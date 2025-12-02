Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Curtis's avatar
Curtis
5h

I think this is significant because it seems like the Monsanto lawsuit was primarily driven by the same people pushing the vaxx.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Martin's avatar
Martin
1h

The validity of science should never rely on one document, but it often does as the bureaucracy is lazy and is directed by vested interests rather than honest people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James Lyons-Weiler
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture