Below this information is an exact step-by-step set of instructions on how to participate with public comments to ACIP including workarounds to help you get around the legacy obfuscation.

“Matters to be Considered: The agenda will include discussions on COVID-19 vaccines; Hepatitis B vaccine; measles, mumps, rubella, varicella (MMRV) vaccine; and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). The agenda will include updates on ACIP Workgroups. Recommendation votes may be scheduled for COVID-19 vaccines, Hepatitis B vaccine, MMRV vaccine, and RSV. Vaccines for Children (VFC) may be scheduled for COVID-19 vaccines, Hepatitis B vaccine, MMRV vaccine, and RSV.

Meeting Information: The meeting will be webcast live via the World Wide Web. For more information on ACIP, please visit the ACIP website: https://www.cdc.gov/​acip.

Public Participation

Interested persons or organizations are invited to participate by submitting written views, recommendations, and data. Please note that comments received, including attachments and other supporting materials, are part of the public record and are subject to public disclosure. Comments will be posted on

. Therefore, do not include any information in your comment or supporting materials that you consider confidential or inappropriate for public disclosure. If you include your name, contact information, or other information that identifies you in the body of your comments, that information will be on public display. CDC will review all submissions and may choose to redact, or withhold, submissions containing private or proprietary information such as Social Security numbers, medical information, inappropriate language, or duplicate/near-duplicate examples of a mass-mail campaign. CDC will carefully consider all comments submitted into the docket.

Written Public Comment: The docket will be opened to receive written comments September 2-13, 2025. Written comments must be received no later than September 13, 2025.

Oral Public Comment: This meeting will include time for members of the public to make an oral comment. Oral public comment will occur before any scheduled votes, including all votes relevant to the ACIP's Affordable Care Act and Vaccines for Children Program roles. Priority will be given to individuals who submit a request to make an oral public comment before the meeting according to the procedures below.

Procedure for Oral Public Comment: All persons interested in making an oral public comment at the September 18-19, 2025, ACIP meeting must submit a request at https://www.cdc.gov/​acip/​meetings/​index.html between September 2-13, 2025, and no later than 11:59 p.m., EDT, September 13, 2025, according to the instructions provided.

If the number of persons requesting to speak is greater than can be reasonably accommodated during the scheduled time, CDC will conduct a random draw to determine the speakers for the scheduled public comment session. CDC staff will notify individuals regarding their request to speak by email by September 16, 2025. To accommodate the significant interest in participation in the oral public comment session of ACIP meetings, each speaker will be limited to three minutes, and each speaker may speak only once per meeting.

Agenda items are subject to change as priorities dictate. For more information on the meeting agenda, visit https://www.cdc.gov/​acip/​meetings/​index.html.

Primary submission path (Federal Register → Regulations.gov)

Step 1. Create a My Federal Register account (optional but useful).

Go to https://www.federalregister.gov/my/profile/sign_in and register/sign in so you can bookmark the notice and track it. An account is not required to file a public comment.

Create An Account

Step 2. Find the exact Federal Register document and confirm the docket.

Open the FederalRegister.gov page for the item you want (e.g., the ACIP notice). Verify the docket number (example: CDC‑2025‑0454) on that page.

Step 3. Read the controlling instructions.

On the same page, open the DATES and ADDRESSES sections.

• DATES tells you the comment window (start/close dates).

• ADDRESSES lists the permissible submission methods (usually Regulations.gov and, when offered, mail). Those sections govern—ignore contradictory widgets.

Step 4. Start the comment from the Federal Register page.

Click Submit a Formal Comment on the FederalRegister.gov document. That button hands you to the correct Regulations.gov comment form for this item.

Step 5. Or start directly on Regulations.gov.

Go to Regulations.gov, search the docket number (e.g., CDC‑2025‑0454), open the document, then click Comment.

Step 6. Compose the submission.

Paste your comment text into the form. If you attach files, label each clearly. Include, in the first line or header, the agency name and docket number exactly as shown in the notice.

Step 7. Set your identity preference.

Choose to file as an individual, on behalf of an organization, or anonymously (if offered). Provide only the contact information you want in the public record.

Step 8. Privacy discipline.

Treat all text and attachments as public. Do not include confidential material or unnecessary PII.

Step 9. Review and submit.

Use the preview. Submit. Capture the Comment Tracking Number from the confirmation screen (and the email, if you opted in). Save a PDF of what you filed.

Step 10. Verify posting later.

Allow processing time. Use your Comment Tracking Number or the docket page to locate your posted comment.

Work‑around when FederalRegister.gov shows “Comments are no longer being accepted” before the DATES deadline

WA‑1. Trust the DATES section; document the error.

Take a screenshot that shows (a) the “comments closed” banner and (b) the DATES text that still lists the open window. Save the URL and timestamp.

WA‑2. Bypass the FR banner; go straight to Regulations.gov.

On Regulations.gov, search the docket (e.g., CDC‑2025‑0454).

• If the Comment button is present, submit normally (Steps 6–9).

• If the button is missing or blocked while DATES is still open, continue to WA‑3.

WA‑3. Use any alternate method authorized in ADDRESSES.

If the notice authorizes mail, prepare a cover page with:

• “ATTN: Docket No. [exact docket]” on the first line.

• Your return address and a short transmittal note.

Send by a trackable service. Keep proof of mailing and delivery.

(If the notice lists only electronic submission, proceed to WA‑4 immediately.)

WA‑4. Escalate the portal error while preserving your filing window.

• Open a Regulations.gov Help Desk ticket describing the mismatch (include your screenshot, the docket number, and the language from DATES).

• Submit FederalRegister.gov feedback reporting the incorrect “comments closed” display.

Save the ticket/reference numbers.

WA‑5. Add a protective header to your comment text.

Paste this as the first paragraph of your submission (electronic or mailed):

Filing within the DATES window. This comment is submitted within the period stated in the DATES section of the Federal Register notice for [Agency title], Docket No. [Docket ID]. On [date], FederalRegister.gov displayed a contradictory “comments closed” banner due to erroneous metadata. This filing relies on the controlling DATES text in the notice.

WA‑6. Preserve an audit trail.

Keep: your screenshot(s), Comment Tracking Number (if electronic), help‑desk ticket numbers, mailing receipt and delivery confirmation (if mailed), and a PDF of the notice showing the DATES language.

WA‑7. (If offered) Request an oral‑comment slot separately.

If the notice provides a window for oral public comment requests, submit that request via the link/process specified there. This is separate from the written docket submission.

