Popular Rationalism

Maurine Meleck
1d

After 22 years that I applied for compensation from vaccine court(and pulled out without prejudice just before they threw out 5,000 claims) I still have saved every piece of medical records etc that applied to my grandson's case of autism. I pray I'm still alive to be able to cover the courtroom with their bags of lies and evaporate the bad intentioned with tinkerbell dust. May the god of truth

always be there for us.

Jayne Doe
1d

NEVER MANDATE a "vaccine" that is UNAVOIDABLY UNSAFE, especially on babies and children. WT?!

In other words, put this gun to your baby's head and pull the trigger. Five out of six chances they won't get hurt.

