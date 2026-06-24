June 23, 2026 takedown: 455 defendants, 90 licensed medical professionals, over $6.5B in alleged false claims, HHS/CMS/OIG participation, CMS suspensions/revocations, and Sec. Kennedy’s statement on HHS collaboration with law enforcement. (Department of Justice).

The Department of Justice has announced an historic national health care fraud takedown involving 455 defendants, charging 90 physicians and other licensed health care professionals, in alleged schemes totaling more than $6.5 billion in false claims.

Federal authorities reported cases across 56 federal districts and 45 states and territories, participation by 50 state Medicaid Fraud Control Units, and seizure of more than $182 million in cash, luxury vehicles, jewelry, and other assets.

The announcement describes the largest health care fraud takedown in Department history, but its significance lies in what the cases reveal about the operating environment in which modern medical fraud can scale. These were not merely clerical irregularities or disputed interpretations of billing rules. The cases described by DOJ involve alleged kickbacks, medically unnecessary services, false diagnoses, prescription-drug diversion, hospice fraud, wound-care billing schemes, Medicaid exploitation, and patient harm, including death.

Health care fraud does not merely steal money from public programs. It corrupts the clinical relationship. It converts patients into billing instruments. It converts diagnoses into revenue opportunities. It turns the medical record into a financial device. When fraud enters medicine, the victim is not only the taxpayer. The patient becomes the point of extraction.

That is why the collaboration between the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Justice. DOJ can prosecute. HHS can identify patterns, suspend payments, revoke billing privileges, exclude providers, and shut down routes by which claims become payments. In this takedown, CMS suspended 1,079 providers and revoked billing privileges for 1,403 providers. HHS-OIG reported more than 1,400 provider exclusions, 48 civil monetary penalty settlements totaling more than $73 million, and 25 actions seeking more than $10 billion in payments to the Medicare Trust Fund from payments CMS caught and suspended before disbursement.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. framed the issue: “Health care fraud steals from taxpayers, exploits vulnerable patients, and puts lives at risk,” Kennedy stated. He added that the enforcement action sends a message: “if you use our health care system to enrich yourself at the expense of patients or the American people, we will find you, we will prosecute you, and we will hold you accountable.” Those are not merely prosecutorial words. They locate fraud where it belongs: inside patient protection, not merely inside fiscal control.

The wound-care allegations show why this distinction matters. DOJ reported charges against 11 defendants, including a company executive and eight medical professionals, in cases involving fraudulent claims for amniotic wound allografts. In one Arizona case, providers billed Medicare more than $4 billion for one company’s allografts from approximately December 2021 through June 2024, resulting in more than $2 billion in payments. DOJ alleged that the company did not manufacture the allografts, but acquired them from tissue banks, relabeled them, and sold them at a 2,000 percent markup, charging up to $1,450 per square centimeter. Prosecutors further alleged illegal kickbacks of approximately 40 percent, allowing marketers and medical providers to pocket roughly $500 to $600 per square centimeter.

The allegations are not limited to inflated prices. DOJ states that the kickback structure allegedly caused participants to target hospice patients, apply allografts without coordination with treating physicians, omit proper treatment for infection, treat superficial wounds that did not require the product, and apply products to areas far exceeding wound size. In plain terms, the allegation is that vulnerable patients became vehicles for reimbursement. If proven, this is not fraud around the edges of care. It is the replacement of care by billing.

The same theme appears in the student-athlete cardiovascular testing case. DOJ charged the medical director of a cardiovascular testing and treatment practice in an alleged $89 million scheme involving unnecessary EKGs and echocardiograms conducted on student athletes. Prosecutors allege that marketing tactics preyed on fear of sudden cardiac arrest, that diagnoses were falsified to support billing, and that test results were rubber-stamped as normal without adequate review. DOJ describes one case in which a student athlete’s results showed an enlarged heart, yet the defendant allegedly signed off as normal within approximately 11 seconds of accessing 63 cardiovascular test images. Approximately 24 days later, the student athlete died from complications related to an enlarged heart during basketball practice.

