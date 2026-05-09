Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
7h

I refuse to engage with the medical mafia and therefore I refuse to be sick.

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Kathy M.'s avatar
Kathy M.
4h

They try to teach you that you are a victim of the crowd. Not so. You are the designer of your fate.

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