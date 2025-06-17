Argumentum Tantranum

(tantrum + ad hominem + emotive dominance theater)

Definition:

The Tantranum Fallacy occurs when a speaker abandons rational discourse entirely and substitutes emotional volatility, insults, and performative outrage for argument. It is not a derivative of ad hominem — it includes ad hominem as one of its weapons — alongside appeals to fear, ridicule, and sheer noise. The goal is not persuasion but submission through overwhelm.

🧠 Logical Signature:

Includes but is not limited to: Ad Hominem (personal attacks) Appeal to Emotion (usually anger, fear, disgust) Red Herring (derailing with emotional misdirection) Argument from Volume (shouting or repetition) Virtue Signaling (“I care more than you, therefore I am right”)

Often signals epistemic retreat — the person has lost the ability or willingness to reason.

He is losing it.

🧪 Canonical Example:

“You’re literally killing people by questioning this! I’m so tired of your garbage! You people shouldn’t be allowed to speak — just shut up already!”

There’s no claim, no evidence, no logic — just volume, accusation, and emotional violence.

⚠️ Diagnostic Features:

Escalates instead of responds

Attacks the speaker, not the argument

Uses performative distress or outrage to preclude rebuttal

Often deploys mass appeal (“everyone knows you’re wrong”)

Ends with silencing behavior (e.g., calling for deplatforming)

❌ Why It Fails:

The Tantranum Fallacy is not a rebuttal but a breakdown — a deliberate rejection of reasoned exchange in favor of dominance theater. It disqualifies itself from rational dialogue and should be treated not as a counterargument, but as an emotive blockade.

In rational discourse, resorting to argumentum tantranum is considered a concession that one has lost the debate.