An indictment remains an allegation until proven in court. That legal principle matters. But the public-health implication matters as well. Fraudulent medicine does not merely drain accounts. It can displace the very act of medical judgment. The patient believes a physician has reviewed the evidence. The system records that care occurred. The bill gets paid. The danger remains.

The DOJ announcement also shows that fraud detection is entering a new operational phase. The Health Care Fraud Unit’s Data Analytics Team detected the spike in allograft payments that led to prosecutions. DOJ described the Data Fusion Center, including experts from the Health Care Fraud Unit, HHS-OIG, FBI, and other agencies, as central to many of the cases charged. In a behavioral-health case, data analysis allegedly identified claims for 500 or more hours of counseling and therapy services per day, far beyond the possible capacity of staff even if every provider worked continuously. Investigators also used data to identify claims for services allegedly billed while patients were hospitalized elsewhere.

CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz stated the principle directly: “Prosecuting criminals who steal from American patients is necessary—but stopping them before a single dollar leaves the building is smarter.” He added that CMS is “deploying advanced data analytics to expose fraud networks, freeze suspicious payments, and shut down bad actors before they can do damage to the programs that millions of Americans depend on.” This is the correct direction. The best fraud case is not the one prosecuted after billions are gone. The best fraud case is the one prevented before patients are used and money leaves the system.

The Medicaid component deserves separate attention. DOJ reported the largest number of Medicaid fraud defendants and Medicaid fraud loss charged in Department history: 295 defendants and more than $518 million in false claims submitted to Medicaid. Cases described in the announcement include alleged fraud involving social adult day care services, behavioral services, crisis stabilization services, and targeting of vulnerable populations, including homeless individuals and Native Americans struggling with substance abuse. These are not abstract programs. Medicaid fraud drains resources from patients with the least margin for institutional failure.

The opioid and controlled-substance cases reinforce the same point. DOJ reported charges against 36 defendants, including 28 licensed medical professionals, in connection with alleged illegal diversion of prescription opioids and other controlled substances resulting in patient harm. In one Pennsylvania case, defendants allegedly operated a voicemail refill line for Schedule II controlled substances even after patients using the line suffered overdoses and died. Again, the pattern is not simply money. It is the degradation of medicine into throughput, prescription volume, and evasion of clinical responsibility.

The larger lesson is unavoidable. Health care fraud scales when payment systems reward documentation more reliably than they verify care, when coding outruns outcomes, when clinical review becomes a formality, and when regulatory systems mistake paperwork for patient protection. Fraud this large does not arise merely because individuals are dishonest. It arises because the system creates exploitable pathways and fails to close them early enough.

That is the importance of the June 23 takedown. It represents a national strike against a class of actors who learned to hide behind complexity, credentials, and the administrative opacity of modern medicine. The public has been told for years to trust health care institutions because they are regulated. That trust cannot rest on slogans. It must rest on demonstrated enforcement, transparent accountability, independent auditing, and rapid correction when billing patterns become medically impossible.

Kennedy’s closing commitment was that HHS would continue working with law-enforcement partners “to protect patients, safeguard taxpayer dollars, and restore integrity to our health care system.” The word integrity belongs at the center of this story. The integrity of medicine cannot coexist with kickback medicine, phantom care, false diagnoses, rubber-stamped testing, and billing models that reward volume without verified benefit.

The June 23 announcement shakes medical fraudsters because it signals that fraud detection is no longer confined to slow audits, narrow investigations, and isolated prosecutions. It also signals that HHS and DOJ may now be willing to treat medical fraud as a direct threat to patient safety. That shift, if sustained, would mark a real change in federal health policy.

The test will come next. Federal agencies should now move from prosecution to prevention by reviewing service categories, billing-code anomalies, ownership structures, marketing channels, provider outliers, patient-risk targeting, and payment models that permit medical claims to multiply without corresponding evidence of medical necessity or patient benefit. Every fraud pathway identified in this takedown should become a closed pathway in the next one.

The American people do not need lectures about trust. They need institutions that earn it. On June 23, 2026, federal law enforcement and HHS gave the country a glimpse of what earned trust requires: not deference to credentials, not blind faith in systems, and not public-relations medicine, but accountability.

This, Popular Rationalist, is just the beginning.

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