Those who tied SARS-CoV-2 to the Wuhan laboratory ecosystem from the beginning are vindicated in pointing to a cover-up of the hypothesis, the conflicts, and the inquiry itself. The ultimate remaining question is whether Anthony Fauci acted only to protect his institution and legacy—or ever acted on behalf of the Chinese government.

James Lyons-Weiler, PhD | Popular Rationalism | June 2026

The Fauci files do not yet prove the exact laboratory mechanism that produced the pandemic. They prove that the inquiry presented to the public as independent was shaped by officials whose funding decisions, reputations, and prior claims required investigation.

Gabbard’s Release Changes What Can Be Denied

On June 18, 2026, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released four volumes of previously inaccessible COVID-origins material. The index identifies 67 records: intelligence assessments, Anthony Fauci briefing readouts, expert-selection correspondence, whistleblower materials, grant reports, scientific papers, diplomatic cables, and internal discussions about the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The release is the most consequential disclosure yet of the intelligence layer behind the origins controversy. 1

ODNI issued the files under the title “Fauci Funded Wuhan Lab Research That Sparked COVID” and accused Fauci of manipulating intelligence and misleading Congress. Those are the administration’s conclusions. The attachments require their own evidentiary reading. They do not identify the first infected laboratory worker, produce an ancestral construct, or establish the precise time and mechanism of a laboratory accident. They do something that cannot be dismissed as rhetoric: they document a structurally conflicted inquiry.

The distinction matters. A publication committed to evidence should not convert a declassification press release into a verdict. It should also refuse the opposite mistake—the institutional habit of pretending that no finding exists until every molecular step has been reconstructed. Gabbard’s files show that the intelligence process was influenced by people and organizations whose grants, experiments, reputations, and public narratives were implicated in the question under review.

Those of Us Who Pointed to the Lab—and to a Cover-Up—Are 100% Vindicated

In January 2020, before nearly any had heard of the virus (then called NCov-19) or Wuhan Institute for Virology, I identified laboratory origin as a leading hypothesis requiring urgent investigation. Popular Rationalism later documented the sequence: the early laboratory warning, the February 1 teleconference, the private uncertainty among prominent virologists, the public reversal embodied in Proximal Origin, the suppression of competing hypotheses, and the disappearance or obstruction of records needed to audit the process.

The response was not scientific correction. It was theater by Fauci and colleagues that led to a payoff to the co-conspirators. It was social and institutional exclusion. Laboratory origin was collapsed into the most extreme proposition—deliberate construction and intentional release as a Chinese bioweapon—so that officials could reject that caricature and claim to have rejected every laboratory pathway. Journals, public-health authorities, media organizations, and technology platforms then treated the broader hypothesis as prohibited speech.

The new files vindicate the early warning in two precise ways. First, qualified government analysts and independent scientists treated laboratory origin as technically legitimate while public institutions called it conspiratorial. Second, the process used to assess origins was penetrated by conflicts that officials recognized but did not neutralize. That is vindication in pointing to a cover-up—not yet proof of every biological step, but proof that the hypothesis, the institutional conflicts, and the limits of the evidence were concealed or distorted.

The term cover-up must remain exact. It does not require proof that every participant knew the physical origin of SARS-CoV-2. It describes the documented suppression of a legitimate hypothesis; the laundering of interested actors as neutral authorities; the concealment of expert identities and conflicts; the use of categorical public language while internal assessments remained divided; and the obstruction or destruction of records needed to reconstruct how conclusions were produced. Popular Rationalism has tracked that pattern for years. 15,16

We are not vindicated because every mechanistic detail is now known. We are vindicated because the machinery used to deny, stigmatize, and bury the laboratory-origin inquiry is now visible in the government’s own files.

Fauci Was Inside the Intelligence Process

The most important documentary fact is not that intelligence officials spoke with Anthony Fauci. It is what Fauci did inside the origins process.

