Thailand’s COVID Booster Nightmare: New Study Links 3rd Dose to Rising Deaths Across Age Groups

If you're still lining up for your next COVID-19 booster, you may want to sit down for this.

A chilling new analysis out of Thailand, published as a preprint by researchers Dr. Atapol Sughondhabirom and Prof. Michael S. Northcott, reveals a disturbing correlation between third-dose COVID-19 vaccines—primarily mRNA-based—and excess mortality in 2022 and 2023 across Thai provinces. The findings are nothing short of a public health red alert.

Using publicly available data from Thailand's Ministry of Public Health and Department of Interior, the study investigates 57 of Thailand’s 77 provinces, correlating the uptake rate of third-dose COVID vaccines with provincial excess death rates. The numbers tell a grim story: the more third doses administered, the higher the excess deaths, particularly among those aged 15–59.

“Fair-strength” correlations were found in age groups 15–29 (rs = 0.48, p < 0.01), 30–44 (rs = 0.39, p < 0.05), and 45–59 (rs = 0.41, p = 0.0017; rs =Spearman’s rank correlation).

In Bangkok and other heavily vaccinated, urban provinces like Nonthaburi and Chonburi—where mRNA vaccine storage and distribution infrastructure was strongest—the death toll was also highest. These are not trivial findings. This is not speculation. This is a data-driven signal that should prompt immediate inquiry and action.

Other studies and reports have made it clear: Pathogenic priming is real, and it is killing people.

The vaccines do not prevent transmission. Exposure to the spike protein is deadly. Intentional repeated exposure is madness.

Yet silence from health authorities continues.

A New Smoking Gun?

While the correlations are “fair” in statistical terms, in pharmacological safety science, even weak positive correlations involving death demand urgent scrutiny. The authors argue that many of these deaths wouldn’t have occurred without the boosters—a damning indictment of public health oversight and pharmaceutical overreach.

Further bolstering their case, the study notes that 65.5% of Thailand’s third doses were Pfizer, 13.5% Moderna—making nearly 80% of boosters mRNA-based. If you've been told that mRNA technology was revolutionary and safe, it may be time to revisit that narrative.

A Global Echo

This isn't just a Thailand problem. The authors reference a raft of global findings: from EU data showing mortality spikes post-booster rollout, to similar outcomes in Scotland and 17 Southern Hemisphere countries. Rancourt et al.’s 2023 meta-study estimated 17 million global deaths from mRNA vaccines between 2021 and 2023.

If these numbers hold even partially true, the COVID vaccine rollout may go down as one of the greatest public health catastrophes in modern history—not due to a virus, but due to the cure.

Medical Ethics on Life Support

Perhaps most disturbing is the ethical vacuum exposed by this study. These vaccines were authorized under emergency protocols—effectively turning entire populations into test subjects without informed consent. The authors emphasize that the principle of informed consent was violated wholesale, undermining the very foundations of post-WWII medical ethics laid down in the Nuremberg Code, the Declaration of Helsinki, and the US Code of Federal Regulations.

Imagine: your booster wasn’t part of a well-tested program, but a gamble on your life, executed without your knowing participation in a global clinical trial.

The Spike Protein and the Body's Betrayal

Autopsies have confirmed what critics feared: the spike protein produced by these vaccines is found far from the injection site—in the brain, heart, liver, spleen, and ovaries. LNPs (lipid nanoparticles), the vehicles of mRNA delivery, appear to cause widespread inflammation, clotting, and immune dysfunction. “Turbo cancers,” reactivated latent viruses, and autoimmune disorders are no longer theoretical risks—they're being seen in clinics and the disease burden (morbidity) and mortality are increasing with each dose..

Who's Accountable?

Why is no one pulling the brakes? Follow the money, say the authors. Regulatory capture, conflicts of interest, and political corruption pervade institutions like the WHO, FDA, EMA, and national health ministries. The same hands approving these vaccines are financially invested in their rollout. They have direct influence on the media, on legislators, and, until five weeks ago, on public health policy in the US.

Where Do We Go From Here?

The authors of the study, like others before in other countries, call for nothing less than the full termination of the mRNA and mDNA vaccination program in Thailand—and, by implication, everywhere. They also demand immediate screening and care for those injured.

