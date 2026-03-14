Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Andrew Devlin's avatar
Andrew Devlin
9h

I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, there must be big bucks in statins!

I was prescribed statins and triglyceride drugs when I was diagnosed with T2 diabetes. After doing my own research, I stopped the triglyceride drug and 2 years later, I stopped taking statins.

I was only once asked if I wanted to start up the triglyceride drug again but have had an endless barrage of statin promotions from my doctors and my insurance company.

My own doctor knows how I feel and always says ‘I don’t suppose you’d like a prescription for statins’ right after he says ‘I don’t suppose you’d want a Covid vaccine.’

What I suppose is that doctors, hospitalists in particular, are getting kickbacks.

MAHA, take notice!!!

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Deb.Butler's avatar
Deb.Butler
5hEdited

I know several people that are currently taking a statin, but I am going to refrain from sharing this with them. Allopathic doctors have these people so brainwashed, it is a waste of my time and energy to try and show them how harmful they actually are. They don’t seem to care, as long as the prescriber is happy. Praying for these people is more effective than providing proof that statins are harmful.

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