1]

On November 2, the organizations will help bring that discussion to the inaugural Baggerly-Garland Awards, where GrassrootsHealth will honor Edward D. Gorham, William B. Grant, and Joan M. Lappe. The Helen Knoll Foundation will also recognize GrassrootsHealth founder Carole Baggerly with a Vitamin D Visionary Award. These recognitions offer an occasion to examine the research questions their work has advanced and the clinical questions that still require answers. [1, 2]

One strand of that research examines geography. In 2008, Sharif Mohr and colleagues, including Gorham and Grant, analyzed breast cancer incidence in 107 countries. They reported an inverse association between ultraviolet B exposure and breast cancer incidence after adjustment for selected national characteristics. The finding justified further investigation, but country-level comparisons cannot establish what caused an individual woman’s cancer. Countries differ in reproductive patterns, screening, cancer registration, diet, and other exposures. Statistical adjustment for measured national variables cannot eliminate every alternative explanation. The scientific value of this work lies in the hypothesis it generates and the individual-level investigations it motivates. [3]

Laboratory research supplies a biological reason to investigate the hypothesis. In a 2019 study, Isela Martínez-Reza and colleagues found that calcitriol, an active vitamin D metabolite, inhibited proliferation in two triple-negative breast cancer cell lines. Their experiments implicated signaling involving the cytokines IL-1β and TNF-α. Such work identifies mechanisms that researchers can test; it does not establish an oral supplement dose or a protective blood concentration for women. A cultured cancer cell, an established tumor, and a healthy breast represent different experimental systems. Moving between them requires evidence at each step. [4]

A prominent human finding came from Sharon McDonnell and colleagues in 2018. Their pooled analysis included 5,038 women aged 55 or older and 77 breast cancer diagnoses. Women with serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D concentrations of at least 60 ng/mL had an 82 percent lower incidence rate than those below 20 ng/mL; the rate ratio was 0.18, with a 95 percent confidence interval of 0.04–0.62. The endpoint included invasive and in situ breast cancer. This substantial association merits investigation. [5]

Its interpretation requires care. Although two source datasets came from randomized trials, this comparison grouped women by measured vitamin D concentrations. That regrouping does not preserve randomization. The authors also lacked adjustment for family history, diet, and estrogen use. Those limitations leave room for confounding, so the result cannot establish that raising a woman’s vitamin D concentration will reduce her breast cancer risk by 82 percent. Repeated measurements improve exposure assessment; they do not themselves establish causation. [5]

Lappe’s 2017 randomized trial illustrates why the actual estimates deserve more attention than the label “positive” or “negative.” Investigators assigned 2,303 postmenopausal women to 2,000 IU of vitamin D3 plus 1,500 mg of calcium daily or placebo for four years. They recorded cancer in 45 women in the intervention group and 64 controls: 3.89 percent versus 5.58 percent, an observed difference of 1.69 percentage points. The hazard ratio was 0.70, with a 95 percent confidence interval of 0.47–1.02 and P = 0.06. That interval includes substantial benefit and a near-null effect; the result did not meet the conventional significance threshold. The primary endpoint combined cancer types, excluding nonmelanoma skin cancer, and the intervention combined two nutrients. Neither feature permits a breast-cancer-specific claim for vitamin D alone. Participants began with a mean vitamin D concentration of 32.8 ng/mL, which also limits what this trial tells us about correcting marked deficiency. [6]

The larger VITAL trial provides another necessary constraint. JoAnn Manson and colleagues randomized 25,871 adults to vitamin D3 at 2,000 IU daily or placebo within a factorial trial. Over a median 5.3 years, supplementation did not significantly reduce total invasive cancer incidence. For breast cancer, the hazard ratio was 1.02, with a 95 percent confidence interval of 0.79–1.31. That result does not support a large average protective effect from this regimen in the population studied. [7]

VITAL also clarifies the next question. Among participants with baseline blood measurements, the mean vitamin D concentration was 30.8 ng/mL, and 12.7 percent fell below 20 ng/mL. Investigators tested a fixed supplement dose in an older population rather than a strategy specifically designed to correct deficiency before breast cancer develops. Those distinctions limit extrapolation. They do not erase the randomized result or prove that a different strategy will work. A proposed benefit from correcting deficiency remains a hypothesis requiring a direct test. [7]

Observational evidence also includes a substantial null result. In 2023, Kala Visvanathan and colleagues pooled data from 17 prospective cohorts, including 10,484 invasive breast cancer cases and 12,953 matched controls. After harmonizing vitamin D measurements, they found no overall relationship between prediagnostic concentrations and subsequent invasive breast cancer. The relative risk per 10 ng/mL increase was 0.99, with a 95 percent confidence interval of 0.95–1.03. This study challenges a broad protective association across the concentrations it represented. However, only 0.7 percent of controls had concentrations of at least 50 ng/mL, limiting its information about the higher concentrations emphasized by GrassrootsHealth. Its invasive-cancer endpoint also differs from the combined invasive and in situ endpoint in the 2018 analysis. Resolving disagreement requires attention to exposure ranges and outcome definitions. [8]

Taken together, these studies make a targeted research program more defensible than a universal prevention promise. If benefit depends on starting vitamin D status, averaging across participants with different starting states could dilute an effect confined to a deficient subgroup. That possibility requires a prespecified interaction analysis, sufficient participants within the relevant strata, and confidence intervals that show what the study can exclude. A favorable result in one subgroup and an unfavorable result in another do not establish that the effects differ; researchers must test the difference itself. Heterogeneity deserves a planned investigation, not a retrospective search for a favorable population.

Investigators should therefore design breast cancer prevention trials around the question they intend to answer. They should measure baseline status, repeat measurements during follow-up, and document whether the assigned strategies produce and maintain meaningfully different concentrations. They should define the target population and breast cancer endpoints before enrollment, power the study for clinically meaningful absolute differences, and plan analyses by menopausal status and tumor subtype where the expected event counts support them. A target-range trial should compare ethically acceptable care strategies and include treatment for clinically important deficiency; it should not deliberately sustain deficiency in a control group.

The analysis must retain every participant’s randomized assignment for the primary comparison. Investigators can add analyses of achieved concentrations, adherence, and biological response, but they must explain the assumptions those analyses require. If they exclude early diagnoses to allow for cancer latency, they should prespecify that window and report results across the full follow-up alongside it. An exclusion chosen after examining the results can favor a preferred conclusion. The same principle applies to endpoint bundling: investigators must report invasive disease, in situ diagnoses, advanced disease, and mortality distinctly enough for readers to understand which outcome actually changed.

Research published in 2025 illustrates another question worth pursuing. Michelle Sako Omodei and colleagues randomized 80 women receiving chemotherapy before breast cancer surgery to 2,000 IU of vitamin D daily or placebo for six months. Seventy-five completed chemotherapy and underwent surgery. The authors reported pathological complete response, an assessment of whether invasive cancer remains at surgery, in 43 percent and 24 percent, respectively, with P = 0.04. That finding concerns response to treatment after diagnosis. It cannot demonstrate prevention, and it does not establish a survival benefit. The small trial warrants replication, careful accounting for the five participants who did not complete chemotherapy and surgery, and longer follow-up. Its value lies in the specific therapeutic question it opens. [9]

Enver Özkurt and colleagues reported a second randomized trial in 2025, testing 50,000 IU of vitamin D3 weekly during preoperative chemotherapy. Among 227 analyzed patients, the vitamin D group achieved breast pathological complete response in 45 of 114 cases, or 39.5 percent, compared with 19 of 113 controls, or 16.8 percent. In the initially node-positive subgroup, complete response in both breast and axilla occurred in 24.3 percent versus 10.6 percent. The distinction between these endpoints matters when describing the magnitude of benefit. [11]

The trial warrants independent replication. Investigators excluded ten participants who discontinued follow-up, used a control group without placebo, and left allocation concealment and blinded outcome assessment unclear. One surgeon generated the allocation sequence, enrolled participants, and assigned treatment. Survival comparisons did not establish a statistically significant benefit. These findings concern treatment response; they cannot establish prevention of a first breast cancer. [11]

A 2026 prospective cohort adds evidence about outcomes after diagnosis. Song Yao and colleagues followed 3,995 women with invasive breast cancer for a median of 12.2 years. Women with sufficient vitamin D levels had a lower adjusted all-cause mortality hazard than women with deficient levels: hazard ratio 0.76, with a 95 percent confidence interval of 0.62–0.93. That estimate describes a 24 percent lower mortality hazard, not a 24-percentage-point improvement in survival. The observational design leaves confounding and reverse causation as possible explanations; vitamin D status can reflect health and disease processes as well as intake. The association supports further research, but it cannot establish that supplementation caused longer survival or prevented the initial diagnosis. [12]

The public also needs a precise account of what a vitamin D test can establish. Serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D, abbreviated 25(OH)D, serves as the principal marker of vitamin D status. It does not measure a woman’s protection against breast cancer. The campaign promotes a target of 40–60 ng/mL, but the evidence reviewed here does not validate that range as a universal breast cancer prevention target. A proposed research or clinical target and a demonstrated cancer-prevention threshold carry different evidentiary burdens. [1, 10]

Safety deserves the same precision. The release cites 10,000 IU daily as a no-observed-adverse-effect level and discusses 150 ng/mL in relation to toxicity. Neither number establishes a dose or concentration that everyone can safely pursue. NIH lists 4,000 IU daily as the adult tolerable upper intake level for the general population; clinicians may use other doses for specific indications. Overt toxicity commonly involves concentrations above 150 ng/mL, but that observation cannot guarantee safety below that line. Excess vitamin D can cause hypercalcemia and kidney injury. Ultraviolet radiation also causes skin cancer, so sunlight research does not justify deliberate burning or unmonitored UV exposure. [1, 10]

A prevention trial must prospectively collect adverse outcomes and provide enough information to assess them. A study’s failure to detect a rare harm does not establish that the harm cannot occur. Researchers should report absolute benefits and harms, their uncertainty, and the population to which each estimate applies. That standard protects the public and strengthens the case for interventions with demonstrated benefit. Nutritional interventions deserve competent safety science alongside competent efficacy science.

