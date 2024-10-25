Today is the Last Day to Register for Fall 2024 Courses @ IPAK-EDU
VET25 for Veterans and AGEWINS for people of a certain age both give 25% discounts.
We are teaching. Are you learning?
Empower Yourself with our Fall 2024 Courses
FALL Enrollment EXTENDED to Oct 25!
Get the Pharmaceutical-Industrial Complex Out of Food & Farming, with Alexis Baden-Mayer
Viruses, Immunology, and Data for Real People, with Jessica Rose
Bio-A, with James Lyons-Weiler
Integrative Wellness for Mental Health, with Jenn Kozek-Giustra
Shadow Agencies a Course in National Secrets, with Aly Alford & Brad Miller
Logic, Reason & Knowledge, with James Lyons-Weiler
Causality Coffee, with James Lyons-Weiler
Heal Yourself Naturally: Knowledge with Experienced Herbalists, with Hava and Sara Woods Kender
These Courses are Open for tor Term and will run Pending Sufficient Enrollment
Parasites and Your Health, with Brigitta Jansen
History of Western Law and US Law, with Rob Rigney
Biology of the Immune System, with James Lyons-Weiler
Tick-Born Illnesses, with Brigitta Jansen
Holistic Approaches to Human Health, with David Brownstein
Hot Topics in Epidemiology Journal Club, with Cathy Stein
The Biology of Nutrition, with Michael Gaeta
On-going Pre-Recorded Courses
Lipid Replacement and Cellular Health, with Krishna Doniparthi
Vignettes in Human Medical Genetics - Genetics Shorts, with Jeames Lyons-Weiler
Autism Health Summit, by AHS
Principles of Evolution 1 and 2, with James Lyons-Weiler
Spring 2025
VACCINE COURSE, with Xavier Figueroa
Autoimmunity and Human Health, with James Lyons-Weiler
Vaccine Injury Compensation Programs in the US, with Wayne Rohde
Systems Biology and Human Health, with James Lyons-Weiler
How to Read & Interpret a Scientific Study, with James Lyons-Weiler
Environmental Toxicology: Ecosystem & Human Health, with James Lyons-Weiler