When in the course of human events it becomes clear that the sacred domain of health—the integrity of the body, the autonomy of the mind, and the informed will of the citizen—has been systematically encroached upon by coordinated powers, both foreign and domestic, it becomes not only the right, but the solemn duty, of the People and their States to declare the restoration of health sovereignty.

This Declaration is not a legal act, but a moral and civic affirmation—an invocation of principles that predate and transcend any regime, treaty, or institution.

We speak now, in this moment of early reform, when institutions have not yet earned the trust they presumed and squandered, but where new leadership has emerged ready to chart a better course. Within the Department of Health and Human Services, under new stewardship, a path toward restoration has opened—but the foundation must be laid by the People, by practitioners, and by science reclaimed from simulation.

We assert, without qualification, that public health must be grounded in truth, transparency, and voluntary participation. The right to refuse unwanted medical interventions, to ask inconvenient scientific questions, to speak truth without fear of retaliation, and to access alternative paths to healing are not privileges bestowed by institutions—they are foundational to the human condition. These rights are not suspended in emergencies, revoked by executive order, or nullified by consensus. They exist as surely as breath, as surely as thought.

We declare that the United States of America and its citizens are sovereign in all matters of bodily autonomy and medical choice. No transnational agreement, no corporate influence disguised as humanitarian concern, and no unelected consortium of digital censors or pharmaceutical gatekeepers shall be permitted to override this sovereignty. We do not consent to governance by the World Health Organization, the United Nations, or the World Economic Forum. We do not recognize the legitimacy of any compact that circumvents our legislatures or conceals its intentions behind the veil of crisis.

We believe that the practice of medicine must be rooted in care, not control. We believe that scientific inquiry must be protected from coercion, that dissent must be welcomed rather than punished, and that emergencies must never become pretexts for tyranny. We reject the normalization of indefinite emergency powers, the criminalization of unapproved healing, and the use of algorithms, behavioral tracking, or biometric surveillance as proxies for public safety.

We affirm the First Amendment and the Fourth Amendment as fully applicable to medical freedom. We recognize the Nuremberg Code not as a historical artifact, but as a standing line in the sand. We declare that no system—public or private—may force a citizen to undergo any procedure, treatment, or data collection without informed, voluntary, revocable consent.

This declaration is not made in anger, but in conscience. We do not seek to destroy institutions—we seek to restore them. We do not aim to dismantle medicine—we aim to rescue it. We do not reject expertise—we reject the use of expertise to silence, coerce, and manipulate. We believe that science must be stewarded, not weaponized.

We choose to nourish the body before we medicate it. We choose to educate the public before we mandate its behavior. We choose to build healing spaces that do not depend on compliance. And we choose to lead not because we are permitted to, but because we are compelled to by truth.

This movement is not aspirational. It is operational. Its institutions already exist: the independent ethical review board of the IPAK-IRB; the rigorous, transparent journal Science, Public Health Policy & the Law; the mainstreamed scientific academy of IPAK-EDU; and the hundreds of public-facing white papers, analyses, and legal frameworks crafted by those who chose reality over narrative, and principle over permission. These institutions do not merely imagine a better system—they are that system.

We call upon our fellow citizens to reclaim their agency, to read the primary data, to join the reconstruction of knowledge and care. We call upon clinicians to restore the sanctity of the clinic and to place their patients before policy. We call upon states to nullify unlawful mandates and build parallel structures of medical governance that reflect constitutional values. We call upon federal agencies to reform or risk irrelevance, for our consent is no longer assumed—it must be earned.

To scientists censored in Berlin, to doctors threatened in Sydney, to families isolated in Nairobi—we say: you are not alone. The line between humanity and machinery is being redrawn, and we will draw it together. The right to informed, autonomous health is not American. It is not Western. It is human.

If you wish to endorse this Declaration, organize under its principles, or launch local assemblies of health freedom, you are already part of this movement. No permission is required.

This is not rebellion. It is resurrection.

We are not resisting public health. We are building it.

We are not waiting for permission. We are living in truth.

Signed, below, date as noted, in the comment section,

By citizens of the United States, and all people of the world who refuse to delegate their biology to bureaucracy, and who claim the most fundamental of freedoms: to know, to choose, and to heal.

