Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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buddhi's avatar
buddhi
35m

I'd imagine, since I don't exactly know, that an Ai worth its salt could retrieve those deleted emails. The NSA certainly has them stored underground somewhere. There are likely many agencies, maybe China too, that has them.

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Elise's avatar
Elise
36m

It is excellent to see the dominoes begin to fall, even if it's only one at a time.

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