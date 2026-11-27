Decades of immunological research, outbreak investigations, and epidemiological studies establish that measles vaccine-induced immunity can decline, that twice-vaccinated individuals can contract and transmit measles, and that conventional surveillance can underestimate breakthrough infections. CDC must determine the magnitude and public health consequences of these phenomena.

James Lyons-Weiler, PhD | Popular Rationalism | November 26, 2026

What Secretary Kennedy has said about WANING immunity to measles in the vaccinated is true. Secondary vaccine failure can occur even after two doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, and published outbreak investigations demonstrate that conventional surveillance can substantially underestimate its occurrence. The supporting literature extends back decades. Yet public discussion of measles continues to rely on a remarkably impoverished characterization of population immunity, one that treats vaccination status as a proxy for current protection and frequently fails to distinguish protection against infection from protection against disease and transmission.

In his March 11, 2025, interview with Sean Hannity, Secretary Kennedy identified waning vaccine-induced immunity as a potential contributor to measles outbreaks. The industry front website FactCheck.org subsequently challenged his numerical characterization, particularly his statement that the vaccine wanes by approximately 4.5% per year. [1] Declining antibody concentrations and declining clinical protection are different endpoints. The distinction provides legitimate grounds for challenging that particular numerical assertion; it does not dispose of the biological phenomenon, the evidence of secondary failure, or the possibility that conventional surveillance misses breakthrough infections.

Indeed, one of the most important findings in the measles literature comes from the 2011 Quebec epidemic. Active case finding increased the number of recognized cases among recipients of two doses by 130%. [2] That finding transforms a theoretical concern about ascertainment bias into a documented empirical problem. How accurately can the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) characterize durability of protection when vaccination itself can alter the symptoms that physicians use to recognize infection?

The existence of secondary vaccine failure does not establish that most vaccinated individuals eventually become susceptible to measles, or that waning is the principal cause of contemporary outbreaks. Neither proposition is necessary to justify a comprehensive investigation. Public health policies ground in reality are the only type of policies America needs.

Measles is sufficiently transmissible that modest changes in susceptibility can matter, particularly when susceptibility concentrates within birth cohorts, households, occupations, or social networks. CDC must distinguish a historical record of vaccine administration from a contemporary measurement of immunity.

The Biological Difference Between Vaccination and Immunity

Vaccination constitutes an intervention. Immunity constitutes a biological state resulting from a person’s response to vaccination or previous infection. Vaccine effectiveness (VE) describes a statistical relationship between vaccination and a specified outcome in a defined population under particular conditions. These concepts are related, but they are not interchangeable. An individual who receives MMR may develop circulating neutralizing antibodies, antigen-specific memory B cells, long-lived antibody-producing plasma cells, and measles-specific T-cell responses. These components contribute to protection through different mechanisms and on different timescales.

Circulating neutralizing antibodies can interfere with the establishment and spread of infection, whereas immunological memory can accelerate a secondary response after exposure. Consequently, an individual may retain a substantial capacity to control viral replication after circulating antibody concentrations decline. Sterilizing immunity prevents productive infection; other components of immunity may instead limit replication, illness, complications, or infectiousness. Reduced disease severity constitutes a meaningful benefit, but it does not establish that infection never occurred.

Primary vaccine failure concerns an inadequate initial protective response. Secondary vaccine failure concerns infection or disease after an established immune response. The latter can reflect declining protection, intense exposure, individual immune variation, or interactions among these factors. High-avidity IgG supports previous immune experience, but does not independently demonstrate the mechanism responsible for a particular breakthrough infection. A program that addresses initial nonresponse therefore cannot assume it has addressed the long-term durability of protection.

Measles Antibodies Decline Following Two Doses of MMR

In 2008, Irja Davidkin and colleagues published a twenty-year follow-up of a Finnish MMR-vaccinated cohort. Twenty years after the first MMR dose, 95% of the 183 twice-vaccinated individuals remained seropositive for measles, 74% for mumps, and 100% for rubella. Antibody concentrations declined significantly following the second vaccination, with the decline slowing over time. [3] The findings demonstrate substantial persistence into early adulthood, while establishing that circulating antibody concentrations do not remain constant. A follow-up of young adults cannot establish what happens throughout middle age and old age.

In 2022, Shelly Bolotin and colleagues reviewed the persistence of humoral immunity after measles vaccination and natural infection in elimination settings. They screened 16,822 citations and included sixteen articles involving vaccinated populations and nine involving populations previously exposed to wild-type measles. Their data-informed model indicated progressively slower decreases in geometric mean antibody concentrations after two vaccine doses, with the last interval including zero change in its confidence interval. [4]

Table 1. Estimated change in geometric mean measles antibody concentrations following two doses.

Source: Bolotin et al. (2022). [4] The last interval’s lower confidence bound is −51.5 in the abstract; the corresponding publisher body text reports −62.6. The interpretation (interval includes zero) is unchanged. These are modeled absolute antibody changes, not annual changes in clinical VE.

Bolotin and colleagues found no statistically significant decline in geometric mean titers among previously infected populations, and no statistically significant change in the proportion seropositive in either group. Concentrations can fall for years before crossing a laboratory threshold. Differences between infection-induced and vaccine-induced responses merit investigation, but differences in birth cohorts, previous exposures, and opportunities for immune boosting complicate the comparison. Natural infection carries substantial clinical risks; the objective is to understand immune durability, not to recommend infection as a means of immunization.

Where Did the Approximately 4.5% Annual Waning Estimate Come From?

A particularly relevant 2023 study by Jana Zibolenová and colleagues used the Slovak Republic’s 2018 immunological survey to quantify antibody decline. The investigators estimated an annual reduction of 9.7% after the first MMR dose and 4.8% after the second (95% confidence interval [CI], 3.5–6.1%). [5] The second estimate falls close to the figure Kennedy cited, although his actual source remains unconfirmed. The study examined antibody concentrations, not clinical VE, and its cross-sectional comparisons required assumptions about differences among age cohorts.

Consider what a proportional 4.8% annual decline means mathematically. If a hypothetical antibody concentration begins at 1,331 mIU/mL and declines by 4.8% each year, the remaining concentration would be approximately 497 mIU/mL after twenty years and 186 mIU/mL after forty years. Those calculations illustrate a constant-decay assumption; they are not validated projections of lifelong individual immunity. Neither the mathematical extrapolation nor the observed antibody decline establishes a corresponding percentage loss of clinical protection. Fact-checkers can legitimately challenge the conflation of these endpoints, but the distinction does not negate the need to investigate whether declining antibody concentrations eventually affect infection or disease risk.

The 2025 Meta-Analysis: Declining Seropositivity Over Time

Mohammed Mustafa and colleagues published a systematic review and meta-analysis in eClinicalMedicine in November 2025. Restricting their time-stratified analysis to recipients of at least two measles-containing vaccine doses yielded thirteen contributing estimates and 12,972 observations. The pooled estimates declined from 93.1% seropositivity during the first ten years to 81.9% at twenty-three years or more. [6]

Table 2. Pooled measles seropositivity following at least two vaccine doses.

Source: Mustafa et al. (2025), Figure 3b. [6] The complement is 100% minus pooled seropositivity. It is not an estimate of clinical susceptibility.

Figure 1. Time-stratified seropositivity following at least two doses. Original reconstruction of Mustafa et al. (2025), Figure 3b; points are pooled estimates and whiskers are 95% CIs. [6] The oldest interval includes only two contributing estimates.

The complements of the pooled point estimates increase from 6.9% to 18.1%, a 2.6-fold difference. That comparison does not show that the same individuals experienced the transition, or that seronegative individuals have lost clinically meaningful immune memory. Between-study heterogeneity ranged from 88.5% to 93.0%, and the confidence interval surrounding the longest interval was exceptionally wide. The estimates cannot be treated as precise measures of present-day American susceptibility. However, the meta-regression identified a negative association between time and seropositivity, and the analysis highlighted differences by antibody assay. [6] CDC needs studies that link quantitative immunity measurements to subsequent infection, disease, and transmission outcomes in the same populations.

These studies will take time, but changing policy will take less time.

Neutralizing Antibodies After Two and Three MMR Doses

Chelsea Lutz and colleagues evaluated neutralizing antibodies over approximately ten years after second and third MMR doses in cohorts that enrolled 621 children and 665 young adults, respectively; 113 people participated in both cohorts. [7] Neutralization assays more directly measure the capacity of circulating antibodies to interfere with viral infectivity than binding-antibody assays. The cohorts differed in age and baseline immune responsiveness, and follow-up was incomplete. The reported end-of-follow-up proportions therefore describe participants assessed at those visits, not all original enrollees or a randomized comparison of the two strategies.

Table 3. Proportions meeting the study’s neutralizing antibody thresholds at final visits.

Source: Lutz et al. (2025), Table 2 and abstract. [7] Cohort enrollment: 621 and 665, respectively. Those are enrollment counts, not the denominators of the final visits. No established mumps correlate of protection exists; the authors used a presumed threshold.

Lutz and colleagues documented declining neutralizing antibody levels after both second and third doses, with most participants maintaining levels above the measles threshold. The third-dose results cannot establish that a third dose reduces immunity relative to two doses. In a related study, Oluwakemi Alonge and colleagues assessed 304 adults nine to eleven years after a third dose; 10% had measles neutralizing antibody levels below 120 mIU/mL. [8] The original third-dose cohort enrolled 665 participants, so incomplete follow-up warrants assessment for selection bias. Alonge et al. also disclosed industry relationships unrelated to the study among three authors and reported CDC contract support. Those disclosures warrant transparent consideration, not an assumption of biased results.

These studies raise a policy question that antibody increases immediately following revaccination cannot answer. A booster may elevate antibody concentrations without permanently changing the processes that subsequently reduce them. An additional-dose strategy should demonstrate durable clinical or virological benefit, particularly for individuals with weaker initial immune responses, rather than rely exclusively on short-term antibody measurements.

The 120 mIU/mL Threshold Is Not an Absolute Boundary

Researchers frequently use approximately 120 mIU/mL of measles neutralizing antibodies as an operational correlate of protection. Robert Chen and colleagues used pre-outbreak serum samples from a school blood drive to examine the relationship between pre-exposure titers and subsequent clinical outcomes in 1990. They reported measles in eight of nine individuals with detectable plaque-reduction neutralization titers at or below 120, compared with none of seventy-one above 120. [9] The study also observed secondary antibody responses consistent with exposure or modified infection among people with higher titers. The historical titer cutoff and contemporary calibrated antibody concentration are related but assay conventions require care.

Three decades later, Bolotin and colleagues screened 14,778 publications in a systematic review and found only five qualifying studies examining the evidence for a measles correlate of protection. Assay differences complicated comparisons; the review identified symptomatic cases whose pre-exposure titers exceeded the commonly used threshold. [10] The evidence supports an operational correlate rather than an inviolable biological boundary. Individuals below the threshold may retain meaningful memory responses, while those above it can still experience infection under particular exposure conditions. CDC should estimate the probability of infection, disease, and onward transmission across the distribution of antibody concentrations rather than equate crossing a cutoff with complete loss of protection.

Quebec Demonstrated That Conventional Surveillance Can Miss Breakthrough Measles

The 2011 Quebec epidemic is especially informative because the investigators compared conventional reporting with active case finding. Gaston De Serres and colleagues identified 725 measles cases associated with twenty-one importations. Adolescents aged twelve to seventeen experienced the highest incidence (75.6 per 100,000), and accounted for 56% of identified cases. Twenty-two percent of adolescent cases had received two vaccine doses, but outbreak investigation found that routine reporting had underestimated this proportion. Active case finding identified 130% more cases among two-dose recipients, who experienced milder disease and less hospitalization than unvaccinated or single-dose cases. [2]

Figure 2. Active case finding in Quebec increased detection of two-dose breakthrough cases. Indexed representation of the reported 130% increase; bars are not actual case counts and do not estimate national underreporting. Source: De Serres et al. (2013). [2]

Vaccination can reduce the severity of an infection, thereby changing the probability that an infected individual seeks medical care, meets the clinical case definition, or undergoes laboratory testing. When those probabilities differ by vaccination history, estimates of effectiveness against all infection based on detected cases can be biased. The Quebec investigation provides direct evidence of differential ascertainment in a defined outbreak; it does not establish that the same magnitude of bias applies across jurisdictions or periods. The investigators themselves emphasized both the continuing priority of vaccinating susceptible unvaccinated individuals and the need to understand vulnerability among two-dose recipients. [2]

The Age at First Vaccination Also Matters

The Quebec researchers also investigated the relationship between age at first vaccination and breakthrough measles. In a high-school outbreak involving 1,306 students, they identified 110 cases, twelve of which were attenuated. The attack rates among unvaccinated and fully vaccinated students were 82% and 4.8%, respectively. Estimated two-dose VE was 95.5% against classic measles and 94.2% when attenuated measles cases were included. [11] The change in outcome definition alone changed the estimated effectiveness, even though the underlying intervention remained the same.

In an expanded case-control study of 102 cases and 510 matched controls, all twice vaccinated, Fannie Defay and colleagues estimated that first vaccination at twelve to thirteen months was associated with 5.2 times the measles risk of first vaccination at fifteen months or later (95% CI, 1.91–14.3). [12] The investigators did not establish the mechanism. The humoral immunity suppression and Accelerated Antibody Decay data came later. Analyses of waning should distinguish initially weaker protection from subsequent decline; age at first vaccination and time since vaccination cannot be treated as interchangeable explanatory variables.

Secondary Vaccine Failure and Transmission: New York, the Netherlands, Israel, and Korea

Jennifer Rosen and colleagues documented secondary vaccine failure and onward measles transmission in New York City in 2011. A twice-vaccinated index patient transmitted infection to four of 88 contacts who had either received two vaccine doses or previously tested positive for measles-specific IgG. All five patients had laboratory-confirmed measles and high-avidity IgG characteristic of prior immune experience. Investigators identified no additional cases among 231 contacts of the four secondary patients. [13] The investigation demonstrated that previous immunity does not categorically preclude transmission, while illustrating that the resulting chain may be limited.

The antibody kinetics also deserve attention. The four secondary patients developed neutralizing antibody concentrations above 80,000 mIU/mL within three to four days after rash onset, whereas the index patient remained below 500 mIU/mL nine days after onset. [13] A single antibody measurement during illness does not necessarily represent pre-exposure immunity or the kinetics of the subsequent response. The clinical and immunological trajectories of breakthrough cases can differ markedly even when vaccination histories appear similar.

