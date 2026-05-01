Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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annapolis73's avatar
annapolis73
1d

Thank God there are still people like you trying to educate the American public. One broad rule I would make to the people of America. Maybe it is just common sense.

When establishing relationships with any professional that you must place your TRUST in; doctor, lawyer, etc. Make sure that they focus on the universe of one: YOU. It takes work on both of your parts. It's a relationship. Not a transaction.

Tune out the propaganda of the institutional efforts to sell you something.

I know it is getting harder to follow this advice. But, your life may depend upon it. Literally.

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buddhi's avatar
buddhi
1dEdited

If you never take pharma drugs, you don't need to know anything about any pharma study. There should never be a need for pharma drugs. If there is, you did something wrong and a drug likely won't help anyway.

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