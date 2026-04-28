Federal prosecutors in Maryland have criminally charged David Morens, a former senior scientific advisor to Anthony Fauci at the National Institutes of Health, with hiding records about COVID-19's origins from the public. The indictment, unsealed this morning by the Department of Justice, alleges conspiracy, destruction of federal records, obstruction, and making false statements — all tied to communications Morens allegedly moved off official systems and deleted to evade FOIA requests.

David Morens deleted the emails after a colleague told him FOIA was “just waiting to pounce.”

That detail — buried in the indictment the DOJ unsealed this morning — is the one that matters most, and not for the reason you might think. The emails themselves, whatever they contained about COVID origins and NIH grants to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, are gone. We will probably never know exactly what was in them. What we do know is the reasoning: a senior NIAID official allegedly understood that federal transparency law was a threat to be managed, and acted accordingly.

That is not a lapse in judgment. That is a revealed preference about what science governance has become.

I’ve been building the evidentiary case for this pattern since January 2020 when I first proposed the lab origin idea: The selective publication, the hypothesis filtering that never makes it into a paper, the grant language engineered to obscure rather than illuminate. What the Morens indictment does is something different. It makes the mechanism visible. It names a person. It attaches a legal consequence to what has previously been treated as an unfortunate feature of how large institutions operate under political pressure. For the first time, the behavior has a face and a charge sheet.

The four counts matter in sequence. First, conspiracy. Second, destruction of federal records. Third, obstruction of a federal investigation. Fourth, making false statements. Read them together and what you’re looking at is not a single bad actor’s moment of panic. You’re looking at an allegedly coordinated, multi-step effort to ensure that the deliberative record — the internal emails where doubts are expressed, hypotheses rejected, funding decisions justified, narratives constructed — would never be subject to the audit that FOIA exists to perform.

This is why I keep returning to what FOIA actually is, because it is almost universally misunderstood. It is not a bureaucratic nuisance. It is not a journalist’s research tool. It is a post-hoc peer review mechanism for institutions that operate outside the normal scientific accountability structures. When a senior official at NIAID exchanges emails with external researchers about how to frame an origin question, those emails are data. They are the primary record of how a scientific conclusion was reached. Destroy them, and what remains is the published paper — the curated endpoint — with no way to reconstruct the reasoning that produced it.

At that point, you cannot distinguish science from messaging. The outputs look identical. The process is not auditable. And the public, which funded every dollar of it, has no recourse.

With Moren’s indictment, they are finally empowered.

I’ve watched this pattern long enough to recognize the defenses before they arrive. The first will be: everyone uses personal email for work. True and irrelevant — intent and context define misconduct, not prevalence. The second will be: no underlying scientific conclusions were affected. Unverifiable, because the record was allegedly altered. You cannot demonstrate that the destruction changed nothing when you no longer have what was destroyed. The third will be: this is politically motivated prosecution. Possibly. But the politicization of enforcement does not change the underlying conduct. A compromised archive cannot defend itself by pointing to the politics of whoever noticed it was compromised.

What this case actually tests is something I think most people haven’t articulated clearly. It tests whether the United States government is willing to treat epistemic corruption — the manipulation of the knowledge-production process itself — as a prosecutable public harm, not merely an administrative irregularity. Outcome fraud, data fabrication, result manipulation: those have established legal frameworks. Process fraud — shaping the evidentiary record so that no outcome fraud is ever detectable — has been treated as a gray area. If this prosecution holds, that gray area has an edge.

The structural fix is straightforward and has been ignored for decades. Tamper-evident mirrored archiving of all official communications, with automatic FOIA reconciliation across official and personal channels. Criminal liability that explicitly covers scientific record tampering, not just general obstruction. Prospective transparency design — systems built to be auditable from day one, not reconstructed retroactively after a subpoena. None of this is technically difficult. All of it requires institutional will that has been absent.

I’ve written before about what I call entropy in evidence systems — the way that each undocumented step in a scientific process increases uncertainty, irreversibility, and dependence on authority rather than traceability. Once enough entropy accumulates, an institution no longer stores knowledge. It simulates coherence. What the Morens indictment alleges is the active acceleration of that entropy — not drift, but deliberate deletion.

The origin question is not resolved by this indictment. It may never be resolved, precisely because of what is alleged here. But the indictment does something the origin debate itself has been unable to do: it establishes, in a legal filing with named parties and specific charges, that the people responsible for producing and protecting the scientific record had reasons to want parts of it to disappear.

That is what a curated endpoint looks like from the inside.

Readers who’ve been following the broader failure of institutional science governance will recognize this pattern across at least a dozen different domains we’ve documented here. The mechanism is always the same: information control becomes rational behavior when incentive structures reward narrative stability over honest uncertainty. The Morens case is unusual only in that someone is being held accountable. The behavior it describes is not unusual at all.

What happens next in this prosecution will be worth watching closely. I intend to.

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