Michael Iwamoto and colleagues examined sixty-two patients during the 2018–2019 New York outbreak; fifty-three exhibited high-avidity IgG, including sixteen with documented vaccination and thirty-seven with unknown vaccination histories. Two people with high-avidity antibodies transmitted measles onward. [14] High avidity indicates previous immune responsiveness but cannot, by itself, distinguish whether vaccination or prior natural infection produced that response. Unknown vaccination histories must remain unknown rather than be assigned a presumed status.

In the Netherlands, Susan Hahné and colleagues investigated eight healthcare-worker cases in 2014: six had received two vaccine doses, one had received one dose, and one had received none. Two of four twice-vaccinated cases with available pre-illness sera had measured neutralizing titers above 120 mIU/mL; the samples preceded illness by 3.9 months and eight years, respectively. None of the six two-dose cases developed severe disease or generated identified onward transmission. [15] This demonstrates both the imperfection of antibody cutoffs and the persistence of partial protection. The small number of unvaccinated workers yielded an imprecise effectiveness estimate, illustrating why this selected outbreak cannot supply a universal measure of vaccine performance.

A CDC report on Israel in 2017 described nine cases among previously vaccinated soldiers, including an index patient with three documented doses. Eight secondary cases involved direct contacts; seven of those eight had laboratory confirmation. All nine had mild disease and no tertiary cases emerged after contact tracing and outbreak interventions. [16] In Korea, Kyunghyun Song and colleagues identified twenty-six laboratory-confirmed cases in a tertiary hospital in 2019: twelve two-dose recipients, thirteen one-dose recipients, and one other case. Sixteen had documented positive measles IgG before diagnosis; investigators did not identify the index case. [17] Healthcare facilities cannot substitute vaccination records for diagnostic vigilance and infection-control precautions after a credible exposure, especially when patients with severe immunosuppression or infants may be present.

CDC’s National Data Establish the Need for a Vaccine Failure Reporting Category

Jessica Leung and colleagues analyzed 4,056 confirmed American measles cases from 2001 through 2022. Their data show 2,799 unvaccinated cases, 475 cases with documented receipt of at least one measles-containing vaccine dose, and 782 with unknown vaccination histories. [18] The vaccination status of almost one fifth of cases remained unresolved. Among the 475 documented breakthrough cases, only 93 had avidity results, limiting the ability to determine which cases represented primary or secondary failure.

Table 4. Vaccination status among confirmed U.S. measles cases, 2001–2022.

Source: Leung et al. (2025), Figure 2; percentages calculated from reported counts. [18]

Table 5. Avidity classification among breakthrough cases with test results.

Source: Leung et al. (2025), Figure 2 and Table 4. [18] Avidity results existed for 93/475 (19.6%) of documented breakthrough cases.

Figure 3. Incomplete avidity testing limits interpretation of U.S. vaccine failure. Original reconstruction of Leung et al. (2025). [18] The bottom bar shows the classification of the 93 tested cases; 382 breakthrough cases lacked an avidity result. Of 87 definitive classifications, 76 (87.4%) were secondary failures.

Secondary failure accounted for 87.4% of the eighty-seven definitively classified cases. Selection for avidity testing may influence that distribution, so it cannot be generalized to all breakthrough infections or interpreted as a population failure rate. Sixty-one of the seventy-six secondary-failure cases were at least twenty years old; their median age was twenty-nine. Among sixty-six cases with sufficient information to classify clinical presentation, twenty-nine (44%) did not exhibit classic measles. Eleven of sixty with complication data experienced complications, and seven of fifty-eight with hospitalization data required admission. None of the seventy-six died. [18] Previous immunity generally attenuated disease but did not eliminate clinically significant illness.

Leung and colleagues also identified high-avidity IgG in fifty of sixty-six tested people whose vaccination status remained unknown. [18] That result identifies prior immune experience, not proof of vaccination. It reveals the biological heterogeneity of the unknown category and supports systematic testing, improved record linkage, and explicit reporting of uncertainty.

Japan in 2026: Modified Measles Remains a Surveillance Problem

In the November 2026 issue of Emerging Infectious Diseases, Koichiro Yuji, Wakako Yuji, and Eisuke Adachi examined Japan’s resurgence following verified elimination in 2015. By epidemiological week twenty of 2026, Japan had reported 498 cases, already exceeding each annual total since 2020. Importations and cohort-specific susceptibility contributed to the resurgence. Of 159 individuals with two documented doses, 89 (56%) experienced modified measles; vaccination histories remained unknown for 41% of cases older than six years. [19]

The investigators cautioned that increasing numbers of breakthrough cases do not by themselves demonstrate an increasing vaccine failure rate. They highlighted the diagnostic implications of subtle rash, minimal fever, and missing classic signs. Japan’s results show why clinicians should consider measles in exposed previously vaccinated patients, and why public health surveillance must distinguish increases in circulation, changes in cohort composition, and changes in underlying susceptibility.

How Much Measles Transmission Comes From Previously Vaccinated Individuals?

The existence of transmission following secondary vaccine failure and its population-level importance are distinct questions. Paul Gastañaduy and colleagues used data on 2,218 confirmed U.S. cases reported between 2001 and 2017 to estimate transmission by vaccination status. Their analysis found lower case reproduction numbers among previously vaccinated individuals than among unvaccinated individuals. [20] The reproduction number is an outcome of infectiousness, contact patterns, susceptibility among contacts, isolation, and outbreak response; it does not independently measure an intrinsic property of the infected individual.

Table 6. Estimated measles case reproduction numbers in the United States, 2001–2017.

Source: Gastañaduy et al. (2020), Figure 1. [20] Differences in exposure and other factors preclude interpreting the two-dose point estimate as proof of greater intrinsic infectiousness than the one-dose estimate.

Vaccination dates were available for only 100 of the 275 vaccinated cases (36.4%) in this analysis. [20] The investigators found no substantial difference in estimated reproduction numbers by time since vaccination, but incomplete dates constrain the ability to characterize that relationship. The date of administration is indispensable to any rigorous longitudinal analysis of waning.

In 2024, Isaac Tranter and colleagues examined onward transmission from secondary vaccine failure cases in a systematic review of fourteen studies. They identified 109 cases with secondary failure, eleven of whom generated twenty-three further cases. More than 3,030 contacts were exposed; investigators classified only 180 as susceptible. Secondary attack rates ranged from zero to 6.25% across studies, and the estimated effective reproduction number was 0.063 (95% CI, 0–0.5). [21] These findings support lower average transmission risk from secondary failures under observed conditions. They also expose deficiencies in contact vaccination histories, study definitions, and the potential for publication bias. Neither the point estimate nor its denominator represents an unconditional measure of transmission from all vaccinated cases.

In August 2026, James Wright and colleagues published a systematic review of studies documenting transmission from vaccinated individuals. They identified 70 transmitters among 890 vaccinated cases in the included literature, producing 237 direct secondary cases; 812 cases could be traced to those transmitters when subsequent generations were included. The median direct transmission count was two, and the median resulting chain size was four. [22] The review selected reports that documented transmission, so 70/890 is not an unbiased population transmission probability. Nor can all 812 cases be attributed directly to vaccinated transmitters. The evidence establishes that transmission chains can originate with vaccinated cases without establishing that such cases transmit as frequently as unvaccinated cases. CDC should quantify the joint effects of immune history, exposure intensity, contact susceptibility, case severity, and outbreak interventions.

Subclinical Measles and Natural Immune Boosting

In 1999, Hilton Whittle, Peter Aaby, and colleagues reported a study of children exposed to measles during a 1992 epidemic in Senegal. Clinical measles occurred in twenty of thirty-six unvaccinated children and one of eighty-seven vaccinated children. Among the eighty-six vaccinated children who did not develop clinical measles, thirty-nine (45%) experienced a fourfold or greater antibody rise without clinical signs or symptoms, the study’s definition of subclinical infection. The frequency increased with greater exposure intensity and lower pre-exposure antibody concentrations; antibody levels remained elevated for at least six months. [23] These observations document exposure-associated immune boosting, not necessarily productive infection or transmission in every serologically defined case.

Tom Woudenberg and colleagues examined ninety-one once-vaccinated children during a Dutch measles outbreak. Two developed clinical measles and nineteen additional participants exhibited serological evidence of subclinical infection. The attack rate of subclinical infection declined as antibody concentrations increased; the researchers detected none above 2.1 IU/mL. [24] The antibody concentrations associated with preventing clinical disease may differ from those associated with preventing subclinical immune responses or infection. Neither study demonstrates onward transmission by completely asymptomatic individuals. Exposure-associated antibody rises, viral RNA detection, recovery of infectious virus, and observed secondary transmission require separate measurements.

When endemic circulation diminishes, opportunities for natural immune boosting diminish as well. In 1999, Joël Mossong and colleagues modeled waning and hypothetical subclinical transmission using Canadian serological data, estimating a mean duration of antibody-threshold-defined protection of twenty-five years without re-exposure (95% CI, 18–48). [25] Such estimates depend on the assumed relationship between antibody titers and susceptibility. Clinical investigations have subsequently demonstrated more durable protection than simplistic threshold-based extrapolations might imply. The historical model identifies an empirical question; it does not prove that 25 years is the mean duration of clinical protection.

American cohorts vaccinated after endemic measles elimination are now aging in a different immunological environment from their predecessors. CDC should investigate whether reduced opportunities for boosting, age at vaccination, initial response, and antibody decline combine to produce cohort-specific vulnerability. Prospective surveillance should enroll exposed contacts regardless of symptoms or vaccination history, use paired serology and appropriately timed molecular testing, and attempt viral isolation when feasible. Transmission must be demonstrated through epidemiological and genomic evidence, rather than inferred from antibody rises or PCR positivity alone.

Has Clinical Vaccine Effectiveness Declined?

Declining antibody concentrations and secondary failure establish the biological plausibility and actual occurrence of incomplete protection after vaccination. Establishing the average rate at which clinical effectiveness changes requires different evidence. Stephanie Hughes and colleagues screened 14,782 citations in a systematic review published in 2020, identifying thirty-three eligible articles from endemic settings and only three from settings where measles had been eliminated. The latter suggested decreasing two-dose effectiveness with time since vaccination, but the evidence was too sparse for strong quantitative inference. Age at first dose was an important determinant of effectiveness, and the authors found no evidence of waning effectiveness in endemic settings. [26] The evidence gap in elimination settings is precisely the problem that contemporary surveillance must address.

France: Evidence of Slow Clinical Waning

Léa Franconeri and colleagues compared notified measles cases aged two to thirty-one with vaccination coverage in France from 2017 to 2019. Assuming no naturally acquired immunity, estimated two-dose effectiveness declined from 99.6% among two- to five-year-olds (95% CI, 99.3–99.8%) to 91.4% among twenty-six- to thirty-one-year-olds (95% CI, 85.1–95.0%). Accounting for plausible natural immunity in the older group increased the estimate to 93.2–99.2%, depending on the scenario. Their fitted exponential decay rate was 0.0022/year (95% CI, 0.0017–0.0028), with estimated VE of 96.7% sixteen years after the second dose (95% CI, 96.0–97.4%). [27]

The sensitivity of those estimates to natural immunity illustrates a methodological problem in comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated populations. If the unvaccinated comparison group contains individuals protected by prior infection, researchers can underestimate vaccine effectiveness. Conversely, preferential testing of unvaccinated cases can inflate effectiveness estimates against infection. Both sources of bias deserve investigation, and neither can be dismissed merely because it points in an inconvenient direction.

England: Slow Waning Better Explained Observed Breakthrough Cases

Alexis Robert, Anne Suffel, and Adam Kucharski fitted age-, region-, and vaccination-stratified transmission models to surveillance data from England between 2010 and 2019. They compared a model without waning to two alternatives that incorporated waning. In the group older than fifteen years with two doses, 202 cases were observed; the no-waning model predicted a median of seventy-five. The two waning scenarios predicted medians of 196 and 188. [28]

Table 7. Observed and modeled measles cases among two-dose recipients older than fifteen, England, 2010–2019.

Source: Robert et al. (2024). [28] The uncertainty intervals summarize stochastic simulations, not confidence intervals for observed case counts.

Figure 4. England’s observed breakthrough counts and alternative model scenarios. Original reconstruction of Robert et al. (2024). [28] Circles represent modeled medians, whiskers 95% simulation intervals, and the dashed line the observed count. The no waning model was not supported.

The best-fitting scenario estimated slow waning at 0.039% per year of age (95% credible interval, 0.034–0.044%). The model is consistent with declining vaccine-induced immunity; it does not uniquely establish that mechanism, because alternative contact patterns, vaccination histories, exposure and reporting processes may generate related distributions. The investigators concluded that slow waning could increase measles burden despite sustained high protection. [28] This is a model-based inference, distinct from the direct antibody measurements and observed clinical effect estimates discussed above.

Wales: Substantial Evidence Against Rapid Clinical Waning

In June 2026, Malorie Perry and colleagues published a linked-record cohort study involving 822,116 individuals aged one to thirty years, observed between January 2007 and December 2020. They used extended Cox regression models to estimate effectiveness against laboratory-confirmed infection. The adjusted hazard ratios corresponded to overall effectiveness of 94.7% after one measles dose and 99.5% after two. In the time-dependent analysis, two-dose effectiveness was 99.8% within five years and 99.7% fifteen years or more after vaccination. [29]

Table 8. Adjusted two-dose effectiveness against confirmed measles and mumps in Wales.

Source: Perry et al. (2026), time-dependent estimates. [29] Measles and mumps represent separate outcomes and must not be conflated.

The Welsh cohort provides substantial evidence of durable effectiveness against recognized laboratory-confirmed measles into early adulthood, and weighs against claims that clinical protection decreases by several percentage points annually. The study did not assess effectiveness through middle or old age. Laboratory-confirmed outcomes also depend on clinical recognition, diagnostic practices, and exposure opportunities. The design did not systematically test all exposed individuals, so the finding cannot establish effectiveness against every subclinical infection. These are limitations of inference, not grounds for discarding the results.

The markedly different findings for mumps and measles emphasize that one cannot infer durability of protection against one MMR component from findings concerning another. CDC should extend linked-record cohort analyses to substantially older American birth cohorts and pair them with active surveillance capable of identifying modified measles. The appropriate scientific goal is to resolve discrepancies across serology, clinical studies, and models, not to select whichever endpoint supports a predetermined conclusion.