A classified readout describes a June 4, 2021 secure videoconference involving Fauci, intelligence personnel from weapons and counterproliferation offices, CIA-related participants, and National Security Council official Beth Cameron. The briefing lasted approximately 40 minutes and addressed an intelligence product titled Worldwide: Origin of COVID-19 Pandemic Remains Elusive. 2

Fauci evaluated evidence. He discussed WIV pangolin research and the reported illnesses among three WIV researchers. He identified missing medical records and biological samples as important gaps. He advised the intelligence community to examine a Tulane paper involving two viral lineages and two markets. The readout says he regarded that work as a clear indication of natural origin. He then recommended scientists whom intelligence officials should consult. 2

The follow-up correspondence shows the intelligence process acting on those recommendations. The leader of the presidential 90-day origins study pressed for rapid outreach to scientists Fauci had proposed. Another official defended the decision by recasting Fauci as a subject-matter expert who knew who the “real” coronavirus experts were. 3

That is not passive receipt of intelligence. It is participation in the evidentiary pathway: identifying publications, selecting experts, and supplying an interpretive frame. Fauci did not need to dictate the final wording of an assessment to influence its provenance. He helped determine which voices and which evidence entered the room.

The Conflict Was Recognized, But Then Managed Away

The intelligence community cannot claim that it failed to perceive the conflict. In July 2021, officials considering outside reviewers wrote: “Not Fauci; in addition to being a customer, he’ll be seen by many as having a conflict of interest.” The same correspondence described him as a potential customer of the assessment. 4

That judgment was correct. Fauci led NIAID, the agency linked to the EcoHealth Alliance award whose foreign component included WIV. His agency faced questions about grant oversight, delayed reporting, experimental classification, risky research, and the meaning of gain-of-function. He had also taken a public position on origin plausibility. He was therefore not merely knowledgeable. He was institutionally exposed.

Instead of separating him from expert selection and subjecting his recommendations to adversarial review, officials changed the description. When “policymaker” exposed the conflict, they called him a subject-matter expert. The label changed. The conflict did not.

A genuinely independent inquiry would have recorded Fauci’s factual knowledge, mapped his agency’s exposure, barred him from selecting the scientific consultation pool, and required countervailing review from experts without NIAID, EcoHealth, WIV, Proximal Origin, biodefense, or intelligence-community conflicts. The released record does not show that safeguard.

The Funded Work Was Not Merely Wildlife Surveillance

The EcoHealth Alliance progress report in Part 4 eliminates the claim that the relevant program consisted only of collecting bat samples and sequencing naturally occurring viruses. The report identifies EcoHealth Alliance as the recipient, Peter Daszak as principal investigator, and WIV as the foreign component and principal laboratory for research conducted in China. Its reporting period ended May 31, 2019; the recorded submission date is August 3, 2021—more than two years later and after the pandemic had transformed the significance of the work. 5

The project’s stated methods included reverse genetics, pseudoviruses, receptor-binding assays, viral infection in cell culture, and humanized mice. Its accomplishments included experiments with a full-length recombinant WIV1 virus and chimeric SARS-related coronaviruses carrying spike proteins from SHC014, WIV16, and Rs4231. Researchers infected transgenic mice expressing human ACE2 and measured survival, replication, viral load, tissue injury, and pathogenicity. The report states that all four tested viruses caused lethal infection in that model and describes the SHC014-spike chimera as more pathogenic than the other tested viruses in those mice. 5

The same report describes construction of a full-length infectious MERS-CoV clone, replacement of its receptor-binding domain with receptor-binding domains from bat HKU4-related coronaviruses, rescue of the resulting chimeric viruses, infection of human-derived cell lines, and replication in cells expressing the human DPP4 receptor. 5

This research had roots back to the US labs in the mid 2000’s with Ralph Baric’s lab genetically manipulating SARS and SARS-like viruses to make them more infective in human cell lines.

Those matters of record do not establish 100% proof that this program produced SARS-CoV-2. They establish what the program did. Researchers constructed recombinant and chimeric viruses, exchanged functional viral components, tested human-receptor use, infected humanized animals and human-derived cells, and measured replication, tissue damage, disease severity, and death.

An administrative dispute over whether an experiment crossed a particular policy definition of gain-of-function cannot repeal those operations. Regulatory terminology does not erase biology.