If this sounds extreme, consider this: if a new pharmaceutical were shown to correlate with increased deaths in multiple countries, across age groups, and over time, what would the response be? Would it be silence?

Or would we see recalls, hearings, and accountability?

For those still boosting, the message is clear: it's time to ask not what you're being protected from—but what you're being exposed to.

If you’ve had the 3rd dose, demand answers. If you haven’t, the authors’s conclusions would cause any thinking person to reconsider. If you’re in a position of authority: we urge you to use this and similar studies to reform health policies on COVID-19 vaccination programs.

We don’t need more boosters. We need reality-based policies. And we need justice.

The 3rd Dose is the Breaking Point: Global Evidence Aligns with Thai Data

The findings out of Thailand—that excess mortality rose in step with the third dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines—are not just disturbing. They're part of a clear, consistent pattern seen across the globe. As the Thai authors rightly point out, their data doesn't stand alone. It echoes what independent analysts, autopsy reviews, and national datasets have been signaling for nearly two years: the third dose was a critical threshold, where risks surged dramatically.

Global Signals That the 3rd Dose Was the Most Dangerous

In 2023, researchers Denis Rancourt and colleagues released a report analyzing all-cause mortality in the Southern Hemisphere. Their work showed that in countries like Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand, sharp, country-wide mortality spikes emerged within weeks of third dose rollouts—not after the initial campaign, not after the second dose, but following the booster. In Thailand alone, excess mortality jumped by over 20%, concentrated in highly vaccinated provinces. This matches precisely what the new Thai provincial analysis finds.

A separate analysis by Igor Chudov performed a 29-country statistical comparison and found a dose-dependent association between booster uptake and excess deaths, with the strongest signal at the third dose. His correlation had a strikingly significant P-value of 0.0002.

Meanwhile, the HART Group conducted a pan-European analysis in late 2022. It revealed that the most boosted nations suffered the highest summertime excess mortality, particularly among working-age adults. Again, the culprit: not the virus, but the policies—and more specifically, the products.

Autopsy and Mechanistic Studies Confirm It

Corroborating the epidemiology, Hulscher et al. (2024) published an autopsy study focusing on deaths from myocarditis after COVID-19 vaccination. The average time from vaccination to death? 3–6 days. Most of the deceased were under age 50. The spike protein was found in heart tissue, and the timing overwhelmingly pointed to booster shots.

The biological mechanisms were further outlined by Alden et al. (2022), who demonstrated that Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine undergoes reverse transcription in human liver cells—an unanticipated, and previously dismissed, pathway by which the mRNA product can integrate into host DNA.

Other reports raised alarms about turbo cancers, rapid-onset autoimmune conditions, and immune suppression after repeated boosting. A Japanese study by Gibo et al. (2024) found a significant rise in age-adjusted cancer deaths following the third dose. That study was retracted. Patients with no cancer history developed aggressive malignancies weeks after injection, while those with previously stable disease experienced sudden acceleration.

The VAERS Data Was Flashing Red Lights—Also at Dose #3

Jessica Rose’s landmark VAERS analysis, published with colleagues in International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research, showed a stepwise increase in the proportion of severe adverse events with each subsequent dose—and the sharpest jump was between the second and third doses. In fact, 30% of breakthrough infections (BTIs) reported to VAERS followed the fourth dose, but the rate of death and hospitalization spiked most dramatically after dose three, especially in the 55–77 age bracket.

The editorial accompanying Rose’s study pointed to IgG4 immune class switching as a likely culprit. After repeated mRNA exposure, the body begins tolerating the spike protein rather than eliminating it, rendering the immune response blunted and dysfunctional. A Cleveland Clinic study of over 51,000 employees supported this, showing the more doses one had received, the higher their risk of infection.

Let that sink in: with every new dose, protection didn’t increase. Risk did.

Time to Ask Hard Questions

The Thai preprint is not a lone voice in the dark—it’s one more warning in a global chorus. It joins a growing body of work that points to one conclusion: the third dose of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines marked a tipping point. That’s when the harm began outpacing any remaining benefit. And when regulators, public health authorities, and media outlets chose to ignore these signals, they crossed into willful blindness.

And if you’re still boosting—or still telling others to—then ask yourself: what exactly are you hoping to prevent?

Because it has become abundantly clear that the shot is now the risk.