How Surveillance Bias Can Inflate Vaccine Effectiveness Against Infection

Consider a hypothetical outbreak involving two populations of 10,000 people with comparable exposure. Suppose the true infection risk is 10% among unvaccinated individuals and 2% among vaccinated individuals, giving a true effectiveness against infection of 80%. If investigators identify 90% of infections among the unvaccinated but only 45% among the vaccinated, the resulting observed risks differ from the true risks.

Table 9. Hypothetical effect of differential case ascertainment on VE.

Illustrative calculation, not an empirical estimate. Assumes equal exposure, no false-positive diagnoses, and constant detection probabilities within each group.

The observed relative risk becomes 0.10 and the apparent effectiveness becomes 90%, although true effectiveness against infection is 80%. Let RR denote true relative risk and dV and dU denote the probabilities of detecting true infections among vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. Under the stated assumptions:

Observed RR = True RR × (dV / dU)

Apparent VE = 1 − (1 − True VE) × (dV / dU)

Figure 5. Apparent effectiveness depends on relative case detection. Hypothetical sensitivity analysis. VE is expressed as a fraction in the equation and as a percentage in the figure. A detection ratio of 0.5 converts a true VE of 80% into an apparent VE of 90%. Ratios above 1 illustrate the opposite direction of bias. The plotted curves are not estimates of contemporary MMR effectiveness.

When dV is less than dU, the observed relative risk underestimates the true relative risk, inflating the apparent effectiveness against infection. When the target outcome is classic clinical disease, however, disease attenuation is part of the benefit being measured and cannot simply be called measurement bias. The distinction depends on the intended endpoint. Neither the numerical example nor the equation establishes the magnitude of bias in Wales, France, or the United States. The Quebec investigation establishes that differential ascertainment can arise; direct validation studies must determine its magnitude under contemporary conditions.

The Misuse of Breakthrough Case Percentages

The fraction of measles cases occurring among vaccinated people cannot independently establish vaccine effectiveness. That fraction depends on vaccination coverage, exposure, immunity, infection risk, and detection. Consider a hypothetical population of 100,000 individuals with 95% vaccination coverage, comparable exposure, and a 10% unvaccinated infection risk.

Table 10. Expected outbreak composition at 95% coverage under two hypothetical VE scenarios.

Illustrative calculations, not estimates of current U.S. risk. The example fixes exposure and baseline infection risk and assumes equal ascertainment.

At 97% effectiveness, vaccinated individuals account for 36.3% of infections in this example; at 90% effectiveness, they account for 65.5%. A change from 97% to 90% increases the residual relative infection risk from 3% to 10%, more than threefold. Conversely, more vaccinated cases can arise without waning if vaccination coverage, exposure intensity, birth-cohort composition, or detection practices change. CDC must publish age- and time-since-vaccination-specific rates using appropriate population and person-time denominators rather than invite causal inference from case composition alone.

Population Immunity and the Accumulation of Susceptible Individuals

Measles has a commonly cited basic reproduction number of twelve to eighteen, implying a theoretical immunity threshold of approximately 91.7–94.4% under homogeneous mixing and complete sterilizing immunity. [34] Vaccination coverage and population immunity are not equivalent. In a simplified all-or-nothing model, if 95% receive a vaccine that completely protects 97% of recipients, 92.15% would have vaccine-induced sterilizing immunity and 7.85% would remain susceptible absent other immunity. If the basic reproduction number were fifteen, the simplified effective reproduction number would be approximately 1.18.

This is a mathematical illustration, not an estimate for any current population. Measles protection can be partial rather than all-or-nothing; prior natural infection contributes immunity; contact networks, age, geography, and outbreak control affect transmission. Nevertheless, small changes in susceptibility near a transmission threshold can influence the dynamics of an outbreak. Models should represent susceptibility to infection, progression to clinical disease, and infectiousness after infection as distinct components.

Modeling Herd Immunity in Reality

A credible model of measles transmission must do more than multiply vaccination coverage by a fixed effectiveness estimate. It must distinguish people who never acquired an adequate vaccine response from people who initially responded but subsequently lost functional protection. It must also distinguish acquisition of infection from onward transmission, because a person whose previous immunity limits viral replication may contribute less to epidemic spread even when that immunity fails to prevent infection. The resulting model must reproduce real serological and outbreak observations, rather than merely demonstrate what could happen under an investigator’s preferred assumptions.

The conventional threshold, 1 − 1/R₀, describes the critical proportion possessing complete immunity in a homogeneous population. Guerra and colleagues reviewed 58 estimates from 18 studies and found more variation in measles transmissibility than the customary range of 12–18 implies. [34] Thus, a single national threshold cannot substitute for locally estimated transmission in populations with different age distributions, contact networks, natural immunity, and outbreak-control practices. The empirical task is to identify how much transmission potential remains, where it concentrates, and how it changes over time.

Primary vaccine failure: measure the initial deficit

Carazo Perez and colleagues pooled immunogenicity results from five randomized trials conducted in Europe and the United States between 2004 and 2010. They measured antibodies before and after each dose of measles-containing vaccine, including 5,542 children after dose one and 3,686 after dose two. Of the 119 first-dose nonresponders with a second-dose result, 27 remained seronegative; another eight children had responded to dose one but tested seronegative after dose two. [35] Thus, persistent serological nonresponse occurred in 27 of 3,686 children (0.733%), not zero, and the 35 post-dose-two seronegative results cannot all be attributed to primary failure.

Table 11. Measured initial nonresponse and persistence following two vaccine doses.

Source: Carazo Perez et al. (2017), Table 2 and results. [35] Original calculations use exact binomial 95% confidence intervals (Clopper–Pearson); they do not account for trial-level clustering or differences between formulations. MMRV includes varicella vaccine.

The observed conditional persistence of nonresponse, 22.7%, demonstrates why analysts should not assume independent probabilities of failure after successive doses. First- and second-dose antibody concentrations were strongly correlated (Spearman coefficient 0.8). The study also reported post-dose-two seronegativity ranging from 9/396 (2.3%) when the first dose occurred at eleven months to 6/1,231 (0.5%) when it occurred at fifteen to twenty-two months. [35] The trial pool used a short interval between doses, included MMRV as well as MMR, and measured a laboratory endpoint rather than infection risk; its results identify persistent nonresponse in those trial populations, not a universal U.S. primary clinical failure rate. A population model should estimate dose response by age at first dose, product, and previous response, while retaining uncertainty about cellular immunity in seronegative individuals.

The Mustafa estimates must not count primary failure twice

The 2025 meta-analysis already includes potentially persistent nonresponders within its seronegative fractions. If P(t) denotes the proportion testing seropositive at time t, and f denotes persistent primary serological nonresponse, then the remaining seronegative fraction is 1 − P(t) − f, under the simplifying conditions that primary nonresponders remain seronegative and the groups are comparable. The table below transports the measured pooled trial estimate, f = 27/3,686, into Mustafa’s pooled estimates to show the arithmetic partition. It does not assert that the primary failure rate was measured in Mustafa’s component cohorts. [6] [35]

Table 12. Cross-study partition of pooled seronegativity using a measured nonresponse input.

Sources: Mustafa et al. (2025), Figure 3b [6]; Carazo Perez et al. (2017) [35]. *Calculated cross-study decomposition, not an observed causal partition. Other seronegativity includes possible antibody loss, assay differences, cohort differences, and misclassification.

The point estimates differ by 11.2 percentage points between the first and last time intervals. Holding the imported primary failure estimate constant allocates that entire numerical difference to the residual seronegative category, but the cross-sectional contrast does not demonstrate that 11.2% of individuals lost antibodies within their lifetimes. Distinguishing between-person variation from within-person change is essential to modeling the rate at which protection declines.

Bolormaa and colleagues published an additional systematic review on November 24, 2026, ahead of the journal’s April 2027 issue. Their review included fifteen studies and 25,341 nonoverlapping participants. The pooled seropositivity estimates fell from 93.3% at zero to four years to 79.9% at ten to fourteen years, then rose to 82.6% at fifteen years or more. Restricting the analysis to longitudinal cohorts produced an overall estimate of 96.1% and an estimate of 93.4% after fifteen years or more. [36] That discrepancy demonstrates the need to model assay, selection, cohort, and calendar-period effects rather than interpret every cross-sectional difference as a biological transition. Longitudinal trajectories should inform antibody decay; representative population surveys should characterize the distribution of antibodies at each age.

Figure 6. Study design changes the estimate of antibody persistence. Original reconstruction of Bolormaa et al. [36] Point estimates with 95% confidence intervals. The overall and longitudinal estimates overlap in study membership and are not independent comparison groups.

Wang et al. measured separate sources of immunity gaps

A 2025 study in Hunan, China, provides a direct methodological precedent. Wang and colleagues analyzed 15,405 antibody measurements from 3,674 participants over 2013–2024. By linking longitudinal vaccination records to antibody measurements and predictions, they attributed childhood antibody-defined susceptibility to missing vaccination, initial failure to seroconvert, or subsequent loss of above-threshold antibody concentrations. [37] Unlike a model that starts with a presumed fixed effectiveness, this approach attempts to reconstruct how each immunological state arose.

Table 13. Sources of antibody-defined childhood measles susceptibility in Hunan.

Source: Wang et al. (2025), Figure 2C. [37] Counts are the authors’ classified observations, not independently confirmed infections. The last row is an original calculation from reported counts. The study’s routine schedule was eight and eighteen months, unlike the U.S. schedule.

Figure 7. Antibody-defined immunity gaps have distinct origins. Original reconstruction of Wang et al. (2025), Figure 2C. [37] These are attributed antibody-defined gaps in the study population, not percentages of confirmed clinical infections or transmission events.

Within the classified observations, the authors attributed more than 90% of the antibody-defined gap counts in both periods to waning rather than to undervaccination or primary nonresponse. This does not establish that waning caused more than 90% of clinical measles infections, nor does it establish that these percentages apply to the United States. It does establish that a data-rich investigation can distinguish the sources of a serological immunity gap and that, in this study population, the sources had very different magnitudes. Wang and colleagues made aggregated de-identified data, synthetic records, and reproducibility code available; the original individual-level records require a request to the investigators. [37] CDC should perform a comparable analysis with American longitudinal data and link it to actual virological outcomes.

Measure susceptibility and infectiousness separately

The 2022 investigation in Milan and its surrounding areas gives the model an additional empirical constraint. Bianchi and colleagues classified thirty-six of fifty-one vaccinated measles cases as primary or secondary failures. Four of eleven primary failures and four of twenty-five secondary failures had documented onward transmission. Among two-dose recipients, the corresponding figures were two of five and one of twelve. [38] The crude ratio of transmission-event proportions across all doses is 2.27, but the denominators are small and the study did not control exposure opportunities. Those proportions identify the frequency of documented transmission among observed cases, not intrinsic infectiousness per susceptible contact.

Table 14. Empirical transmission endpoints by immune history.

Source: Bianchi et al. (2022), Tables 2–3. [38] Ct measures viral RNA under assay conditions, not viable virus or transmission probability. Cases with unknown failure classification are excluded.

A model must allow primary nonresponders and initially responsive individuals with later antibody decline to differ in susceptibility and infectiousness; the Milan results supply a reason to investigate that difference, not a precise ratio suitable for all settings. The U.S. study by Gastañaduy et al. estimated fewer secondary cases from previously vaccinated cases, while the Tranter review found substantially reduced transmission in classified secondary failure. [20] [21] Neither study isolates the intrinsic infectiousness of primary or secondary failure from the immunity of contacts and outbreak interventions. The susceptibility component requires exposed-contact denominators; the infectiousness component requires source-recipient links, contact intensity, immune status of contacts, and the timing of isolation.

A measurable herd immunity reserve

We can formalize the problem without assigning an arbitrary value to residual immunity. Let C be the fraction receiving two doses among those without naturally acquired immunity, N the naturally immune fraction, P the seropositive fraction among two-dose recipients, and f the persistent primary nonresponse fraction. Let qF, qW, and qP be the respective products of susceptibility and infectiousness relative to a susceptible reference individual, for primary nonresponders, other seronegative vaccine recipients, and seropositive vaccine recipients. Under homogeneous mixing, assuming natural immunity completely interrupts transmission and unvaccinated individuals outside the naturally immune group have reference-level transmission potential, the effective reproduction number is:

Rₑ = R₀(1 − N){(1 − C) + C[f qF + (1 − P − f)qW + P qP]}

The four terms represent nonvaccination, persistent nonresponse, other seronegativity, and residual transmission among seropositive vaccine recipients. This formulation is a restricted two-dose model; a real population also needs separate one-dose, infant, and prior-infection compartments. It correctly avoids adding primary failure to the seronegative fraction a second time. Crucially, P and f are serological inputs, not direct measurements of the q parameters. The existing datasets do not establish a contemporary national value for every parameter, so assigning numerical values to the q terms would reintroduce the very assumptions the model is designed to test.

In an age- and region-structured model, index immune and demographic groups by i and j. Let πᵢ denote the population proportion in recipient group i, sᵢ its relative susceptibility, bⱼ the relative infectiousness of source group j, and Bᵢⱼ the expected contact-mediated transmission potential from a reference infectious individual in group j to recipients in group i if all were susceptible. With B defined to incorporate the recipient population and contact matrix, the next-generation matrix is Kᵢⱼ = sᵢ Bᵢⱼ bⱼ; the population reproduction number is its dominant eigenvalue. In the homogeneous special case Bᵢⱼ = R₀πᵢ, the formula reduces to R₀Σᵢπᵢsᵢbᵢ, yielding the preceding expression. The relevant measure of transmission reserve is therefore:

Rₑ = ρ(K) M = 1 − Rₑ

Here M denotes the herd immunity reserve, the distance below the transmission threshold. Positive M means that sustained transmission is not expected on average under the specified population and intervention conditions; negative M indicates potential epidemic growth. Individual outbreaks can still occur when average Rₑ is below one, especially after repeated importations or within susceptible clusters. This measure does not equal the proportion of people with detectable antibodies.

