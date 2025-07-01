Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

annapolis73
2h

I noticed that Ms. Robertson once wrote for the "Bronx Times." Well I'd like to remind her of her naivete. You see, I was born in the Bronx,.... at night,... just not last night. We knew how the bullshit meter actually works. MedPage has Rachael by the short hairs. Wake up. I don't think that this "teenager" can call herself a "journalist." Also, "investigative" is not the first thing I think of when I read the self-serving pablum of those she is quoting.

Doesn't she know that those are the people who have told the American public that vaccines are "SAFE AND EFFECTIVE". Doesn't she know that what they really meant ( no "rhetoric", AKA Bullshit)

"Some of you may die,.... but that is a sacrifice I am willing to make".

You see Lord Farquaad in Shrek was onto something.

I suggest that Ms. Robertson spend a little more time in my birthplace of the Bronx or give me a call.

