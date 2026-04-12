Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Brenda's avatar
Brenda
4h

I watched the great all knowing "medical professionals" torture my mom and make her endure extra suffering over this very thing. She went into early menopause and suffered for years, then was given HRT only to have it yanked out from under her causing mental and physical issues for years to come. I'm 57 and started on bioidentical hormone replacement pellets about 20 months ago and my now 86 yr old mom was terrified that I was singing up for a cancer diagnosis because it had been beaten into her for years that HRT was a very bad thing and a sure way to get cancer. So, it was better just to suffer and have other health issues than address the hormone situation. The bioidentical HRT was a game changer for me (and actually for my husband who now also uses this treatment) and I will not allow doctors, many who are hormone illiterate, to bully or fear monger me into giving up these treatments. I've spent a significant amount of time trying to educate and share information on this treatment with healthcare providers and it is truly mind blowing how little they know and how many lack any type of intellectual curiosity about the subject. Gone is the joint pain, racing heart, off the chart's anxiety, insomnia, hot flashes, mood swings and many other menopausal symptoms from hell. I don't know about the safety of synthetic hormone replacement, but the bioidentical hormone replacement is a God send for me.

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wily_coyote-genius's avatar
wily_coyote-genius
4h

GREAT POST! I tried weaning off HRT, last year due to PTSD from WHI MSM and health professionals putting the fear of adverse events in me. I couldn’t cope with the insomnia, brain fog, mood swings from lack of sleep and especially the hot flashes! My doctor wanted me to try Veozah,(number one side effect, insomnia) and Quiviviq, (side effects include: persistent drowsiness, dizziness, mood and behaviour changes that may include suicidal thoughts). He also told me estrogen causes breast cancer and progesterone causes endometrial changes that may lead to cancer, (likely from WHI derangement syndrome). I corrected him on the above and told him I wasn’t interested in a prescribing cascade.

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