Real transmission data provide a benchmark for the model

Gastañaduy and colleagues estimated U.S. measles reproduction numbers from observed case notifications and transmission chains in 2001–2014. The investigators identified 1,788 cases, including 504 imported infections. Their simplest estimator, one minus the imported fraction, gives 1 − 504/1,788 = 0.718. The investigators independently used the distributions of chain sizes and chain generations and estimated the reproduction number for index cases before outbreak interventions. [40] Those empirical estimates permit a calculation of the historical transmission reserve without first assuming that seronegativity equals clinical susceptibility.

Table 15. Historical U.S. reproduction estimates and calculated transmission reserve.

Source: Gastañaduy et al. (2017). [40] Reserve calculated from reported rounded point estimates. The four estimators differ in method and scope; these are historical results, not four independent samples or a contemporary national estimate.

Figure 8. Observed American transmission patterns support historical interruption of endemic spread. Original reconstruction of Gastañaduy et al. (2017). [40] Whiskers show reported 95% confidence intervals. The dashed line denotes R = 1; the index-case estimate refers to transmission before outbreak interventions.

The contemporary comparison requires representative measurements, not retrospective extrapolation. Lebo and colleagues found a weighted measles seroprevalence of 92.0% (95% CI 90.9–93.0%) among U.S. residents aged six to forty-nine years in NHANES 2009–2010. Seroprevalence was 96.8% at ages six to eleven but 87.9% at ages thirty to thirty-nine. [39] The overlapping period of measured population seroprevalence and estimated R below one is informative, though the age ranges and observation windows differ: it rules out treating a national antibody prevalence statistic as sufficient evidence of epidemic growth. CDC’s kindergarten coverage fell from 95.2% in 2019–2020 to 92.4% in 2025–2026. [30] That measure is specific to kindergarten enrollment and cannot stand in for present-day whole-population coverage or the transmission reserve. The older NHANES data cannot establish whether the identified birth-cohort gaps persist today.

Calibrate to England, Wales, Finland, and American outbreaks

Robert, Suffel, and Kucharski fitted an age-, region-, and vaccination-stratified model to English surveillance data for 2010–2019. The best-fitting waning scenario estimated a clinical immunity transition of 0.039% per year of age (95% credible interval 0.034–0.044%) and estimated vaccinated cases’ onward transmission at 83% (72–91%) of unvaccinated cases’ transmission. The observed number of two-dose cases older than fifteen was 202, compared with a model median of seventy-five without waning and 188 or 196 under two waning scenarios. [28] Their results support slow functional waning under the fitted assumptions, not annual clinical effectiveness losses of several percentage points. They also illustrate why the rate of antibody decline and the fitted rate of functional immune loss must remain separate parameters.

The 2026 Welsh cohort estimated two-dose effectiveness against confirmed measles of 99.7% fifteen years or more after vaccination. [29] In Finland, Amadi and colleagues analyzed repeated antibody measurements from 157 people across approximately twenty-five years following their second dose, then used the absence of sustained epidemics to constrain possible antibody thresholds for transmission interruption. They could not uniquely identify the threshold; the results supported slow long-term waning, a threshold below 120 mIU/mL, or both. [41] The Finnish authors concluded that declining uptake currently poses a greater threat to Finland’s herd immunity than waning. Three of their authors disclosed membership in the national immunization technical advisory group. These contrasting observations constrain a realistic model: it must accommodate population control despite antibody decline and also reproduce documented breakthrough infections and their transmission in settings where they occur.

CDC should fit a joint longitudinal and transmission model using individual vaccination dates, repeated standardized neutralizing antibody measurements, age, geography, natural-infection history, exposure intensity, and independently validated case detection. The measurement model must account for assay thresholds and error; the immunological model must estimate initial response and subsequent decay; the infection model must estimate susceptibility as a function of immune state; and the transmission model must fit observed transmission chains. A separate ascertainment model should estimate the probability that classic, modified, or subclinical infections enter surveillance. This last component matters because a model fitted to recognized cases alone may confuse less symptomatic disease with less infection.

The data should identify the parameters jointly where possible, not through multiplication of unrelated estimates from different countries. Investigators should compare models with and without biological waning, with and without differential detection, and with distinct primary and secondary failure compartments. They should test performance against outbreaks not used for fitting, report uncertainty in the dominant eigenvalue and the probability that it exceeds one, and quantify which demographic groups and contact networks drive the result. Published Hunan and English studies provide empirical precedents for these analyses. [28] [37] [40] [41] The present evidence identifies measurable components and historical reproduction estimates; it does not identify today’s U.S. herd immunity reserve or the proportion of recent infections attributable to waning independently of under-vaccination. That is the question a calibrated national model must resolve.

The central policy implication follows from this framework. CDC cannot establish herd immunity simply by counting doses, but neither can it establish loss of herd immunity by counting seronegative specimens. It must measure initial immune response, the durability of functional protection, the distribution of susceptibility, the infectiousness of breakthrough cases, and the transmission networks through which measles actually spreads. Only then can public health authorities determine how much of the population’s transmission reserve has eroded and which interventions would restore it.

CDC’s Reporting Categories Conceal Important Scientific Information

CDC’s public-facing Measles Cases and Outbreaks dashboard, updated November 25, 2026, combines unvaccinated individuals with those whose vaccination status is unknown. CDC explains that jurisdictions sometimes submit preliminary reports in that combined format, while detailed reports distinguish the two categories. The same page reports that the United States lost its measles elimination status in 2026 following prolonged continuous transmission. [30] These circumstances make transparent surveillance particularly important.

Leung and colleagues classified 69.0% of cases as unvaccinated and 19.3% as unknown. Combining those categories would yield 88.3%, which cannot be interpreted as the proportion known to be unvaccinated. [18] The unknown category represents uncertainty: it can include vaccinated, unvaccinated, previously infected, and partially vaccinated individuals. Older adults may have incomplete historical records, and if missingness correlates with age or cohort, combining the categories can obscure associations with time since vaccination. Investigators should measure rather than assume those patterns.

CDC should report vaccination-history and vaccination-date completeness by age, jurisdiction, healthcare setting, birth cohort, and calendar year. Sensitivity analyses should examine how alternative distributions of vaccination histories among unknown cases affect estimates. Age-specific case counts, incidence denominators, and standardized rates should accompany percentages. An increasing proportion of cases among adults does not establish rising adult susceptibility without accounting for the population at risk, exposure, and changes in total incidence.

CDC’s Own Diagnostic Guidance Recognizes the Problem

CDC’s Manual for the Surveillance of Vaccine-Preventable Diseases identifies diagnostic challenges in previously immune individuals and recommends molecular and serological testing of suspected cases. [31] Prior immune experience can produce weak or transient IgM responses and atypical illness. In 2011, Carole Hickman and colleagues characterized modified measles and secondary failures using antibody avidity and neutralizing titers, highlighting limitations of routine confirmation in such cases. [32] Appropriate timing of respiratory specimens, real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (rRT-PCR), paired serology, and targeted confirmatory testing can improve diagnostic classification.

Prioritizing tests using pretest probability has a legitimate statistical rationale in low-incidence settings, because false-positive diagnoses become more consequential as prevalence decreases. But if clinical recognition or testing probability depends on vaccination status, the resulting surveillance data may partly reflect that selection process. A validation study must apply common eligibility criteria and comparable testing protocols to exposed individuals regardless of vaccination history. Researchers can then measure the sensitivity of conventional surveillance for classic, modified, and subclinical infection. Recognition of a diagnostic limitation is not the same as quantification of its epidemiological consequences.

