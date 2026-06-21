Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Laura Mueller's avatar
Laura Mueller
1h

Since 2019 I have seen no one in Congress claim Fauci registered with Congress to represent China and its government. Nor has the DOJ. So maybe this is a fruitful path to hold him and his ilk accountable.

Peter Daszak may never have gone back to China in 2020. The photos of him in the car allegedly in front of WIV look staged and doctored from old ones in 2015. Are they IC-produced for the cover-up?

What is covered so far from these 67 documents is all pointing the same old direction: toward Wuhan and AWAY from the May 16 2018 lab leak at Fort Detrick and the consequent year-long scrabble between CDC and USAMRIID, for which only one half-redacted document has appeared in seven years. Nothing about NC

For comparison, Sen. Ron Johnson's staff are currently analyzing 11 million documents, most related to HHS' ongoing cover-up and gaslighting of the vaccine injured.

The conclusions Gabbard reiterated this week from Trump 1.0 are not advancing anything new re: U.S. covid origin. Maybe when Meryl Nass gets to them, she can shed further insights.

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salience's avatar
salience
1h

What the information release effectively does is seal the accidental part of the virus escape, so that we don't take things any further to ask whether the virus escape might have been intentional. I've been insisting on that for over 4 years:

https://peterwebster.substack.com/p/tulsi-gabbard-im-exposing-dr-fauci

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