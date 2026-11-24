REMINDER: Spice Cabinet Apothecary with clinical herbalist Sara Woods Kender is tomorrow.

Wednesday, November 25, 3:00–4:00 PM Eastern, live on Zoom. One hour on the traditional uses, energetic qualities, key constituents, and current research behind ginger, turmeric, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, black pepper, cumin, and cayenne.

Register: https://ipakedu.online/checkout/?add-to-cart=9701

Paid IPAK-EDU members get 30% off this webinar and our courses, applied automatically when they sign in. Membership also supports the independent research and teaching IPAK-EDU exists to do: https://ipakedu.online/product/basic-membership/

Details: https://ipakedu.online/about-course/?id=course_35551650

Your Zoom link arrives by email once you register.

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