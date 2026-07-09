It has been completely established that aluminum is a problem for human health for a long time. We offer this analysis without knowing whether more antigens at once is more of a problem than is solved by less aluminum. We do not advocate for vaccination and this article should in no way be read as medical advice either way on the question of vaccines. We support choice, including on whether to vaccinate or note.

In this article, we show how one FDA-licensed combination product cuts a child’s injected adjuvant load — without changing antigen exposure or a single visit.

There is a version of the aluminum debate that never reaches a committee, never needs a vote, and never asks a parent to skip a single antigen. It sits on a purchasing formulary. It is the choice, at the 2-, 4-, and 6-month visits, between giving three separate shots whose aluminum adjuvants sum — and giving one combination shot formulated to do the same job at a fraction of the adjuvant load.

That product now exists as an FDA-licensed. It is orderable today. It is the hexavalent VAXELIS — diphtheria-tetanus-acellular-pertussis, inactivated polio, Haemophilus influenzae type b, and hepatitis B in a single 0.5 mL dose. We are not advocating for this or any other vaccine. But for families who do choose to vaccine, or who are compelled or coerced to vaccinate their children, this information may be useful.

On the measure of injected aluminum, choosing it over the separate components is a large single lever in the entire pediatric schedule that can reduce aluminum exposure.

Before you begin the read, understand that Dr. Jeff Barke has reported that in the clinical trials for Vaxelis, six infants died. Watch his video on X at the end.

The arithmetic first, because the arithmetic needs no model

Start with the numbers that depend on nothing but the package inserts. At a 2-month visit delivered as separate monovalents, the aluminum-containing pieces are an Infanrix-class DTaP (~625 µg), a hepatitis B dose (~250 µg), and the aluminum-adjuvanted PedvaxHIB (225 µg) — plus the pneumococcal conjugate (~125 µg), which stays separate in every scenario. The DTaP-plus-Hib-plus-HepB adjuvant alone sums to roughly 1,100 µg in that one morning.

VAXELIS carries all four of those antigen groups — DTaP, polio, Hib, and hepatitis B — in a single dose containing, per its current FDA label, 319 µg of aluminum. (To our knowledge, no unsafe epitopes have been removed).

It represents one formulated adjuvant load in place of three summed ones, covering the same diseases, at exactly the three highest-exposure visits.

Run that across the first two years and the total injected aluminum falls from about 5,175 µg delivered as separate components to about 3,082 µg with VAXELIS at the primary series — a reduction of roughly 2,100 µg, about 40% of the whole series load, concentrated entirely in the first six months of life. That is not a modeled figure. It is addition, done on values printed in the inserts.

What the retention model adds — and where it stops

The inserts tell you the dose. They do not tell you the burden — how injected aluminum accumulates when the body clears part of each dose quickly and retains the rest, so that each new dose lands on the residue of the last.

To see that, both delivery choices were run through the same retention model used throughout this series: Priest’s long-retention kernel with dose superposition, scored against the FDA per-dose ceiling of 850 µg (21 CFR 610.15) scaled to the child’s body weight by the Clark Rule, following Lyons-Weiler & Ricketson (2018), on a male 50th-percentile growth curve.

The Curves Show the Difference

The model agrees with the arithmetic and sharpens it. The figure below shows the modeled body burden under both delivery choices against the weight-scaled reference. The three big early spikes collapse: each stacked ~1,100 µg component visit becomes a single 319 µg dose, so the VAXELIS curve clears back toward the reference between doses instead of riding far above it. The birth-dose spike and the 12-month Hib booster are identical in both arms — which is why the two curves meet at day 0 and near month 12.

Figure 1. Modeled aluminum body burden over the first 24 months, current schedule delivered as separate components (gold) vs. the hexavalent VAXELIS at 2/4/6 months (teal), against the weight-scaled model reference (navy dashed). Shaded regions are exceedance — burden above the reference. Priest long-retention model; 850 µg (21 CFR 610.15) scaled by the Clark Rule (Lyons-Weiler & Ricketson 2018); male 50th-percentile weight; components use PedvaxHIB (225 µg) and Infanrix-class DTaP. Rendered from the analysis workbook’s daily series.

Read the ranking, because the ranking is the finding. Removing universal hepatitis B and hepatitis A from the schedule — a policy change — cuts modeled exceedance about 45%. Switching to an aluminum-free Hib cuts about 37%. Choosing the hexavalent over separate components cuts 85% — larger than either, and it is a product already licensed and in use, requiring no ACIP vote. Adding an aluminum-free Hib booster on top brings it to 89%: the floor of what product choice alone can achieve.

Figure 2. Integrated exceedance area (µg·days of modeled burden above the weight-scaled reference) across four delivery choices, Long model, first 24 months. Product and formulation choice — not schedule policy — is the largest modifiable lever, and every option shown is FDA-licensed today.