Laboratory Origin Was Internally Legitimate While Publicly Prohibited

The Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Z Program produced an assessment on May 27, 2020 titled Conditions Present for Laboratory Modification and Release of Human-Adapted Coronavirus in Wuhan in Late 2019. It concluded that the necessary conditions for an accidental release of a laboratory-modified coronavirus were present at WIV and assigned equal analytical weight to laboratory modification, natural outbreak, and release from a laboratory of a naturally occurring virus. 6

Necessary conditions are not sufficient proof that an event occurred. Other analysts disputed whether WIV possessed a sufficiently close precursor. That disagreement belongs in the record. It does not erase the central fact: qualified U.S. weapons and biological analysts considered laboratory origin technically plausible in May 2020 while quietly denying to the person who original proposed the link.

An internal intelligence email later articulated the logical distinctions that public messaging repeatedly destroyed: a virus coming from a laboratory does not mean it was manmade, and a virus coming from a laboratory does not mean it was deliberately released. 7

A naturally occurring virus can be collected, cultured, transported, passaged, or used in animal experiments and then escape. An engineered virus can escape accidentally. People working at WIV can get sick with flu-like illness. Evidence against deliberate release does not refute accidental release. Evidence against recognizable engineering does not refute laboratory acquisition, passage, or adaptation. The public narrative collapsed these propositions because the collapse made dismissal easy.

Let’s remember the length the WHO and the CCP went to try to exonerate laboratory origin in a desperate search of stalls in the wetmarket for any sign of the virus, hoping against hope. They found the highest density of evidence not in any animal tissue, but in surface samples in stalls closest to the latrines.

Inside government, uncertainty persisted, floated on denialism. Outside government, certainty was manufactured. That conversion was the public-facing component of the cover-up.

The Cover-Up Is Now a Documentary Finding

The released record shows more than disagreement. It shows process control.

Intelligence officials refused to identify outside scientific consultants to congressional overseers. A briefing record says Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi warned that the refusal made the intelligence community “look bad.” Another account states that every expert named by committee members had been consulted while officials still refused to disclose the pool. Members were also surprised by the FBI’s divergent conclusion and repeatedly failed to understand that low confidence reflected major collection and reporting gaps. 8

Without names, Congress could not audit grant relationships, WIV collaborations, EcoHealth ties, participation in the February 2020 calls, Proximal Origin authorship, biodefense contracts, patent interests, prior public commitments, or intelligence advisory roles. Secrecy prevented conflict analysis. It did not produce independence.

A 2021 whistleblower complaint alleged false testimony concerning gain-of-function research. The Intelligence Community Inspector General disposed of the complaint under the statutory “urgent concern” standard because Fauci was a non-intelligence-community official and the allegation lacked the required direct intelligence nexus. That was a jurisdictional determination, not a factual exoneration. 9

The 2024 hearing record adds another layer. Fauci did not issue a clean categorical denial of every intelligence contact; he acknowledged being briefed by intelligence agencies. The dispute is whether his testimony conveyed the full substance of his role. The newly released records show more than passive briefing: Fauci evaluated evidence, offered a natural-origin interpretation, recommended publications, and directed officials toward selected experts. Congress should compare every sworn answer with the contemporaneous documents. 10

We stand on solid ground to say that The Proximal Origin episode supplied the circular mechanism. Government-linked scientists produced a public scientific conclusion. Officials inserted that conclusion into the intelligence stream as external authority. Intelligence assessments then reinforced the public scientific conclusion. Interested actors passed authority back and forth until the originating conflict disappeared from view. That is not independent corroboration. It is narrative laundering.

The alleged deletion and concealment of federal records described in the David Morens case reveals how such a system protects itself. Once the deliberative record is removed, the curated endpoint remains while the reasoning, pressure, and dissent that produced it become unauditable. Popular Rationalism called this epistemic corruption before the intelligence tranche made the architecture visible. 16

Tulsi Gabbard Did What the Prior System Refused to Do and Is an American Hero

Gabbard’s release deserves recognition because it restores primary records to the public domain. Declassification does not guarantee correct interpretation. It makes interpretation contestable. It gives Congress, scientists, journalists, and citizens the ability to compare official claims with contemporaneous communications rather than relying on institutional assurances.

