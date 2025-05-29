Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LW's avatar
LW
9m

I’m confused.

The article refers to CEO Bancel having just taken the stage at a conference 10 AM TODAY 5/29/25, and then immediately references an action just hours preceding that by the ‘Biden administration’.

Biden et al are not in office. ???!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 James Lyons-Weiler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture