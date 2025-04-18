"U.S. Special Operations & Intelligence in the Global War on Terror"

Master the Shadow Play of Modern Warfare.

From classified raids to covert psy-ops, the Global War on Terror redefined the rules of engagement. This advanced course delivers a rare inside look at how elite U.S. Special Operations Forces and intelligence agencies operated in the shadows—executing missions that shaped the 21st century.

Led by expert analyst Aly Alford, this 12–16 week online deep dive takes you into the heart of counterterrorism strategy, drone warfare evolution, and black ops controversies through case-based modules, historical dissections, and ethical analysis. You’ll learn not only how things were done—but why they happened the way they did.

What You’ll Unlock:

The mechanics of High-Value Target (HVT) capture & kill operations

Insider breakdowns of JSOC, DEVGRU, Delta, CIA-SAC, and Task Force Orange

Drone strike doctrine, PMC involvement, and psychological warfare in the digital age

Legal & ethical challenges of modern counterinsurgency

Strategic lessons from Fallujah, Soleimani, Zarqawi, Bin Laden, and beyond

Who Should Enlist: Military professionals, intelligence scholars, defense contractors, geopolitical analysts, and anyone looking to understand the modern battlefield beyond the headlines.

Deliverables Include:

A Capstone AAR (After-Action Review) of a real-world operation

Ethical analysis of drone warfare, covert ops, or PMCs

Access to thought-provoking discussions and curated documentary content

🧠 This is not a simulation. It’s the real framework behind two decades of U.S. military doctrine.

🕵️ What you learn here won’t be found in mainstream briefings.

📡 Ready to decode the intelligence behind the war that changed everything?

Join now. This course doesn’t just teach history. It teaches how history was made.

SIGN ME UP

PURCHASE AS A GIFT