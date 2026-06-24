Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Jim's avatar
Jim
3h

Sadly it's tip of the iceberg. The real attack should be on Big Pharma that STOLE $"Hundreds of Billions", whilst these few hundred defendents are accused of less than $7 Billion.

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annapolis73's avatar
annapolis73
3h

Just a side note. If politicians keep driving this, expect pompousity and vote getting, not effciency. In fact, there will be "babies thrown out with the bath water." The victims will be the disabled.

Here in Ohio the blowback from the alleged criminal fraud has led to a stupid backlash. The "bragging" extends to prosections of caregivers who have made $1000 "errors" being cut off, etc just so the "numbers" can get run up as point scoring. Some of the bills introduced by the legisalture would do more harmthan good. Fortunately, most of it failed, as it is just political posturing.

If you have loved one in great vulnerable need, keep you eyes wide open. Don't become collateral damage. Demand accountability by every stakeholder, especially those we elect.

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