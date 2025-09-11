The Suppression of Scientific Dissent and the Weaponization of Retraction Leaves Massive Holes of Ignorance in the Scientific Literature
The effect is two-fold: the missing studies and the likely biasing of studies that make it into the literature. This means very little on certain topic is at all reliable.
SIGN UP FOR COURSES AT IPAK-EDU AND ENJOY MORE LECTURES LIKE THIS ONE.
THREE PAGES OF OPTIONS TO CHOOSE FROM…
Censorship is a strategy to block information from the public. Censorship is used to solidify a narrative.
Massive gaping holes of ignorance. Astute observation.