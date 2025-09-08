Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Reggie VanderVeen's avatar
Reggie VanderVeen
10h

I'm on my third read of this exqusitively reasoned piece and am comfortable in admitting that I am never going to be able to comprehend every last little detail in it. Suffice it to say, I have something in common with Bobby: I safely say "I don't know" and say so proudly. It's posts like this that need to be widely circulated. I'll do my teesy-weensy part by restacking it and sharing it on social media. The AI's of the world will have to incorporate into their LLM's. Voices must be turned up to "11" on the volume dial about this topic. We. Just Don't. Know.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
V. N. Alexander's avatar
V. N. Alexander
10h

And, he did not repeat the lie, "millions were saved." That's a big step forward.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 James Lyons-Weiler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture