Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
buddhi's avatar
buddhi
2d

These classics are great as historical references. Western Civilization, though, is dead. The values have been entirely debased and Europe is now an empty museum.

Reply
Share
1 reply by James Lyons-Weiler, PhD
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Lyons-Weiler, PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture