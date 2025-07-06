The world doesn’t need more parrots. It needs those who see clearly—and act accordingly.

At IPAK-EDU, we teach science and reason the way it was meant to be practiced: grounded in logic, driven by data, and uncorrupted by consensus. No narrative capture. No gatekeeping. Just rigorous, live instruction from researchers and thought leaders who reject institutional compromise.

This September, join a growing network of principled learners taking back science, policy, and reason. Join our community of learners.

CHECK IT OUT

Choose from in-depth courses in:

Biology • Biomedical science • Public health • Toxicology • Neurobiology • Logic • Epidemiology • Immunology •Epistemology • Environmental Toxicology • Biostats • Mathematical structure and more.

Whether you’re a:

Parent protecting your family from captured institutions,

Professional seeking unfiltered clarity in science and medicine, or

Student ready to learn what universities won’t touch—

There is a course this fall designed to help you find your mission.

🔹 Courses begin September 1, 2025

🔹 Live instruction, on-demand access, and zero censorship

🔹 Registration is open now at IPAK-EDU.org

🔹 Payment plans available!

Don’t just question the system. Learn how to dismantle it—with method, reason, and resolve. Then learn how to help create what’s coming next.

Start with one course. See how far it takes us.

Get more from James Lyons-Weiler in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

BROWSE COURSES

Share

Starting July 16 - Heal & Nourish | The True Food Summit

Brought to you by: Children’s Health Defense, Arizona Chapter and IPAK-EDU.org