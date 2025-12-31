Popular Rationalism is funded by readers like you. Please subscribe or upgrade to paid and help drive us forward in 2026. Do everyone as favor, please, and share.

The Washington Post wants its readers to believe that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has “upended public health” and materialized in power because of a leaked email, a heavy hand, and a supposedly improper influence over an advisory committee. That framing is not merely incomplete. It is willfully dishonest and utterly disjointed. It substitutes selective memory for history, bureaucratic grievance for lived experience, and institutional self‑protection for accountability.

Their article is not a defense of personalities. It is a defense of denied mass casualty, selective memory, and pseudorealities.

Kennedy did not rise because he “upended” public health. He rose because public health, as practiced by America’s credentialed authorities, upended itself.

The Great Erasure: 2020–2021

The Post’s narrative begins conveniently after the damage was done. It starts with Kennedy in office, as if nothing of consequence preceded his arrival. That omission is not accidental; it is necessary to sustain the smear.

Between 2020 and 2021, public health authorities did something unprecedented in modern American history: they asserted control not merely over disease mitigation, but over employment, education, worship, travel, speech, bodily autonomy, and family life. They did so with shifting rationales, collapsing evidentiary standards, and an openly moralized contempt for dissent. Risk was not debated; it was dictated. Uncertainty was not disclosed; it was denied. Tradeoffs were not weighed; they were dismissed as immoral.

Millions of Americans did not experience this as “guidance.” They experienced it as coercion, loss, humiliation, and betrayal.

Parents lost jobs. Children lost schooling. Families were divided. Small businesses were destroyed. Elderly people died alone. Patients were denied care. Questions were treated as heresy. Credentials became weapons. Compliance became virtue.

The Washington Post does not name this history because to name it would be to explain Kennedy.

Why Trust Collapsed — and Why Kennedy Filled the Vacuum

Trust in public health did not erode because of “misinformation.” It collapsed because institutions violated their own ethical foundations: informed consent, proportionality, transparency, and humility under uncertainty.

Kennedy did not invent this distrust. He inherited it.

He articulated what millions already believed but were not permitted to say: that public health had become insulated, arrogant, captured, and unaccountable. That it spoke endlessly of “safety” while refusing to discuss risk in human terms. That it treated advisory committees as sanctuaries from scrutiny rather than instruments of public trust.

And he did not arrive at this position overnight. For eleven years before becoming Health Secretary, Kennedy engaged in earnest, focused, and evidence-driven inquiry into vaccine safety. He studied the regulatory process, reviewed pre-licensure trial data, interviewed injured families, challenged conflicts of interest, and warned repeatedly that narrative enforcement—censorship masquerading as science—would eventually produce a mass casualty event. I know this because we discussed it. On the Unbreaking Science podcast, I asked him if he knew the probability of a nuclear power plant melt down in a world with nuclear power plants. He correctly answers “100%”. And then I asked him of the probability that, in a world in which vaccines were not truly tested for safety, that we we see a vaccine-related mass casualty event… again, “100%”.

It was the same for gain-of-function research on respiratory viruses. While Kennedy did not predict pandemic specifics, he predicted exactly what would happen when dissent was outlawed and liability-free pharmaceutical products were shielded from real-world scrutiny.

When The Post describes Kennedy as “once fringe,” it is confessing how out of touch elite media became with ordinary experience. Kennedy’s views moved to the center not because he dragged them there, but because institutions pushed the public away.

ACIP, Accountability, and the Lie of Independence

The Post’s central exhibit — a May 19 email — is offered as proof of corruption. In reality, it reveals something far more threatening to the bureaucracy and missing from all previous ACIP committees: accountability.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices was never meant to be sovereign. It exists to advise the Secretary of Health and Human Services. That relationship has legal meaning. But for years, ACIP operated as if independence meant insulation — from the public, from political responsibility, and from meaningful challenge.

By characterizing accountability as interference, WashPo neglects the central tenet of objective political reporting: respect the office, if not the officer.

The Secretary of Human Health Services is arguably the most influential position in the US Cabinet. To say that the office was underutilized by Kennedy’s predecessors on the question of keeping Americans safe from bad effects of medicine, including vaccines, is an understatement. Before Kennedy, ACIP meetings followed a ritualized pattern. Benefits were foregrounded. Risks were abstracted, minimized, or deferred until after votes were taken. The word “risk” itself was conspicuously absent from the rhetoric presented to the public, even when it was embedded in technical tables few outside the room would ever see.

This was not transparency. It was theater.

Kennedy’s redirection has not abolished science. It forced long‑suppressed questions into daylight and requires the use of all available and credible evidence. It reasserted that advisory bodies must answer not only to evidence, but to people — people who bear risk, not committees that distribute it.

The Post wants readers to believe that accountability to risk itself is dangerous. That view reveals more about The Post’s allegiance than about Kennedy’s governance.

How Kennedy Actually Came to Power

Kennedy first attempted to work within the Democratic coalition. He offered unity. He offered reform without rupture. He was rebuffed — not because his critiques lacked merit, but because acknowledging them would have required Democrats to confront their own pandemic failures. Plus, they would have to return large donation checks from Pharma.

Then came Butler, Pennsylvania.

When Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt, two men spoke who had previously been caricatured beyond recognition. Trump encountered not a power‑hungry opportunist, but a man animated by a singular conviction: that American health institutions had lost their moral compass, and that this loss was killing people.

Trump did not grant Kennedy power out of ideological alignment. He did so because Kennedy commanded something the GOP lacked: credibility with Americans who no longer trusted medicine, media, or technocracy.

Kennedy rose not by scheming, but by standing where institutions refused to stand — with the human cost of policy failure.

The Post’s Agenda: Smear, Not Analysis

The Washington Post presents anonymous officials “bracing for upheaval,” but never asks why upheaval was inevitable. It catalogs departures without asking whether continuity itself had become indefensible. It treats institutional discomfort as evidence of danger, and lived experience as an inconvenience.

This is not journalism. It is an attempt at narrative enforcement. The only problem is they are no longer aided by US HHS narration.

By erasing the trauma of 2020–2021, and thirty years of malfeasance on vaccine safety, The Post tries to erase the people Kennedy represents. By framing accountability as interference, it defends a system that forgot whom it serves. By pretending that public health functioned well until Kennedy arrived, it insults the memory of every family who paid the price of elite certainty.

What Legitimate Public Health Requires

One has to wonder, would The Post support a return of Fauci to power? With secret phone calls planning cover ups of history’s worst man-made disasters to date? Something tells me they would.

A legitimate public health system does not fear risk discussions; it centers them. It does not moralize compliance; it earns consent. It does not confuse credentials with virtue; it demonstrates humility. It does not hide uncertainty; it explains it. It does not outsource accountability to committees; it owns responsibility.

Kennedy’s success or failure will not be measured by whether bureaucrats feel comfortable or enjoy large paychecks. Nor will it be measured by whether public health regains moral legitimacy.

It will be measured by health outcomes.

The Washington Post could have told this story. It chose not to. That choice reveals the real agenda at work — not protection of science, but protection of a narrative that can survive only by helping people forget the human cost of its own failures.