Separate Monovalents vs. “Which Mode in Your Practice” vs. “Which, if any, is the safest choice”

The comparison above is against fully separate monovalents — an Infanrix-class DTaP, a standalone hepatitis B, a PedvaxHIB, each with its own adjuvant. Many clinics do not work that way. A practice already using a pentavalent product such as Pentacel (DTaP-IPV/Hib, ~330 µg) plus a separate hepatitis B is already partly consolidated — and against that baseline the VAXELIS advantage is real but smaller, because much of the consolidation has already happened.

The full 40% / 85% figures describe the distance from the least-consolidated way to deliver the schedule. More consolidation means less injected aluminum for the same antigens, and the hexavalent is the most consolidated option licensed. A family or clinician should ask what their current baseline actually is before quoting a reduction figure.

Three further boundaries belong in the open. VAXELIS covers the primary series only — it does not replace the hepatitis B birth dose, the 12–15-month Hib booster, or the later DTaP doses, all of which remain separate and set a residual aluminum floor no product choice removes. The per-dose values for the comparator products are representative insert figures that vary by manufacturer and lot; confirm against current inserts before acting. And not every clinic stocks the hexavalent — a family may have to ask specifically, or find a provider who does.

And they should be fully informed, which, I would argue, since the many-antigens-at-once

Why this is a reform point and not a scare

Notice what is not being claimed. This is not a claim that the aluminum in the separate-component schedule causes harm at these doses — that is a separate question this model does not address and does not try to. It is a narrower, sturdier claim: when the same licensed protection is available in a form that delivers less of a retained substance, delivering the higher load instead is an avoidable exposure — and avoidable exposures are exactly what good medicine is supposed to minimize.

That is ordinary iatrogenic-avoidability reasoning, and it helps a bit with informed consent. A patient entitled to a treatment is entitled to the version with the smaller incidental burden when the protection is equivalent. The striking thing is not that the lower-aluminum option is exotic — it is that it is completely mainstream, sitting on the shelf, licensed, and simply not offered as a choice. A parent is rarely told that the same six antigens can arrive in one vial instead of three, or what that changes. That silence, not the aluminum, is still worth reforming, and it costs the system nothing to fix: a formulary line and a sentence at the point of care.

The “schedule debate” will keep happening in Atlanta. This lever does not wait for it.

A companion one-page reference — what to ask your provider for — is being produced and will be made available for families and clinicians, and the full workbook behind these figures is open for anyone who wants to change an assumption and watch the curve move. To see more analysis like this, support the Institute for Pure and Applied Knowledge or become a paid subscriber to Popular Rationalism, and forward this to a family who needs it.

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References

U.S. Food and Drug Administration / DailyMed. VAXELIS (DTaP-IPV-Hib-HepB) prescribing information, current label (SPL v14, published 2026-05-06): “Each 0.5 mL dose contains 319 mcg aluminum from aluminum salts used as adjuvants.” Indicated as a 3-dose primary series, ages 6 weeks through 4 years.

Lyons-Weiler J, Ricketson R. Reconsideration of the immunotherapeutic pediatric safe dose levels of aluminum. J Trace Elem Med Biol. 2018;48:67–73. doi:10.1016/j.jtemb.2018.02.025 (Clark-Rule weight scaling of the per-dose ceiling).

Priest ND. The biological behaviour and bioavailability of aluminium in man. J Environ Monit. 2004;6:375–403. doi:10.1039/b314329p (retention kernel).

McFarland G, La Joie E, Thomas P, Lyons-Weiler J. Acute exposure and chronic retention of aluminum in three vaccine schedules and effects of genetic and environmental variation. J Trace Elem Med Biol. 2020;58:126444. doi:10.1016/j.jtemb.2019.126444 (schedule-level retention modeling).

U.S. FDA. Aluminum in biological products. 21 CFR 610.15(a) — per-dose content ceiling; a distinct question from the cumulative weight-scaled model reference used here.

Modeled figures are hypothetical and educational, not a prediction for any individual child, and not medical advice. The weight-scaled reference is a modeling construct, not an established safety threshold, and is a different question from the FDA per-dose ceiling. Aluminum content varies by manufacturer and lot; confirm against current package inserts. Comparisons are versus fully separate monovalents unless stated; a pentavalent baseline narrows the gap.

Related:

Full Text of Dr. Dawn Michael’s Tweet:

6-WEEK-OLD BABIES are getting SIX VACCINES IN ONE SINGLE SHOT.



VAXELIS = DTaP + Polio + Hib + Hep B combined.



In the clinical trials: 6 INFANTS DIED.



Dr. Jeff Barke breaks it down:

• Epinephrine must be ready — babies can go into anaphylactic shock instantly

• Can cause babies to suddenly STOP BREATHING (often labeled “SIDS”)

• Contains formaldehyde, glutaraldehyde, aluminum (319 mcg), polysorbate 80, antibiotics, bovine serum, and Vero monkey kidney cells

• ZERO true placebo-controlled safety studies — only compared to other vaccines

• Never tested for cancer, mutations, fertility damage, pregnancy, or breastmilk effects



Dr. Barke: “This is insane!” How the hell is this being given to newborns?! Watch the full shocking video here