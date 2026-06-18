Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Jennifer Smith, PhD's avatar
Jennifer Smith, PhD
6h

Let me explain further details of the bioweapons program and system that supports it as someone who worked inside both from the research and "public health" side. Local and state health departments provide surveillance data to CDC. This data informs what agents may become of concern so that information gets funneled to big pharma to produce "vaccines". The CDC owns many vaccine patents as well. The NIH can then fund "research" into these pathogens of concern and further enrich the programs that aide in exploring "vaccines" or possible treatments. The system is not just biocontainment labs, it starts at local/state health departments only they aren't even aware of their role in the whole program. As one of my coworkers said to me when I worked at HDOH, "we are the bitches for the CDC".

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buddhi's avatar
buddhi
6h

"Did the United States fund, build, renovate, equip, train, contract, or otherwise support Ukrainian laboratories that stored, handled, sequenced, or studied dangerous pathogens under military-adjacent, intelligence-adjacent, or biodefense-linked programs?"

A day or so after the Ukrainian war started I took a look at the US Embassy in Ukraine's website. In plain sight was a map which detailed the BSL-4 labs in Ukraine. There were, I believe, nine labs right up against the Russian border. I took a second look a week later and that map was gone.

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