The ODNI press release uses language more conclusive than the attachments alone can sustain. That overstatement should be separated from the value of the release. The press statement is advocacy. The files are evidence. The proper response is neither reflexive acceptance nor reflexive dismissal. It is forensic reconstruction.

What Gabbard changed is the burden of proof. Officials can no longer defend the origins inquiry by invoking unnamed experts, unseen assessments, and the prestige of institutions. The record now shows the conflicts, the recommendations, the internal disagreement, the experimental work, and the secrecy surrounding expert selection. The public can finally audit the audit.

The Question That Can No Longer Be Dodged: Was Fauci Ever Working on Behalf of the Chinese Government?

The question of whether Fauci acted on behalf of the Chinese government against the interests of the United States is now a counterintelligence question that Congress and the executive branch must examine with legal precision. We have hinted at it before, but let us state is plaining: Did Fauci ever act at the request, direction, or control of a Chinese official, Chinese state institution, Chinese Communist Party intermediary, or person acting on their behalf?

The practical effect of Fauci’s documented conduct repeatedly benefited Beijing. He promoted evidence favoring natural origin; steered intelligence officials toward selected experts; participated despite a recognized conflict; defended the competence and trustworthiness of Chinese scientific partners;17 and helped sustain a framework that delayed an adversarial laboratory audit. Those effects do not prove foreign agency. They establish why the agency question must be investigated rather than ridiculed.

There are at least two nonexclusive explanations. Fauci may have acted to protect NIAID, its grant system, its collaborators, the reputation of U.S. biodefense research, and his own legacy. Or he may, at some point, have knowingly acted in coordination with Chinese interests or intermediaries. Self-protection alone can explain much of the record. It cannot be assumed to explain all of it without examining the foreign-contact evidence.

A serious counterintelligence review must obtain every contact involving Fauci, his office, EcoHealth Alliance, WIV personnel, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Chinese CDC, China’s National Health Commission, Chinese diplomatic personnel, WHO officials, and intermediaries connected to any of them. It must examine official and private communications, travel, gifts, honoraria, consulting arrangements, grant-related benefits, requests transmitted through third parties, and any sharing of nonpublic or classified origins information. It must determine whether required foreign-contact or counterintelligence reports were filed and whether any U.S. official discouraged such reporting.

The governing question is not whether Fauci’s position happened to align with Beijing. Governments benefit from the independent choices of foreign officials every day. The governing questions are request, direction, control, coordination, knowledge, concealment, and benefit. Those elements distinguish institutional failure from service to a foreign principal.

The files justify asking whether Fauci ever acted on behalf of Chinese state interests. The evidence to get to the answer must now be compelled.

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The Inquiry Must Be Reconstructed as a Counterintelligence and Scientific Audit

Congress should obtain the unredacted identities of every outside expert consulted during the 2020 and 2021 origins assessments and map each person’s grants, contracts, publications, patents, institutional affiliations, EcoHealth relationships, WIV collaborations, intelligence roles, and prior public statements.

Investigators should obtain every draft of the origins assessments, reviewer comments, dissenting analyses, confidence rationales, distribution lists, and records showing how evidence entered or left each version. They should preserve and produce the complete EcoHealth-NIAID-WIV record: grant applications, progress reports, subaward agreements, material-transfer agreements, viral inventories, sequence databases, constructs, animal protocols, biosafety reports, incident logs, sample-shipment records, and communications concerning late or incomplete reporting.

The counterintelligence component must run in parallel. Every relevant foreign contact should be compared with the timing of U.S. policy decisions, intelligence briefings, expert recommendations, public statements, requests for laboratory access, and efforts to move the origins inquiry into forums where China exercised leverage. No official should be presumed guilty. No official should be exempt from scrutiny by title or reputation.

The purpose is not to replace one government narrative with another. It is to reconstruct the chain of custody for evidence, influence, and decision-making.

Conclusion

Those of us who tied SARS-CoV-2 to the Wuhan laboratory ecosystem from the start are vindicated in pointing a finger at a cover-up. The laboratory-origin hypothesis was scientifically legitimate. Government analysts knew it. Officials with institutional exposure entered the process that evaluated it. Conflicts were recognized and then managed away. Expert identities were hidden from Congress. Internal uncertainty became public certainty. Records required for audit were obstructed, deleted, or withheld.

That vindication does not require pretending the physical-origin question is fully solved. It requires acknowledging that the public was denied an honest account of what was known, what remained uncertain, who had conflicts, and how the official conclusion was assembled.

The claim that the United States conducted an independent COVID-origins inquiry no longer survives Tulsi Gabbard’s files.

The ultimate remaining question is now unavoidable: Did Anthony Fauci act only to protect himself, his agency, and the research network he helped fund—or did he, at any time, act on behalf of the Chinese government?

The released record does not yet prove the second proposition. It proves that Congress has a duty to investigate it.

My record includes this paper by Chinese nationals lying about the fundamental nature of PShuttle-SN and making too much of a denial over speculation in a blog post.

See Tulsi describe the situation here.

Read the CCP's Denial to IPAK

Sources and Document Notes

Primary-document references use the ODNI release’s document numbers and the PDF page numbers within each volume. Our links identify the publication’s prior record on the laboratory-origin hypothesis, the Proximal Origin process, missing records, and institutional suppression.

1. ODNI, “Fauci Funded Wuhan Lab Research That Sparked COVID,” June 18, 2026; COVID-19 Release Index. The index lists 67 records across four PDF volumes.

2. ODNI COVID-19 Release, Part 1, Document 7, “Fauci readout,” especially PDF p. 37; see also Part 2, Document 47, “Readout of Fauci briefing.”

3. ODNI COVID-19 Release, Part 1, Document 6, “RE: Covid origins - Dr. Fauci recommendations,” PDF pp. 21-23.

4. ODNI COVID-19 Release, Part 2, Document 25, “Possible reviewers for COVID Origins assessment,” PDF pp. 1-2.

5. ODNI COVID-19 Release, Part 4, EcoHealth Alliance/NIAID Research Performance Progress Report, especially PDF pp. 1-2, 15-17, and 22-24.

6. ODNI COVID-19 Release, Part 1, Document 1, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Z Program assessment, PDF pp. 1-4.

7. ODNI COVID-19 Release, Part 1, internal origins-analysis correspondence at PDF p. 78 distinguishing laboratory origin from engineering and intentional release.

8. ODNI COVID-19 Release, Part 1, HPSCI briefing readouts at PDF pp. 40 and 55; Part 2, related readout at PDF p. 94.

9. ODNI COVID-19 Release, Part 2, Document 32, ICWPA complaint and urgent-concern analysis, beginning at PDF p. 44.

10. U.S. House Select Subcommittee, “A Hearing with Dr. Anthony Fauci,” June 3, 2024. The transcript should be read alongside the newly declassified briefing and expert-selection records.

11. Popular Rationalism, “On the SARS-CoV-2 Virus Laboratory Origins Hypothesis: What Fauci and Collins Knew, and When They Knew It,” Nov. 28, 2022.

12. Popular Rationalism, “What Fauci Knew, and When He Knew It,” Jan. 11, 2023.

13. Popular Rationalism, “Don’t Forget the ‘Proximal Origins’ Fraud that Covered Up My January 2020 Laboratory Origin Assertion,” Dec. 30, 2023.

14. Popular Rationalism, “A Timeline of Evidence of Laboratory Origins of SARS-CoV-2: What the Select Subcommittee Left Out,” Dec. 3, 2024.

15. Popular Rationalism, “Missing the Origin: What the WHO/SAGO Report Left Out,” July 2, 2025.

16. Popular Rationalism, “The Man Who Managed Fauci’s Emails Has Been Charged With Destroying Them,” Apr. 28, 2026.

17. ODNI COVID-19 Release, Part 3, Office of the Director of National Intelligence news summary reproducing Fauci’s May 2021 Senate remarks regarding Chinese grantees, PDF pp. 8-9.

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