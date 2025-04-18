U.S. Special Operations & Intelligence in the Global War on Terror
Domain Expert Aly Alford brings the best courses to IPAK-EDU! This course makes a great gift!
"U.S. Special Operations & Intelligence in the Global War on Terror"
Master the Shadow Play of Modern Warfare.
From classified raids to covert psy-ops, the Global War on Terror redefined the rules of engagement. This advanced course delivers a rare inside look at how elite U.S. Special Operations Forces and intelligence agencies operated in the shadows—executing missions that shaped the 21st century.
Led by expert analyst Aly Alford, this 12–16 week online deep dive takes you into the heart of counterterrorism strategy, drone warfare evolution, and black ops controversies through case-based modules, historical dissections, and ethical analysis. You’ll learn not only how things were done—but why they happened the way they did.
What You’ll Unlock:
The mechanics of High-Value Target (HVT) capture & kill operations
Insider breakdowns of JSOC, DEVGRU, Delta, CIA-SAC, and Task Force Orange
Drone strike doctrine, PMC involvement, and psychological warfare in the digital age
Legal & ethical challenges of modern counterinsurgency
Strategic lessons from Fallujah, Soleimani, Zarqawi, Bin Laden, and beyond
Who Should Enlist: Military professionals, intelligence scholars, defense contractors, geopolitical analysts, and anyone looking to understand the modern battlefield beyond the headlines.
Deliverables Include:
A Capstone AAR (After-Action Review) of a real-world operation
Ethical analysis of drone warfare, covert ops, or PMCs
Access to thought-provoking discussions and curated documentary content
🧠 This is not a simulation. It’s the real framework behind two decades of U.S. military doctrine.
🕵️ What you learn here won’t be found in mainstream briefings.
📡 Ready to decode the intelligence behind the war that changed everything?
Join now. This course doesn’t just teach history. It teaches how history was made.
Ethics??? In the International war OF Terror???
Soleimani was the guy who beat ISIS, and (for a time) Al Qaeda in Syria. He was murdered (by ISIS and Al Qaeda's sponsors) without warning, while on a Diplomatic mission, in a third country. Sounds like a war crime, to me...
Here's a hint... There's NO WAY, to turn off America's air defenses, from a cave in Afghanistan. That can only be done from the White House, the Pentagon, or NORAD.
As Jake Sullivan put it, in a State Department cable to Hillary Clinton, released by Wikileaks, "AQ (Al Qaeda) is on our side in Syria" - so THERE is your 'war on Terror'...
Signed up and looking forward to the classes…will share!
Loved the picture introduction.