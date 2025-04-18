We are going to try something new - keep our readers up-to-date on trends AND pander.

Intellectual Community Pulse

There’s strong appetite for epistemic humility , unbiased scientific rigor, and rebuilding institutions of trust.

The rise of substack-style thought leaders (outside of peer review) suggests a pivot toward decentralized, audience-driven scholarship (Hmmm…. IPAK much lately?)

Health & Medicine

COVID Origins & Lab Leak Confirmation : The White House has reportedly confirmed the lab leak hypothesis, with Dr. Anthony Fauci named in discussions. This is reigniting debates over public trust, censorship, and scientific integrity.

FDA Advisory Shake-up : The FDA has eliminated pharmaceutical representatives from their advisory committees, a huge move with implications for regulatory capture, policy change, and drug safety perception.

Autism Epidemic : Continued attention to U.S. autism prevalence data (1 in 31 children, 1 in 20 boys nationally, and 1 in 12.5 in CA) is driving demand for transparency, environmental risk research, and re-evaluation of vaccine safety studies.

Suramin vs. Root Causes: There's a growing divide between those seeking “miracle fixes” and those advocating for root-cause, multi-systemic approaches to neurodevelopmental disorders and chronic illness (e.g. gut dysbiosis, aluminum load, BBB damage).

Philosophy, Identity & Authority

Victimhood as Virtue : A broader cultural inquiry is unfolding around modern suffering as authority, particularly among Gen Z and activist circles. Themes include “lived experience as absolute truth,” emotional validation over evidence, and inverted epistemologies.

Postmodern Confusion in Mental Health: There's a schism growing between traditional psychological models (evidence, resilience) and new cultural movements centering identity on trauma and self-perceived oppression.

Politics & Governance

RFK Jr. Files & Campaign Updates : With RFK Assassination Files newly declassified , there’s renewed focus on transparency, CIA accountability, and historical truths. His health platform and vaccine stance continue to drive conversation.

NGO/Government Entanglement : Concerns about government funding of NGOs are rising—especially the irony of Non-Governmental Organizations being bankrolled by state agencies, prompting calls for legislative reform.

Mass Deportation Sentiment : In the UK and U.S., support for mass deportation of illegal immigrants is trending, reflecting deeper societal concerns about borders, national identity, and systemic integrity. Tech & Ethics

Tesla Full Self-Driving : Discussions are split—some view it as the dawn of autonomy, others as an overhyped, risky beta lacking adequate testing and regulation.

AI Bias & Censorship: Undercurrent discussions remain about algorithmic suppression, truth filtration, and digital dissent.

