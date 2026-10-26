Oct 26, 2026 · James Lyons-Weiler

What if you could chat with the books of the original greats - the scientists thinkers that helped form Western Civilization and our modern world? Read Galileo, Newton, Faraday, Planck, Einstein, Bohr and Heisenberg in full, in the editions their first English readers held, and ask each book anything: every answer quotes the author and cites the page.

Then chat with the book. Then chat with the virtualized version of these brilliant - and sometimes controversial - authors.

The Theoretical Physics Shelf

Nineteen books carry physics from Galileo’s falling bodies (1638) to Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle (1930). Browse them all at https://ipakedu.online/books/?shelf=Theoretical%20Physics.

• Pitched to you. Choose your level, and ask for the plain-language version first and the mathematics after, each symbol explained in words.

• Then and now. The companion keeps the author’s physics distinct from what came later. Ask whether Carnot’s caloric survived, and it gives Carnot’s argument, then what later work changed, labelled as later knowledge.

• Listen, and read your way. Any answer can be read aloud. Light, Sepia and Dark reading colors are saved to your account and follow you to every device.

How to sign up, read and chat

Start free: every book opens with a preview you can read and ask about before you sign up.

1. Open a book from the shelf at https://ipakedu.online/books/?shelf=Theoretical%20Physics, for example Newton’s Principia at https://ipakedu.online/books/james-lyons-weiler/principia/. Read the opening chapters and try a question in the preview.

2. Create your reader account at https://ipakedu.online/books/login/. Choose Create account and give your full name, your email and a password of at least 12 characters, or choose Email me a link to sign in without a password. Books Alive asks for real names: conversations with the greats are never anonymous.

3. Get the reader pass for that book: press Subscribe to read in the book’s header and check out. A pass is per book, renews monthly and can be cancelled at any time; it opens the whole text and the full conversation for readers in the United States.

4. Read and ask. The book opens where you left off, on any device you sign in from, with your reading colors and your place saved.

5. Save as a member. IPAK-EDU members save on every reader pass: https://ipakedu.online/membership/.

More for readers: Visit https://ipakedu.online/books-alive-for-readers/. Each book’s Buy the book button links to a print edition if you want it on your shelf too.

More for authors: Visit https://ipakedu.online/books-authors/ List your own book and breathe new life into it! Interact with your readers. You retain copyright

More for publishers: Visit https://ipakedu.online/books/#for-publishers Work with us to list your best sellers and give them a second life.