Secretary Kennedy Should Establish a National Measles Vaccine Failure Research Program

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) should direct CDC and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to establish a coordinated research program that integrates immunology, epidemiology, virology, molecular surveillance, transmission modeling, and public reporting. The program should characterize the durability of protection and quantify missed infections without presuming either that secondary failure drives current outbreaks or that its consequences are negligible.

National Longitudinal Measles Serosurveillance

CDC should conduct a nationally representative investigation of immune responses across birth cohorts, including adults in their thirties, forties, fifties, sixties, and older age groups. Investigators should establish vaccination dates, number of doses, age at first dose, product where records permit, previous infection, immunocompetence, and relevant exposure history. They should oversample cohorts vaccinated after elimination and adults with historically incomplete records, with appropriate survey weights and explicit missing-data analyses.

Researchers should use standardized quantitative antibody assays with confirmatory neutralization testing in selected samples, and repeatedly evaluate the same individuals to distinguish within-person change from cohort differences. Nested mechanistic studies could characterize memory B cells, antibody avidity, and measles-specific cellular immunity. The goal is to identify combinations of immunological characteristics that predict infection, disease, and infectiousness rather than assume that one antibody cutoff defines protection.

A National Primary and Secondary Vaccine Failure Registry

CDC should establish a standardized registry for laboratory-confirmed wild-type measles among previously vaccinated individuals. Investigators should document vaccine-dose dates, prior serology, clinical presentation, complications, diagnostic test results, exposure and transmission histories, and follow-up outcomes. CDC should expand access to validated IgG avidity and neutralization assays and classify cases as primary failure, secondary failure, or indeterminate when evidence supports those distinctions. Unknown histories must remain explicit.

Validated molecular methods should distinguish wild-type infection from vaccine-strain detection following recent live-virus vaccination, as CDC’s surveillance manual already recognizes. [31] Vaccine-strain detection and wild-type measles represent distinct findings and should not be conflated; this requires sequencing as PCR tests do not distinguish the types. A registry can connect immunological findings to clinical and virological outcomes while providing a basis for auditing the completeness and representativeness of case classification.

Prospective Surveillance of Exposed Individuals Regardless of Symptoms

CDC should establish outbreak-investigation protocols that enroll exposed individuals irrespective of vaccination history and classic clinical presentation, while preserving recommended outbreak-control measures and clinical care. Investigators should document contact networks, exposure duration and intensity, relevant environmental conditions, post-exposure prophylaxis, isolation, and specimen timing. Serial molecular tests, paired serum measurements, and viral culture where feasible should distinguish immune boosting, viral RNA detection, productive infection, clinical disease, and recovery of infectious virus.

Researchers should use epidemiological and genomic linkage to assess secondary transmission, with comparable ascertainment procedures in vaccinated and unvaccinated contacts. The resulting data would permit separate estimation of the probability of infection given exposure, symptomatic disease given infection, and transmission given infection and defined contact susceptibility. Studies must protect vulnerable participants, including those with severe immunosuppression who cannot receive live vaccine, and should not deliberately expose anyone to measles.

Estimate Effectiveness Against Separate Endpoints

CDC should estimate VE against infection, symptomatic disease, pneumonia, hospitalization, neurological complications, death, and onward transmission as distinct outcomes. Analyses should account for time since vaccination, age at vaccination, dose number, birth cohort, age at exposure, prior infection, calendar period, and exposure intensity. Because age and time since vaccination can correlate closely, investigators should acknowledge identifiability limits and seek longitudinal measurements or designs exploiting variation in vaccination schedules and characterized outbreaks.

Report absolute risks, relative risks, person-time denominators, confidence intervals, ascertainment validation, and sensitivity analyses. Model the separate processes of initial nonresponse, biological waning, natural boosting, differential case recognition, and transmission. A decline from 99% to 97% effectiveness increases the residual relative risk threefold; its importance depends on baseline risk, exposure, and population size. A single national average cannot characterize that distribution.

Emphasize therapeutic doses of Vitamin A in every communication.

Establish a National Measles Case Reporting Standards Rule

HHS should establish consistent reporting requirements for jurisdictions receiving federal measles surveillance funding. The rule should require separate categories for documented nonvaccination, unknown vaccination status, partial vaccination, completed vaccination, and vaccination ineligibility, with explicit eligibility criteria. Where available, records should include age, birth cohort, vaccine dates, diagnostic method, wild-type versus vaccine-strain classification, primary versus secondary failure, clinical severity, and the criteria investigators used to attribute complications and deaths to measles.

Public reports should disclose missing fields, report denominators, distinguish infections from classic clinical disease, and preserve uncertainty while protecting patient privacy. HHS should fund improved historical record linkage, laboratory capacity, and independent surveillance validation, with legally appropriate accountability provisions for persistent failures to collect or report required information. A standardized death definition should distinguish death with confirmed infection from death attributable to measles using transparent clinical criteria.

Require Clinical Evidence Before Recommending Additional Doses

Evidence of declining antibodies and documented secondary failure does not, by itself, justify universal additional MMR doses. CDC and NIH should identify cohorts or immunologically defined subgroups with clinically meaningful vulnerability and evaluate targeted strategies using prespecified endpoints, appropriate comparators, long follow-up, and comprehensive adverse-event monitoring. Trials should preserve ethical access to recommended standard care and should not deliberately expose participants to measles. The studies should determine whether any additional dose produces durable reductions in confirmed infection, complications, or transmission and whether those benefits outweigh risks. An antibody increase after revaccination is informative but cannot independently establish clinical benefit.

Scientific Accountability Requires More Than Repeating the 97% Figure

CDC communicates an estimated effectiveness of approximately 97% following two MMR doses. [33] That estimate provides useful information about substantial average protection, but it is neither a lifetime guarantee nor a measurement of each recipient’s current immune state. It incorrectly shifts the pressure point from the vaccine to the unvaccinated. The scientific literature establishes that measles vaccine-induced antibodies decline, that previously responsive individuals can experience breakthrough infection and transmit wild-type virus, and that modified disease can escape conventional detection. The Quebec findings demonstrate this last problem empirically.

The same literature establishes important constraints on interpretation. Seronegativity does not necessarily mean the loss of functional protection; lower clinical severity and generally reduced infectiousness are meaningful benefits. The Welsh cohort supports persistent high effectiveness against confirmed disease into early adulthood, while the French study and English model support the possibility of slow clinical waning. Insufficient vaccination coverage remains a principal documented driver of measles outbreaks. None of these findings requires denying secondary vaccine failure or treating evidence of antibody decline as proof of rapid clinical waning.

What CDC must resolve is the relationship between those distinct processes. We need to know how well protection persists across a lifetime, who experiences failure, how frequently infections escape detection, and under what conditions those infections lead to transmission. Secretary Kennedy should direct CDC to confront MMR vaccine failure, waning immunity, and possible waning clinical efficacy through empirical investigation, transparent surveillance, and scientific accountability. The purpose of public health science is to discover the conditions under which an intervention works, the conditions under which it fails, and what must change when the evidence reveals its limitations.

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Numbered citations in the article and figure captions link directly to the corresponding research record, publisher page, or government source. This is a narrative evidence review; it does not claim to be a registered systematic review.