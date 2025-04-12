Published in response to APHA’s April 9th attack on Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

On April 9, 2025, the American Public Health Association released an fruitless attempt at a sweeping condemnation of Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., accusing him of undermining science, slashing public health infrastructure, and refusing to promote vaccines. Yet nearly every one of their claims collapses under scrutiny. This article reviews each charge and sets the record straight—with the science APHA failed to acknowledge.

Introduction: An Accusation in Search of a Target

On April 9, 2025, the American Public Health Association (APHA), via their Executive Director, issued a statement accusing Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of being "a danger to public health." The claim struck a tone of moral panic, more political than empirical, and offered no meaningful engagement with the science Secretary Kennedy has brought to the forefront.

But was it factual?

No. In fact, nearly every criticism APHA levies is either demonstrably false, misleading, or rooted in a philosophy of public health that has failed the American people for decades.

Recap of APHA's Accusations (Verbatim)

In their statement, APHA Executive Director Dr. Georges C. Benjamin made the following claims:

“Reduced staff at the relevant federal agencies and promoted a nonsensical reorganization of HHS that will weaken our nation’s ability to meaningfully address any health problem.

Forced the leading FDA vaccine official, Dr. Peter Marks, to leave the agency where he led the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research and was instrumental in starting up Operation Warp Speed in the first Trump administration.

Even after the confirmed deaths of two unvaccinated children from measles, Kennedy still refuses to strongly encourage vaccination, which is 97% effective at prevention of the disease.

Promoted unscientific therapies such as vitamin A to treat measles, which has resulted in significant liver injury from its use among some children in Texas.

Drastically reduced the nation’s capacity to respond to public health threats including the current measles epidemic, by precipitously cutting funding from state and local public health by clawing back $11 billion (about $34 per person in the US) in approved funding.

Hired a known anti-vaxxer to lead a study to undermine proven science related to the MMR vaccine for measles, mumps and rubella, which is 97% effective and has a long history of safety.

Stopped research at NIH that was focused on preventing future epidemics.

Mocked the sitting governor of West Virginia to go on a diet with public weigh-ins.

Announced plans to tell CDC to stop recommending fluoridation in community’s water.”

APHA concluded that Kennedy’s “bias,” “disregard for science,” and “judgmental view of public health” make him unfit to serve.

Kennedy Relies on Science APHA Did Not Share

Secretary Kennedy has a voracious appetite for objective, well-powered scientific studies.

Mercury

A foundational concern in Kennedy’s vaccine safety position is the neurotoxicity of mercury-based preservatives such as thimerosal. CDC’s internal data (Verstraeten et al., 1999) showed a 7.6-fold increased risk of autism in infants exposed to high thimerosal doses in the first month of life. Burbacher et al. (2005) confirmed that ethylmercury from thimerosal accumulates in the brain more readily than methylmercury and converts into an inorganic form that is more difficult for the body to eliminate. A 2017 meta-analysis by Jafari et al. further supported this concern, finding significantly elevated mercury levels in blood, brain, and red cells of individuals with autism compared to controls. Together, these studies provide both epidemiological and mechanistic plausibility for reevaluating mercury safety in pediatric vaccines.

Aluminum and Autoimmunity

Clinical and laboratory data likewise support concerns regarding aluminum adjuvants. Mold et al. (2018) found extraordinarily high levels of aluminum in brain tissue samples from individuals with autism, with the highest values recorded in a 15-year-old male. This was reinforced by Exley et al. (2020), who showed significantly elevated aluminum levels in brain tissue from individuals with autism compared to controls without neurodegenerative disease. Shaw et al. (2013) applied Bradford Hill criteria and concluded that aluminum exposure via vaccines may be causally linked to autism. Poling et al. (2006) reported a case of mitochondrial dysfunction in a child with autism following routine vaccination, while Singh et al. (2002) demonstrated that over 90% of autistic children with elevated MMR antibodies also possessed autoantibodies to myelin basic protein, suggesting vaccine-triggered CNS autoimmunity.

Population Differences in Health

Large-scale comparative studies reveal troubling disparities in health outcomes between vaccinated and unvaccinated children. Hooker and Miller (2021) found a fivefold higher risk of autism among fully vaccinated children. Mawson et al. (2017) reported a 4.2× higher autism risk and 30× higher allergic rhinitis among vaccinated children, while a 2025 Medicaid analysis (Mawson & Jacob) involving 47,155 children found a 4.4× increased autism risk in those receiving 11 or more vaccine visits. Gallagher and Goodman (2008, 2010) identified increased odds—up to 9×—of special education or autism in boys who received the Hepatitis B vaccine at birth. Kennedy’s endorsement of vitamin A for measles treatment reflects WHO and CDC best practices, not fringe science. His concern over fluoride exposure and childhood neurodevelopment is aligned with NIH-funded findings from Green et al. (2019), which demonstrated a significant association between maternal fluoride intake and reduced IQ in children.

The Factual Defense of Secretary Kennedy

Let’s break this down point by point—with science, context, and truth.

1. Staff Reductions: Draining the Swamp Isn’t Sabotage

Kennedy removed entrenched bureaucrats implicated in:

Manipulating data on vaccine safety (e.g., Verstraeten 1999 CDC findings showing a 7.6× autism risk from thimerosal exposure in infants​),

Suppressing COVID-19 treatment options and censoring dissenting doctors,

Fast-tracking poorly studied biologics (mRNA products) without adequate long-term data.

This is long overdue reform. This is overdue reform. Americans deserve—and increasingly demand—public health leadership that is honest about the long-term institutional failures that have obstructed vaccine risk transparency.

