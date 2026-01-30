Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
3h

I don’t believe anything an expert has to say. Didn’t fall for Covid. I’ve not even had the flu since December of 2019.

Not being sick one time. Not even a cold.

I’m 62 and remain unjabbed.

This is all I need to know.

Reply
Share
Doreene Close's avatar
Doreene Close
1h

wow! They just keep getting better at their fraud. Thank you for this heartbreaking tutorial. Unfortunately few will try to understand this deceit, especially among the doctor class.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Lyons-Weiler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture