We are teaching. Are you learning?

Empower Yourself with our Fall 2024 Courses

FALL Enrollment EXTENDED to Oct 25!

Get the Pharmaceutical-Industrial Complex Out of Food & Farming, with Alexis Baden-Mayer

Viruses, Immunology, and Data for Real People, with Jessica Rose

Bio-A, with James Lyons-Weiler

Integrative Wellness for Mental Health, with Jenn Kozek-Giustra

Shadow Agencies a Course in National Secrets, with Aly Alford & Brad Miller

Logic, Reason & Knowledge, with James Lyons-Weiler

Causality Coffee, with James Lyons-Weiler

Heal Yourself Naturally: Knowledge with Experienced Herbalists, with Hava and Sara Woods Kender

These Courses are Open for tor Term and will run Pending Sufficient Enrollment

Parasites and Your Health, with Brigitta Jansen

History of Western Law and US Law, with Rob Rigney

Biology of the Immune System, with James Lyons-Weiler

Tick-Born Illnesses, with Brigitta Jansen

Holistic Approaches to Human Health, with David Brownstein

Hot Topics in Epidemiology Journal Club, with Cathy Stein

The Biology of Nutrition, with Michael Gaeta

On-going Pre-Recorded Courses

Lipid Replacement and Cellular Health, with Krishna Doniparthi

Vignettes in Human Medical Genetics - Genetics Shorts, with Jeames Lyons-Weiler

Autism Health Summit, by AHS

Principles of Evolution 1 and 2, with James Lyons-Weiler

Spring 2025

VACCINE COURSE, with Xavier Figueroa

BioB, with James Lyons-Weiler

Autoimmunity and Human Health, with James Lyons-Weiler

Vaccine Injury Compensation Programs in the US, with Wayne Rohde

Systems Biology and Human Health, with James Lyons-Weiler

How to Read & Interpret a Scientific Study, with James Lyons-Weiler

Environmental Toxicology: Ecosystem & Human Health, with James Lyons-Weiler