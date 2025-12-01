Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
annapolis73's avatar
annapolis73
1h

Finally. Nothing more than common sense was necessary here. Vaccines ARE drugs.

No amount of lawyering, bribery and bullshit from Phrma can change the facts.

Childhood vaccines need to be help to an even higher standard.

As the parent of an irreparably vaccine injured child, let me tell you that there are some things even worse than dying. Caring for an incompetent individual for 80 plus years in cruel and unusual punishment for an entire family.

Drugs are products. Vaccine makers must to held to the same liability laws that govern our society. Restoration of due process is long overdue and must be applied retroactively for all those damaged by Phrma products. There is no statute of limitation on the misery they have caused.

We brought suit and petition for remedy and were met with bribery and corruption. We deserve the right to prove our claims. Our Constitution says so.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Gaye's avatar
Gaye
1h

FDA is FAILED Drug Agency. Make pharma liable again and many things get fixed. They need to sit this one out and let people who recognize liars and poisons take control.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James Lyons-Weiler
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture