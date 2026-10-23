James Lyons-Weiler, PhD | Popular Rationalism

October 23, 2026 | Coverage October 16–23, 2026

After cancer surgery, patients need to know how much a treatment reduces the chance of recurrence and what harm it may add. A blood test or molecular classification raises a related question: does the information improve the next treatment decision? This week’s six reports address different parts of those problems. The melanoma result leads on clinical evidence; a pancreatic trial deserves attention because its primary result was negative, and a new spatial proteomics workflow directly addresses how we measure tumors.

Melanoma gains stronger evidence for individualized immunotherapy

Merck and Moderna’s October 22 announcement reports a randomized, double-blind phase 3 trial of 1,137 patients with completely resected stage IIB–IV melanoma. INTerpath-001 compared intismeran autogene plus pembrolizumab with placebo plus pembrolizumab. At two years, recurrence-free survival was 82.2% versus 70.0%, an absolute difference of 12.2 percentage points. The primary intention-to-treat hazard ratio was 0.58 (95% CI 0.45–0.75), after median follow-up of 24.6 months. These results substantially strengthen the evidence for adding a personalized tumor-neoantigen therapy after surgery. Merck and Moderna report, October 22.

The source remains a sponsor announcement reporting acceptance for NEJM publication. Overall survival is immature. Grade 3–5 treatment-related adverse events occurred in 14.2% versus 13.4%; that comparison does not establish equivalent safety. This is the first priority for deeper review: inspect the full randomized population, time to first dose, manufacturing failures, and reasons for treatment nonreceipt. The modified analysis excludes patients who never received intismeran or placebo, and the more favorable estimate after six months answers a different timing question. Neither should displace the primary analysis. Merck and Moderna report, October 22.

Leaked data as reported by Mary Ann Demasi draw the initial conclusions into question.

Vinay Prasad weighs in on the stock value drop, too.

Pancreatic cancer trial misses its primary endpoint

The October 23 Nature Medicine report of AMPLIFY-7P adds detailed evidence to a primary-endpoint failure announced in June. The open-label phase 2 trial randomized 144 patients with resected KRAS-mutated pancreatic cancer after standard therapy to camupepimut, a peptide vaccine (96 patients), or observation (48). Median disease-free survival was 23.8 versus 21.2 months, with HR 0.85 and p=0.5329. The prespecified primary endpoint was not met. George et al., Nature Medicine, October 23; Elicio topline announcement, June 15.

Several secondary findings justify further study. Six-month disease-free survival was 75.7% versus 61.7%, a 14-point difference; the exploratory early-period HR was 0.55 (p=0.0557). The prespecified ctDNA-negative subgroup, comprising 93 patients, had HR 0.51 (p=0.0280). These findings cannot rescue the primary result. This is the second deep-review priority: examine missing baseline ctDNA, subgroup multiplicity, covariate imbalance, and the post hoc adjusted model. Comparisons between strong and weak immune responders are observational comparisons within treated patients. Grade 3 or higher adverse events were 10.4% versus 14.6%, but the small study cannot establish safety equivalence. Overall survival remains immature. George et al., Nature Medicine, October 23.

Spatial proteomics adds the location of the signal

OpenDVP, published October 22 in Nature Methods, connects tissue imaging, image analysis, laser microdissection, and mass spectrometry in an open-source experimental and computational workflow. Demonstrations use archival placenta, lung cancer, and locally relapsed breast cancer tissue. Its contribution is practical: investigators can select cells or cellular neighborhoods from an image and connect those locations to protein measurements. The study establishes a research workflow, with exploratory applications rather than a clinically validated predictor. Nimo et al., Nature Methods, October 22.

For proteomics modeling, my inference is that preserving tissue location could help distinguish a change within tumor cells from a change in the mixture of tumor, immune, and stromal cells. That possibility makes OpenDVP the third priority for deeper review. Before building a predictive model from these data, examine segmentation errors, sampling decisions, batch effects, and patient-level independence. Hundreds of regions from one patient do not provide hundreds of independent patients. A clinical prediction claim would require external validation, calibrated risk estimates, and evidence of added value over existing predictors. Nimo et al., Nature Methods, October 22.

Breast cancer blood markers track risk without yet directing care

The October 21 BRIGHT-2 analysis profiles 596 serial plasma samples with a 1,021-gene panel in hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer. These are repeated specimens, not 596 independent patients. Detectable circulating tumor DNA at cycle 5 was associated with shorter subsequent progression-free survival compared with persistently undetectable ctDNA: adjusted HR 2.70 (95% CI 1.25–5.82). Measuring subsequent outcomes from that landmark helps address the timing problem inherent in using a response observed during treatment to predict survival. Wang et al., Nature Communications, October 21.

The molecular tumor burden change did not establish differential benefit from bireociclib: its treatment-interaction p-value was 0.954. That result applies to that marker. The paper also reports other exploratory interaction signals, including a borderline result for ctDNA clearance, which require independent confirmation. An outcome-selected baseline cutoff may overestimate performance, external validation is absent, and neither calibration nor benefit from ctDNA-directed treatment changes is established. The immediate research value is a set of candidate markers and resistance pathways for prospective testing; the study does not justify changing treatment intensity solely on these findings. Wang et al., Nature Communications, October 21.

Rectal cancer approval makes response assessment consequential

On October 19, FDA granted accelerated approval to dostarlimab for adults with stage II/III rectal cancer that is MSI-H or mismatch repair deficient, as determined by an FDA-authorized test. Although outside this series’ four priority cancers, the decision matters because biomarker selection and documented complete clinical response can permit nonoperative management. AZUR-1 treated 154 patients in a single-arm trial. Sustained complete clinical response at 12 months was 47% among 116 independently evaluable patients and 68% among 144 investigator-evaluable patients. FDA approval assessment, October 19.

Those percentages involve different evaluable populations and assessments; they cannot be read as interchangeable estimates. Some responses had not yet accumulated 12 months of follow-up. Another striking observation deserves scrutiny: 12 of 15 patients who underwent surgery after dostarlimab alone because imaging suggested incomplete response had a pathological complete response. This makes the accuracy of response assessment clinically consequential. The remaining questions concern durable disease control, harms, and comparative outcomes. Immune-mediated toxicity remains a risk, while nonoperative management requires repeated endoscopy and imaging. The single-arm evidence and accelerated approval leave long-term comparative benefit unresolved. FDA approval assessment, October 19.

Prostate cancer subtypes need to improve on clinical prediction

The October 16 prostate cancer study draws on a whole-genome resource from 1,001 men; its principal driver analysis includes 961 primary tumors. Four genomic oncotypes emerged, including two with poorer outcomes. The external classification procedure is described: a random forest trained on discovery-cohort oncotypes, with five-fold tuning, assigned labels in TCGA. This is useful evidence toward reproducibility, while the number of samples contributing to each clinical endpoint remains essential. Pellegrina et al., Nature Communications, October 16.

One result qualifies the headline. In the discovery cohort, the overall oncotype association with metastasis-free survival was much weaker after adjustment for age, stage, and Gleason grade group (likelihood-ratio p=0.063) than in the unadjusted comparison. That does not prove the subtypes lack value; it makes incremental prediction the central question. A proposed next step is to test whether protein measurements improve risk estimates within these genomic groups, with patient-level separation of model development and validation. Calibration, added performance beyond clinical predictors, and treatment-selection utility still need to be demonstrated. Pellegrina et al., Nature Communications, October 16.

For the next installment, the most consequential changes would be a full melanoma trial report, a prospectively specified pancreatic trial design that tests the subgroup hypotheses, or independent evidence that a molecular model improves a treatment decision. A useful cancer research brief must keep that distinction visible: learning more about a tumor is valuable, and showing that the information helps the person carrying it is a further scientific task.

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