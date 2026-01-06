Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
annapolis73's avatar
annapolis73
39m

Listen to this man. He is a truth teller.

Everyone, please use you logical minds to recognize these things. Listen to those of us whose lives have been ruined by having a vaccine injured child. We are not some sort of crazy lunatics.

It could easily have happened to you. There are tens of thousands of us. We are your fellow citizens.

Recognize that we need to be made whole by our justice system, which has suspended our Constitutional rights of due process since NCVIA 1986, while giving vaccine makers a virtual total liability protection shield.

The VICP and USCFC programs have been a complete sham. Kangaroo Courts.

One can only hope that next steps will hold Phrma accountable for the damages they have caused.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
19m

The point about habeas corpus losing meaning hits hard. When detention happens first and justification comes later, the entire burden-of-proof structure inverts in ways most people dont realize until they're caught in it. I saw this acceleration in local law enforcement contexts where federal grant money incentivized arrest quotas over community safety, creating feedback loops that punished restraint and rewarded volume.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Lyons-Weiler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture