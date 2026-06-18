Excerpt: “The cost of enforced ignorance due to (Fauci et al.) hiding the actual biological nature of the virus, its key molecular components of transmissibility and virulence, it inestimable. Human casualties. Lost businesses. Destroyed careers. A fractured and entirely polarized United State populace. Fragmented families…

“The failure of Dr. Anthony Fauci to, at the moment of truth in his career, do what an ethical scientist and physician would do: move counter to the pressure to protect the system at all costs, the pressure to bury the culpability and liability so that science and medicine could potentially contribute to bringing about the end to death and suffering - such thoughts could not have crossed Fauci’s mind. Not when the metal-based vaccine program’s problems were in the bright light and the industry needed a pre-selected “winner” biological technological program that came pre-packaged with zero liability for harm. That’s why we had to fight to even discuss in public the treatment and therapies we had to promote ourselves. The total powers of the executive branch of the United State could not restrain the will of the people and the bravery of certain U.S. judges, politicians, reporters, scientists, doctors and citizens to report what they saw when peered right through to the abuses of those executive powers.

Many of those people have been waylaid and left behind in the political dust of the war between the left and right. The partial fascistization of the United State party politic by the wholescale purchase of the left by Big Pharma has only in part been stalled by the independents and conservatives holding their ground against medical slavery…”

We stood firm and saved America. We are still paying the costs.

The laboratory-origin question never belonged to Wuhan alone. We now know it now belongs to a globalized biodefense system that fused public health, intelligence collection, military contracting, foreign laboratory capacity-building, vaccine-market anticipation, and official narrative control into one unaccountable machine. [PR-4] [PR-5]

That machine now has a document trail. Popular Rationalism and others tracked the same failure pattern for years: foreign pathogen work sold as surveillance, gain-of-function risk buried under definitional games, laboratory-origin analysis filtered by conflicted experts, and public records treated as liabilities rather than public property. [PR-1] [PR-2] [PR-3] [PR-7]

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The new record changes the predicate. The question is no longer whether the United States funded biological laboratories abroad. It did. The question is what was done in them, who controlled the agenda, which contractors and agencies profited, which pathogens were collected or manipulated, which oversight rules applied, and which officials misled Congress or the public. [PS-1] [PS-2]

How ODNI Moved the Predicate

On June 12, 2026, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a statement saying the United States government had funded “more than 120 biolabs in over 30 countries,” including Ukraine. ODNI further stated that many of these U.S.-funded laboratories used hazardous and highly contagious pathogens and that, in some cases, dangerous gain-of-function research occurred with very little visibility or oversight. [PS-1]

For years, the public was trained to treat the phrase U.S.-funded biolabs as a disinformation marker. Discuss U.S.-linked biological laboratories abroad and you were repeating Russian propaganda. Ask for inventories, contracts, pathogen lists, biosafety records, contractor chains, or dual-use risk assessments and you were accused of assisting an adversary. [PR-1] [PR-3]

Now the intelligence community admits the network existed at scale. Whiel that does not prove every facility was a bioweapons laboratory, it does prove that the public record was managed by the IC. It also proves that the correct response is not reassurance. The correct response is audit. [PS-1] [PR-4]

Ukraine Was Never a Binary Question

The Ukraine-biolab controversy was deliberately forced into a false binary: either Russian propaganda, or U.S. bioweapons laboratories. That binary protected the system. The defensible question was always narrower, more technical, and more dangerous to the officials involved. [PR-1]

Did the United States fund, build, renovate, equip, train, contract, or otherwise support Ukrainian laboratories that stored, handled, sequenced, or studied dangerous pathogens under military-adjacent, intelligence-adjacent, or biodefense-linked programs? The answer, according to the U.S. Department of Defense, is yes. [PS-3] [PS-4]

The Department of Defense acknowledged in March 2022 that the Cooperative Threat Reduction framework had invested approximately $200 million in Ukraine since 2005, supporting 46 Ukrainian laboratories, health facilities, and diagnostic sites. DoD denied that these were U.S. bioweapon laboratories and framed the work as threat reduction, diagnostics, surveillance, and biosafety. [PS-3]

DTRA’s own fact sheet framed the Biological Threat Reduction Program as peaceful assistance to consolidate and secure pathogens, improve disease detection, and reduce threats from dangerous pathogens. It also stated that BTRP sponsored no gain-of-function research or human experimentation, and that Ukrainian facilities were Ukrainian-owned and operated. [PS-4]

Those statements failed to to settle the matter. But they did help define the audit. The newly released ODNI slide deck says Ukraine had more than 40 laboratories built and supported, U.S. training for Ukrainian scientists in biocontainment, Especially Dangerous Pathogen certification, and repositories containing pathogens or pathogen categories including anthrax, tularemia, tuberculosis, swine fever, MERS, SARS, Marburg, Ebola, Lassa, plague, and rickettsiae. The slide deck also says the United States paid a Ukrainian scientist to study the genome of highly pathogenic avian influenza and other highly infectious viruses in U.S.-funded biocontainment laboratories. [PS-2]

That does not, by itself, prove Ukrainian bioweapon development. It proves that the prior public discussion was corrupted. The public was not given a neutral inventory. It was given a loyalty test. [PS-1] [PS-2]

The Fauci-Intelligence Interface Was Not Incidental

Senator Rand Paul’s recent work adds the missing institutional link. The COVID-origin story was not merely a dispute among virologists. It was also an intelligence-community process into which selected biomedical actors were inserted, consulted, protected, or laundered as neutral expertise. [PS-5] [PS-6] [PS-7]

At a May 13, 2026 Senate Homeland Security hearing, Paul identified the Biological Sciences Experts Group, operating under ODNI, as part of the relevant circle. His opening statement described outside scientists advising the intelligence community on biological threats, including scientists whose funding histories and institutional relationships created conflict questions. [PS-5]

The May 2026 committee materials go further. They describe post-9/11 recruitment and clearance of outside scientists into intelligence-community biological-weapons advisory structures. The Erdman testimony alleges that this expert circle expanded beyond consultation into raw-intelligence vetting, white-paper drafting, finished-intelligence influence, and national-laboratory research input on sensitive WMD topics. [PS-6]

The allegation is not merely that Fauci knew people. The allegation is that Fauci and his network influenced the analytic process by steering the public and perhaps even intelligence officials toward curated subject-matter experts, including scientists with NIAID funding relationships, EcoHealth-adjacent ties, Proximal Origin involvement, biodefense exposure, intelligence contracts, or direct origin-narrative stakes. [PS-6] [PR-6] [PR-7]

Fauci did not cleanly deny every intelligence-community contact. The 2024 hearing transcript shows him denying or narrowing specific contacts, including a Chinese-bioweapons-program question and COVID-related viral-research contact, before acknowledging that he had been briefed by intelligence agencies about laboratory activities during COVID. The problem is not a cartoon claim that Fauci denied every contact. The problem is a pattern of narrow answers beside a much broader national-security interface. [PS-8]

The June 2026 HSGAC document release shows 2021 communications arranging for Fauci to review intelligence materials at the White House complex because the materials could not be sent outside the complex. One message refers to an NSC #Intel read file. Another says the materials were in line with what had been provided to senior administration officials and the President. Fauci then wrote that he would make a specific trip to the complex for the purpose of sitting with the NSC team and going over the material. [PS-7]

Take that in a moment: A national-security lane intersecting with a public-health official whose agency funded coronavirus research, whose subordinates communicated with the virology establishment, and whose public posture helped define which origin hypotheses were respectable wrote the narrative we all were supposed to swallow and vilify each other over. [PS-7] [PR-4] [PR-6]

“Proximal Origin” Was Both a Laspe in Personal Ethics and Governance Problem

The Proximal Origin episode did not merely damage public trust. It revealed a control system. Scientists with conflicts entered a private discussion about SARS-CoV-2 origins. Several expressed concerns consistent with laboratory origin or engineering features. The public product then moved sharply toward dismissing laboratory origin as implausible or conspiratorial. Government officials cited that product as independent scientific authority. Media outlets dutifully converted it into a censorship credential. Platforms used it to curtail public discourse. Institutions then treated criticism of the paper as anti-science. [PR-4] [PR-5]

But it was not science correcting error. We recognized it as it was: narrative laundering. [PR-3] [PR-4]

The cost of enforced ignorance due to hiding the actual biological nature of the virus, its key molecular components of transmissibility and virulence, it inestimable. Human casualties. Lost businesses. Destroyed careers. A fractured and entirely polarized United State populace. Fragmented families.

The failure of Dr. Anthony Fauci to, at the moment of truth in his career, do what an ethical scientist and physician would do: move counter to the pressure to protect the system at all costs, the pressure to bury the culpability and liability so that science and medicine could potentially contribute to bringing about the end to death and suffering - such thoughts could not have crossed Fauci’s mind. Not when the metal-based vaccine program’s problems were in the bright light and the industry needed a pre-selected “winner” biological technological program that came pre-packaged with zero liability for harm. That’s why we had to fight to even discuss in public the treatment and therapies we had to promote ourselves. The total powers of the executive branch of the United State could not restrain the will of the people and the bravery of certain U.S. judges, politicians, reporters, scientists, doctors and citizens to report what they saw when peered right through to the abuses of those executive powers.

