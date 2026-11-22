POPULAR RATIONALISM

Up to 100, one number wins for interestingness. Ten tie for last. Then a dozen twin primes turn up where you might least expect them. And 13 reveals a weird secret that shines a new light on semi-primes.

James Lyons-Weiler, PhD

Give yourself 26 wooden blocks and see what you can build. If you use every block and want at least two rows and two columns, the only rectangle you can make is two by thirteen. Now try 64. You can lay out a chessboard eight squares on a side, pick it up, and build a solid cube four blocks high. If you put your money on 64 as the more interesting number, I can show you a scoring rule under which you win. The harder bet is on which number is the most average.

In 2022, I made a spreadsheet to see how far I could get with that question. I gave each integer from 1 through 100 the same arithmetic tests. Is it divisible by 2, 3, 5, or 7? Each divisor gets its own column. Is it rational, prime, a member of a twin-prime pair, a square, a cube, a perfect number, or a power of two? The last column asks whether it occurs among the first 100 values of Euler’s totient function. The answers give each number a profile.

I scored what the numbers have in common by looking at what they lack. Only 6 and 28 are perfect numbers in this range. Each equals the sum of its smaller positive divisors. The other 98 numbers each earn 98 commonness points for lacking that property. Fifty integers are odd, so each odd number earns 50 points for lacking evenness. Add the points across the columns. A high score means the number shares many absences with its neighbors. Notice the choice I made about parity. Even and odd occur equally often, but I wrote “even” at the top of the column, so the odd numbers get the points. Rationality drops out on its own because every integer is rational.

Why 64 wins

There are ten squares through 100. Only two of them, 1 and 64, are also cubes. Of those two, only 64 is even. Look again at the blocks and you can see the hierarchy. Since 64 = 2⁶, you can group the six factors of two into two groups of three to get 8², or three groups of two to get 4³. One fact about the exponent explains both arrangements. The spreadsheet counts those properties separately, and 64 finishes alone with the lowest commonness score, 491.

The ten least interesting numbers

At the other end, 26 has nine companions. The ten are 26, 34, 38, 62, 68, 74, 76, 86, 92, and 94. Every one is even. Apart from rationality, which they share with all 100 integers, every other box in their profile is empty. Each earns 836 commonness points.

There is a short proof that nobody can beat them. A number that collected every available point would score 886. But 1 is a square, every prime trips the prime test, and every composite through 100 has a prime factor no larger than 10. That means 2, 3, 5, or 7 will catch it. Everybody therefore gives up some points. Evenness costs the fewest, exactly 50. These ten give up those 50 and keep everything else.

The totient column helps explain why just ten make the cut. Euler’s φ(k) counts the integers from 1 through k that share no factor larger than 1 with k. For example, 1, 5, 7, and 11 qualify when k is 12, so φ(12) = 4. Among the 50 even integers, 23 avoid divisibility by 3, 5, and 7. Cross out those that appear anywhere on the list from φ(1) to φ(100), and the ten above are the ones left.

Where the twin primes come in

Suppose you write each number’s answers on a card, leave off the number itself, and put identical cards in piles. Which pile is biggest? The ten least interesting numbers make a respectable showing. But twelve cards end up together. They belong to 11 and 13, 17 and 19, 29 and 31, 41 and 43, 59 and 61, and 71 and 73.

Those are six pairs of twin primes, two primes separated by two. The smaller twin primes 3, 5, and 7 each trip a divisibility test that the twelve escape. If you draw one card at random, the profile you have the best chance of drawing belongs to a twin prime. That is my choice for the most typical set. A number can qualify as special twice over, as a prime and as a twin, and still land in the biggest pile.

An arithmetic mean gives a third answer. Across the 100 integers, the mean commonness score is 735.6. The closest score anyone actually earns is 733, shared by 21 and 63. Both are divisible by 3 and 7. Divisibility by 3 costs them 67 points and divisibility by 7 costs them 86. They keep all the other available points, which gives 886 − 67 − 86 = 733. The twelve twin primes score 726. So if you want the most familiar profile, pick a twin prime from the big pile. If you want the score closest to average, pick 21 or 63.

One more rectangle

The boundary at 100 has arithmetic consequences. Take 92, one of the ten least interesting numbers. No input through 100 produces a totient of 92. But φ(141) = 92. Extend the experiment far enough and a property that 92 appeared to lack turns up.

I reran the count through 143, recalculating all the weights. At 121 we meet the first composite that escapes all four small-divisor tests, but 121 is 11 squared. The next such composite is 143. It earns every available commonness point and takes last place for interestingness all by itself. Lay out the blocks and you can see an old acquaintance. What began with two rows of thirteen ends with eleven rows of thirteen.

The Secret 13 Reveals

Adding divisibility by 13 broke the ten-way tie for least interesting number through 100. Only 26 was a multiple of 13, so its score stayed at 836. The other nine gained 93 points apiece, one for each number in the range that 13 does not divide, and rose to 929. The same test caught 143, the eleven-by-thirteen rectangle. Among the integers through 143, its score held at 1,278 while fourteen others passed it.

Across the integers from 1 through 1,000, the highest possible commonness score was 10,194. Forty numbers earned every point, from 187 (11 × 17) to 989 (23 × 43). At the opposite end, 64 remained the single most interesting number, with a score of 6,009.

Factoring the forty winners reveals an exact pattern. Each is the product of two different primes, both at least 11, with 13 excluded. Every such product up to 1,000 appears among the forty.

Why exactly two primes? Any composite that escapes division by 2, 3, 5, 7, and 13 has no prime factor smaller than 11. Three factors that large would put the product at 11³ = 1,331 or higher, beyond the limit of the experiment. That leaves exactly two factors, and if they are equal, their product is a square. So 121 is caught because it equals 11², and 143 because it equals 11 × 13. The first number to clear every test is 187.

A product of two primes is called a semiprime. The scoring rule never asked whether a number was a semiprime, yet 13 led us to a forty-way tie that picked out an entire family of them. Their shared property can even be seen in the blocks. Every one of the forty makes exactly one rectangle at least two blocks wide and two blocks high, apart from a quarter turn. For 187, that rectangle is eleven by seventeen. The opening 26 blocks belong to the same broader family. Their rectangle is two by thirteen, and the length of that second side is exactly what cost 26 its place.

The least interesting numbers turned out to be interesting as a set. The forty that tied through 1,000 are exactly the products of two different primes, both at least 11, with 13 excluded, whose product stays within 1,000. The scoring rule never asked whether a number was a semiprime. It picked out a whole family of them anyway.

The Paradox of the Least Interesting Number

Suppose some positive integers are genuinely uninteresting. One of them must be the smallest. Which one? Suddenly there is a reason to be interested in it. That is the old interesting number paradox. The moment a number earns the title, the title itself gives it a claim to fame. mathworld.wolfram.com

In this experiment, 187 gets that distinction. It is the smallest of forty numbers tied for last. Its score stays exactly where the rules put it. The surprise comes from the other thirty-nine. Together, the forty are precisely the products up to 1,000 of two distinct primes at least 11, with 13 excluded. The test never asked which numbers were semiprimes. Its least interesting answers supplied the rule for finding every one of them.

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Definitions in Wolfram MathWorld · Totient Function · Twin Primes