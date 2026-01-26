TONIGHT 7PM ET: DR. BRIAN HOOKERIPAK-EDU SCIENCE WEBINARJames Lyons-Weiler, PhDJan 26, 2026711ShareSIGN UP711SharePrevious
It would be nice if ANYONE experienced in vaccine safety space could explain the bioplogical process for a puncture wound injection of any combination of toxins & theoretical "viral bits" into a muscle can create immune memory for what we are told are airborne viral threats that are vanquished by tireless border patrol of immune system our killer T-cells. How's that work?
How does the venomous payload educate T-cells and how does MMR confirm a natural illness event that never occurs in Nature magically makes THREE immune system "improvements" for THREE diseases in one pathogenic smoothie?
What happened to the old Brian Hooker who knew mRNA TRANSFECTION was a bench tool Biotech Mafia had been using for decades to grow vaccines in food & tobacco plants? Where did the dad go that said he didn't like the word autism his son was neurologically damaged? Making autism a big tent definition to cover two generations steeped in Rx drugs, fed Roundup Ready GMO diets soaked in toxins dozens & dozens & dozens of "preventive vaccines" making sources of harms gigantic. Instead of following Rockefeller-Gates toxic chemical model where safety is assumed and harms proven in court against deep pocket white shoe law firm.
Can we agree that anything that is not safe to swallow is not safer injected & swallowing poison is poorly advised and rather chase cures look to causes at the hand of man... somebody explain how the whole idea of immunization happens in high school biology terms please.. can we start at the root of vaccine savior myth??