Many of those people have been waylaid and left behind in the political dust of the war between the left and right. The partial fascistization of the United State party politic by the wholescale purchase of the left by Big Pharma has only in part been stalled by the independents and conservatives holding their ground against medical slavery.

The Rand Paul materials now place that laundering operation in a larger architecture. The same system that funded or tolerated risky pathogen work helped frame the origin debate. The same public-health figures with institutional exposure to the work had access to intelligence-origin materials. The same outside experts who benefited from federal pathogen-research ecosystems helped define the boundaries of permissible interpretation. [PS-5] [PS-6] [PS-7] [PR-7]

A real inquiry would not ask whether Fauci single-handedly covered up a lab leak. That frame is too narrow and too convenient. The proper inquiry asks whether the U.S. biodefense-public-health-intelligence complex generated, funded, outsourced, or protected dangerous research and then used classification, expert curation, FOIA evasion, and journal authority to prevent public reconstruction of the facts. [PR-4] [PR-7]

The record on these counts is clear.

H5N1 Is the Live Global Risk

The ODNI Ukraine slide deck’s reference to highly pathogenic avian influenza matters because H5N1 has long occupied the center of the gain-of-function debate. Popular Rationalism has long ago called for termination of gain-of-function research on respiratory viruses, not another moratorium, and has connected H5N1 laboratory risk to the broader problem of institutional self-regulation. [PS-2] [PR-2] [PR-3]

In 2012, the Fouchier and Kawaoka groups published ferret-transmission studies that triggered a global biosecurity fight. Herfst et al. reported airborne transmission of genetically modified A/H5N1 between ferrets after experimental adaptation. Imai et al. reported respiratory-droplet transmission in ferrets using a reassortant H5 HA/H1N1 virus. Those articles carry DOI and PMID records that should be read directly, not absorbed through talking points. [PS-11] [PS-12]

Those experiments were defended as preparedness. That defense depends on an assumption the real world keeps refuting: that the institutions conducting, funding, reviewing, classifying, and communicating dangerous-pathogen research can be trusted to regulate themselves. [PR-2] [PR-3]

The track record of public health and big medicine would-be duopoly proves that direct oversight is needed lest the failure of public health cost of lives, liberties and the pursuit of happinesses again.

The live H5N1 situation compounds the problem. CDC currently reports A(H5) bird flu as widespread in wild birds worldwide, with outbreaks in poultry and U.S. dairy cows and sporadic human cases in exposed workers. CDC reports 71 total U.S. human A(H5) cases since February 2024 while stating that current public-health risk remains low. [PS-10]

That combination is precisely why governance matters. A virus circulating in wild birds, poultry, and cattle already creates evolutionary opportunity. Add global surveillance incentives, genomic sampling, countermeasure markets, military biodefense interest, foreign laboratory networks, gain-of-function ambiguity, and poor public auditability, and the risk moves beyond nature. The danger is not nature versus lab. The danger is the interface that artificially constrains options to vaccines at the cost of effective treatments and therapies like the Brownstein protocol. [PR-2] [PR-3] [PS-10]

Executive Order 14292 Is an Admission, Not a Remedy

The White House has already conceded the underlying governance failure. Executive Order 14292, issued May 5, 2025, states that dangerous gain-of-function research on biological agents and pathogens can endanger lives; that prior oversight was insufficient; and that federal funding should end for dangerous gain-of-function work in countries of concern or in foreign nations with insufficient oversight. [PS-9]

The order also calls for replacing the 2024 DURC/PEPP policy, adding independent oversight, enforcement, audits, public transparency, and future contractual terms. That is not a minor policy adjustment. It is an admission that the system failed at the level of category definition, foreign funding, risk review, enforcement, and public accountability. [PS-9] [PR-2]

Yet executive orders are not audits. They are promises. They can be reversed, narrowed, delayed, redefined, or buried in guidance. The same agencies that created the problem cannot be allowed to define the remedy without external inspection. [PR-2] [PR-7]

The Enforcement Signal: Records and Material Control

Two 2026 enforcement events show why the audit cannot stay abstract. The Morens indictment, as reported by DOJ and analyzed in Popular Rationalism, turns FOIA evasion from a bureaucratic habit into a legal evidence problem. DOJ alleges conspiracy, destruction or falsification of records, concealment, and related conduct. An indictment is not a finding of guilt, and charged defendants remain presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. But the governance signal is unmistakable: federal scientific records are not optional. [PS-13] [PR-7]

