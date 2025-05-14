Popular Rationalism

"These products were originally intended to compensate for low fluoride levels in drinking water, especially in non-fluoridated areas. Yet, somehow, they bypassed formal approval. There were no randomized controlled trials proving safety or efficacy, no systematic pharmacovigilance, and no rigorous toxicological evaluations. They were simply used—first cautiously, then routinely, and eventually dogmatically—becoming part of the standard pediatric toolkit."

Great writing. This is no accident...

"We will keep their lives short and their minds weak while pretending to do the opposite. We will use our knowledge of science and technology in subtle ways so that they never see what is happening. We will use soft metals, aging accelerators and sedatives in food and water as well as in the air. They will be covered in poisons wherever they turn.

The soft metals will make them lose their minds. We will promise to find a cure from our many funds, and yet we will give them more poison. Chemical poisons will be absorbed through the skin of idiots who believe that certain hygiene and beauty products presented by great actors and musicians, will bring eternal youth to their faces and bodies, and through their thirsty and hungry mouths, we will destroy their minds and systems of internal organs. reproduction. However, their children will be born as disabled and deformed and we will hide this information." –Rockefeller (allegedly)

If they cannot kill you in the womb with abortion, they will fill your veins with poison and then wreck your mind with pedophilia and trans ideology, wreck your body with FDA approved toxic wasted masquerading around as food, wreck your morals and virtue while desensitising you to the worst this world has to offer with a hollywood education, wreck your education with critical race theory & social emotional learning, and then cast you into the MAID meat-grinder.

Welcome to hell 2.0. They've had a lot of practice. We either face this with all of our courage and resolve or we will wake up one morning with hell on earth smirking right into our faces and there will be nothing left to salvage. The problem is that while we will have earned this hideous fate for doing nothing to prevent it, the innocent impressionable children - who are victims in all this - will have not, and yet they will right there with us. It's up to us to fix this. No one else.

I am so glad that fluoride is finally coming into question. How late it is though! I am also glad that this puts a pall on the FDA's veracity and trust without inquiry. It's always our fault for taking information as gospel and not looking into it further. It leaves us open to all sorts of atrocities. I can't imagine how much damage fluoride has done. They knew the doses so that the damage wouldn't be noticeable for many years so that people wouldn't make the connection. So once fluoride is taken off the market, where are they going to put all those toxins? Remember it is not the fluoride that occurs naturally but hydrofluorosilicic acid - an industrial waste product. This is what they gave to children and the population in the water so that we couldn't avoid it.