Transparency also belongs in this conversation. Solius Labs sponsors the awards and develops UVB technology; GrassrootsHealth offers vitamin D testing. The 2018 pooled analysis disclosed commercial funding from Bio-Tech Pharmacal and stated that the funder had no role in the research or publication decision. These relationships warrant disclosure and independent replication. They do not, by themselves, establish bias or invalidate a result. The same scrutiny should apply across supplement companies, device manufacturers, pharmaceutical sponsors, and advocacy organizations. [1, 2, 5]

Public funding agencies and philanthropies should judge prevention proposals by the burden of disease they could avert and the quality of the experiment they propose. A treatment’s ability to generate revenue should have no bearing on whether a biological hypothesis deserves a fair test. When studies disagree, the next investment should identify the source of disagreement and test it directly. Repeating a design that cannot answer the disputed question will not resolve the dispute, however large the next sample becomes.

I encourage Popular Rationalism readers to learn about this work and participate in the November 2 discussion. The inaugural Baggerly-Garland Awards Ceremony and Press Conference begins Monday, November 2, 2026, at 11 a.m. Pacific, or 2 p.m. Eastern, at Goldberg Auditorium, Moores Cancer Center, UC San Diego Health, 3855 Health Sciences Drive, San Diego. Organizers list both in-person and virtual attendance and provide an RSVP through the event page. The occasion gives researchers, clinicians, journalists, and the public an opportunity to ask what evidence should come next. [2]

Honoring scientists should include taking their questions seriously enough to test them rigorously. Women deserve access to the evidence, a clear account of its limits, and a research program capable of turning plausible prevention strategies into reliable knowledge. Breast Cancer Awareness Month can help create that program by directing attention and resources toward the work that remains. The measure of success should ultimately be fewer women developing consequential breast cancer, with the benefits and harms documented openly.

Event information and RSVP

Sources

[1] GrassrootsHealth. Beyond the Pink Ribbon. Press release, October 1, 2026. Source

[2] GrassrootsHealth. Inaugural Baggerly-Garland Awards Ceremony and Press Conference. Event information and registration. Source

[3] Mohr SB, Garland CF, Gorham ED, Grant WB, Garland FC. Relationship between Low Ultraviolet B Irradiance and Higher Breast Cancer Risk in 107 Countries. The Breast Journal. 2008;14(3):255–260. DOI: 10.1111/j.1524-4741.2008.00571.x. Source

[4] Martínez-Reza I, et al. Journal of Immunology Research. 2019;2019:6384278. DOI: 10.1155/2019/6384278. PMID: 31093512. Source

[5] McDonnell SL, et al. PLoS ONE. 2018;13(6):e0199265. DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0199265. PMID: 29906273. Source

[6] Lappe J, et al. Effect of Vitamin D and Calcium Supplementation on Cancer Incidence in Older Women: A Randomized Clinical Trial. JAMA. 2017;317(12):1234–1243. DOI: 10.1001/jama.2017.2115. PMID: 28350929. Source

[7] Manson JE, et al. Vitamin D Supplements and Prevention of Cancer and Cardiovascular Disease. New England Journal of Medicine. 2019;380(1):33–44. DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa1809944. PMID: 30415629. Source

[8] Visvanathan K, et al. Circulating vitamin D and breast cancer risk: an international pooling project of 17 cohorts. European Journal of Epidemiology. 2023;38:11–29. DOI: 10.1007/s10654-022-00921-1. PMID: 36593337. Source

[9] Omodei MS, et al. Vitamin D Supplementation Improves Pathological Complete Response in Breast Cancer Patients Undergoing Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy: A Randomized Clinical Trial. Nutrition and Cancer. 2025;77(6):648–657. DOI: 10.1080/01635581.2025.2480854. PMID: 40098326. Source

[10] National Institutes of Health, Office of Dietary Supplements. Vitamin D Health Professional Fact Sheet. Updated June 27, 2025. Source

[11] Özkurt E, et al. Vitamin D Supplementation During Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy for Breast Cancer Improves Pathological Complete Response: A Prospective Randomized Clinical Trial. World Journal of Surgery. 2025;49(6):1396–1405. DOI: 10.1002/wjs.12587. PMID: 40229998. Source

[12] Yao S, et al. Clinically Sufficient Vitamin D Levels With Survival and Cardiovascular Outcomes in a Prospective Cohort of 3,995 Individuals Diagnosed With Invasive Breast Cancer. Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network. 2026;24(4):e257111. DOI: 10.6004/jnccn.2025.7111. PMID: 41911911. Source