2. Dr. Peter Marks and Operation Warp Speed

Dr. Marks led the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) during the rushed mRNA shot rollout. These products:

Were authorized under EUA with no long-term safety data,

Associated with confirmed myocarditis risk (Oster et al., JAMA 2022) and many others,

Requiring continual boosters to maintain effectiveness, with efficacy dropping to ~30% within months (CDC MMWR) and evidence of negative efficacy as early as June 2021.

Marks has admitted to hiding vaccine safety reports from Kennedy. Marks admitted that he refused to grant Kennedy’s team full access to FDA’s internal vaccine safety databases—including VAERS and BEST—citing concerns about confidentiality.

According to the Associated Press article titled "Ex-official says he was forced out of FDA after trying to protect vaccine safety data from RFK Jr." (April 10, 2025), Dr. Peter Marks confirmed that he refused to give Secretary Kennedy’s team full access to the FDA’s internal vaccine safety database.

Quote from the article:

“Marks said he was asked to give Kennedy’s team full access to the FDA’s vaccine safety monitoring systems and declined, citing concerns about confidentiality and data misuse.”

This also directly contradicts public claims that Kennedy’s policies lack evidence: he was actively denied access to the very data that would allow transparent analysis of vaccine risk signals, including data from VAERS and FDA's Biologics Effectiveness and Safety (BEST) system.

It was not Mark’s position to overrule the Secretary of HHS on vaccine safety data access.

3. MMR and Measles: Kennedy Has Endorsed the MMR Vaccine

Contrary to APHA’s misinformed claim, Secretary Kennedy explicitly endorsed the MMR vaccine in April 2025 during a visit to Texas:

“The best way to prevent measles is the MMR vaccine, and I support its use.”

—Axios, April 6, 2025

End of discussion.

4. Vitamin A and Measles: Not "Unscientific"—It's WHO Policy

The World Health Organization and CDC both recommend high-dose vitamin A for children with measles to reduce mortality and prevent complications.

“Vitamin A supplementation is recommended by WHO for all children with acute measles. It reduces the risk of death and complications.” —WHO Fact Sheet

The US CDC used to list Vitamin A as useful tool for young infants who might benefit from it, and the US NIH website states that Vitamin A may prevent measles.

That APHA would call this “unscientific” is reckless and embarrassing. The NIH webpage on Vitamin A is a better reference than the APHA:

5. Fluoridation and the CDC

Kennedy has cited new evidence linking fluoride exposure to lower IQ and neurodevelopmental harm (Green et al., 2019). Asking the CDC to re-evaluate fluoridation is science—ignoring it is dogma. He cited this study as key evidence in his call for the CDC to re-evaluate universal water fluoridation recommendations, especially for pregnant women and children. His position is that fluoride exposure, like lead or mercury, must be weighed against neurodevelopmental risk.

The study found that for every 1 mg/L increase in urinary fluoride, boys lost an average of 4.5 IQ points—a magnitude considered clinically significant. Published in JAMA Pediatrics, the study was the first major North American investigation to link population-level fluoride exposure to neurodevelopmental harm—precisely the kind of modern evidence APHA ignores.

6. The "Anti-Vaxxer" Study Leader: Actually a Scientist

Kennedy appointed an independent researcher to lead an MMR safety study. APHA would apparently prefer Kennedy to allow people who have biased the results of key studies in the past to have that responsibility. Given whistleblower testimony from CDC’s Dr. William Thompson, who admitted that his colleagues omitted significant findings from the 2004 MMR-autism paper, Kennedy’s move is not sabotage. It’s scientific integrity.

7. Unvaccinated vs. Vaccinated Children: The Science Kennedy Cites

Numerous peer-reviewed studies suggest vaccinated children suffer higher rates of chronic illness and neurodevelopmental disorders:

Hooker & Miller (2021): Vaccinated children had 5× higher autism rates​.

Mawson et al. (2017): 4.2× more autism, 30× more allergic rhinitis​.

Mawson & Jacob (2025): Medicaid study (n = 47,155) found 4.4× higher risk of ASD in fully vaccinated kids​.

Gallagher & Goodman (2008, 2010): Hepatitis B at birth linked to 3–9× higher odds of developmental disability and autism​.

These are not fringe findings. They are red flags. Kennedy wants more research. APHA wants censorship.

8. Aluminum and Mercury: Neurotoxicity Is Well-Documented

Mold et al. (2018): “Extraordinarily high” aluminum in the brains of individuals with autism​.

Burbacher et al. (2005): Thimerosal deposits more inorganic mercury in the brain than methylmercury​.

Shaw et al. (2013): Vaccine-relevant aluminum exposure caused behavioral and neurodevelopmental disorders in mice​.

Kennedy didn’t invent these findings. He simply refuses to ignore them, unlike the APHA.

9. NIH Cuts: Redirecting Resources, Not Halting Science

The NIH has spent decades funding dead-end vaccine development and pharma-friendly epidemiology. Kennedy seeks to redirect funds toward:

Environmental toxicology,

Metabolic health,

Independent vaccine safety studies.

If that threatens careers built on legacy biases and fraud, so be it.

10. The Diet Challenge to WV’s Governor

Yes, Kennedy challenged the governor to publicly join him in improving health. If that’s scandalous to APHA, they have forgotten that obesity is the leading modifiable cause of chronic disease in the U.S.

APHA should be getting behind the Make America Health Again mandate and set good examples by which our children can set their own standards of health-regenerating activities.

Conclusion: The Real Danger Is the Suppression of Truth

Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has done what legacy public health institutions refused to do: He has asked hard questions, cited real science, and opened the door for dialogue—not drama and dogma.

The APHA’s denunciation is not a defense of science—it is a defense of an old regime that has lost public trust and refuses to look in the mirror. Thankfully, those days - and the massive, bloated bureaucracy that sustains the myths - are gone.