The Munster-Kwe mpox import case raises the complementary failure mode: source-of-material control. DOJ says the defendants, both NIH/Rocky Mountain Laboratory researchers, were charged in a criminal complaint involving alleged smuggling of monkeypox-related materials into the United States and false statements. DOJ says the case involved 113 vials, with 20 tested as of the complaint date. While charges are allegations, not findings of guilt the public-health consequences do not wait for verdicts: who do we trust to move biological material, under what authority, through which chain of custody, with which inventory controls, and with what independent verification? [PS-14] [PR-9]

Records control and material control are the same governance problem expressed through two different doors. One asks what the public can know. The other asks what the laboratory system can track. A biodefense architecture that fails at either one cannot claim public trust. [PR-7] [PR-9]

The Required Audit

Every U.S.-funded foreign biological laboratory must be listed. Every grant, contract, subcontract, memorandum of understanding, pathogen-transfer agreement, material-transfer agreement, sequencing record, biosafety inspection, incident report, and destruction certificate must be preserved and disclosed unless a court finds a specific, narrow national-security basis for redaction. [PS-1] [PS-2] [PS-9]

Every project must be classified retroactively under plain-language categories: pathogen collection, pathogen storage, pathogen transport, pathogen sequencing, animal challenge, receptor-binding work, host-range expansion, immune-escape work, enhanced replication, enhanced transmissibility, enhanced pathogenicity, aerosolization, reassortment, reverse genetics, serial passage, countermeasure testing, dual-use research of concern, and pathogens with enhanced pandemic potential. [PS-9] [PR-2]

Lead scientist supervisors must show their responsibility by signing notebooks showing they have reviewed them.

Every official who participated in COVID-origin analysis while holding funding, supervisory, institutional, authorship, contracting, advisory, or intelligence ties to relevant research must disclose those ties. Every member of the Biological Sciences Experts Group and related intelligence-community scientific advisory structures must be identified to Congress under secure process, with conflicts mapped to grants, contracts, publications, patents, companies, agencies, and foreign partners. [PS-5] [PS-6] [PS-7]

Every FOIA evasion channel must be reconstructed. Deleted emails, private-account communications, off-channel messages, and read-file arrangements must be treated as evidence issues, not etiquette violations. Every statement to Congress must be checked against the newly released record. [PR-7] [PS-7] [PS-8] [PS-13]

Accountability is not an inconvenience: It’s a duty.

Professional and The Public Were Right to Ask

Professionals like myself and the public asked whether risky pathogen work was being outsourced abroad. It was. We asked whether dangerous research could hide behind preparedness, threat reduction, surveillance, countermeasure development, and biosafety capacity. It could. The public asked whether scientists with conflicts helped shape the origin narrative. They did. The public asked whether intelligence agencies, public-health officials, and biodefense-linked scientists occupied the same COVID-origin decision space. They did. [PS-1] [PS-2] [PS-5] [PS-6] [PS-7] [PR-4]

The public asked whether the lab-origin question was dismissed before it was investigated. It was. The public asked whether the Ukraine-biolab issue had been flattened into propaganda categories to prevent audit. It had. [PR-1] [PR-3] [PR-4] [PR-5]

The phrase bioweapons lab origins does not require proof that every U.S.-funded foreign laboratory was building weapons. That is the wrong standard. The correct standard is whether the United States created and maintained a global dual-use biological research architecture capable of collecting, storing, modifying, studying, transporting, and obscuring dangerous pathogens under conditions that defeated public oversight. [PS-1] [PS-2] [PS-9] [PR-2]

ODNI has now confirmed enough to require full reconstruction. Not trust. Not reassurance. Not another expert consensus statement. A lab-by-lab, pathogen-by-pathogen, dollar-by-dollar, email-by-email audit. [PS-1] [PR-7] [PR-9]

Biden’s pardon for Fauci does not extend to impeachment. According to Article II, Section 4 of the US Constitution, the “President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States” are subject to impeachment and removal for treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors - even after they have left office. We must impeach Fauci.

It is the duty of every generation of Americans to pass on their heirs the wisdom governments derive their legitimacy from the consent of the governed and exist primarily to protect individual rights and liberties. Some in the next generation know this very well. Some do not: The state’s interests can never be allowed to exceed the interest of its citizens.

If you believe otherwise, and serve, someone has mislead you, or, perhaps, you have mislead yourself far astray from American ideals. Please do the right thing and remove yourself from office. Parties do not matter. People matter. And while you hold on to your relevant comfort and convenience, we, the core of the beating heart that will fight to keep America free, are willing to continue the social and political sacrifices we make daily. Not for ourselves, for we are already forever free in any prison cell. We continue so all Americans can remain free.

Join Us on IPAKEDU.ONLINE

Radical reform continues. You just have to look a little harder these days to see it.

Sources Cited (Find more on Google)

Popular Rationalism archive citations

[PR-1] The Next Pandemic Will Come from Vietnam, Laos, or Myanmar: A Tale of Spies and Viruses. Popular Rationalism, Oct. 2, 2022.

[PR-2] You Are Not Hearing Us: STOP GAIN OF FUNCTION RESEARCH ON RESPIRATORY VIRUSES, NOW.. Popular Rationalism, Apr. 20, 2024.

[PR-3] Scientists Silencing Science: The True Harm in Dismissing the Lab-Leak Hypothesis. Popular Rationalism, Aug. 21, 2024.

[PR-4] A Timeline of Evidence of Laboratory Origins of SARS-CoV-2: What the Select Subcommittee Left Out. Popular Rationalism, Dec. 3, 2024.

[PR-5] Missing the Origin: What the WHO/SAGO Report Left Out. Popular Rationalism, Jul. 2, 2025.

[PR-6] A Public Message to Anthony Fauci. Popular Rationalism, Mar. 25, 2026.

[PR-7] The Man Who Managed Fauci’s Emails Has Been Charged With Destroying Them. Popular Rationalism, Apr. 28, 2026.

[PR-8] I Warned Ralph Baric in Early 2020 He Had the Virus in His Freezer. Popular Rationalism, Apr. 30, 2026.

[PR-9] Report: The Munster-Kwe Mpox Import Case, RML Oversight, and the Source-of-Material Problem in High-Containment Virology. Popular Rationalism, Jun. 4, 2026.

Primary-source record

[PS-1] DNI Gabbard Reveals Evidence of U.S. Taxpayer-Funded Global Biolab Program. Office of the Director of National Intelligence, News Release No. 10-26, Jun. 12, 2026.

[PS-2] BIOLAB Slides. Office of the Director of National Intelligence, declassified slide deck, Jun. 2026.

[PS-3] Senior Defense Official Holds an Off-Camera Press Briefing. U.S. Department of War / Department of Defense transcript, Mar. 10, 2022.

[PS-4] Cooperative Threat Reduction Program: Biological Threat Reduction Program - Ukraine. Defense Threat Reduction Agency fact sheet, 2022.

[PS-5] Chairman Paul Delivers Opening Remarks During Whistleblower Hearing on the Multi-Agency Cover-Up of COVID-19 and Gain-of-Function Research. U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, May 13, 2026.

[PS-6] Letter to CIA Director John Ratcliffe with Written Testimony of James E. Erdman III. U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, May 14, 2026.

[PS-7] Fauci Intel Release 2026.06.11. U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, Jun. 11, 2026.

[PS-8] A Hearing with Dr. Anthony Fauci. U.S. Government Publishing Office, 118th Congress hearing transcript, 2024.

[PS-9] Improving the Safety and Security of Biological Research. Executive Order 14292, White House, May 5, 2025.

[PS-10] A(H5) Bird Flu: Current Situation. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, current situation page, accessed Jun. 2026.

[PS-11] Herfst S, et al. Airborne transmission of influenza A/H5N1 virus between ferrets. Science. 2012;336(6088):1534-1541. doi:10.1126/science.1213362. PMID:22723413.

[PS-12] Imai M, et al. Experimental adaptation of an influenza H5 HA confers respiratory droplet transmission to a reassortant H5 HA/H1N1 virus in ferrets. Nature. 2012;486:420-428. doi:10.1038/nature10831. PMID:22722205.

[PS-13] Former Senior NIAID Official Indicted for Concealing Federal Records During COVID-19 Pandemic. U.S. Department of Justice, Apr. 28, 2026.

[PS-14] Feds charge foreign nationals working at the National Institutes of Health with smuggling monkeypox into the United States and lying about it. U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Michigan, Jun. 2, 2026.

Clarification: DOJ criminal allegations cited here remain allegations unless and until proven in court. The ODNI and HSGAC materials support an audit demand; they do not, standing alone, prove that every U.S.-funded foreign biolab operated as a bioweapons facility.

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