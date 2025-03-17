A Crisis, A Response, and an Ethical Quandary

The Texas measles outbreak has led to the emergency administration of immunoglobulin (IG) injections to newborns at University Medical Center Children’s Hospital in Lubbock, Texas following a failure in screening protocols. This failure allowed a known, airborne virus to be introduced into a high-risk environment.

My San Antonio has reported that a measles-infected mother was admitted into labor and delivery without detection, exposing her newborn and others in the ward to the virus. In response, hospital staff began administering IG injections to exposed newborns—some as young as three days old—to “help their fragile immune system fight off infections.” Yet, this intervention is being carried out in the absence of clinical trial data confirming IG’s safety and efficacy in this age group.

This decision follows CDC recommendations for post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) but raises urgent ethical and scientific concerns. The most pressing question is whether this is a legitimate standard of care or an untested emergency measure with unknown long-term consequences. It remains unclear whether the Lubbock hospital is strictly following Health and Human Services (HHS) guidelines or improvising in an attempt to contain what was a preventable crisis. Questions about this ongoing episode include whether the hospital is currently performing an uncontrolled human subjects study on infants without institutional review board approval and without the proper permission of the parents. Compounding these concerns is the failure to consider maternal antibodies, which seems to represent a breach of medical ethics as maternal antibodies are a crucial factor in neonatal immunity. Rather than assessing whether individual newborns already have protective antibodies, the hospital may be administering IG indiscriminately, raising serious ethical concerns about whether newborns are being subjected to large-scale, uncontrolled medical experimentation under the guise of protection.

A Preventable Exposure and a Failed Hospital Response

The hospital exposure should never have happened. The infected mother’s illness was not identified until she was already in labor, exposing her newborn and others in the maternity ward. Given that measles is one of the most contagious viruses known, with an R₀ of 12–18, one might imagine that hospitals should have had strict pre-admission screening and early detection procedures. Instead, the story goes, the mother was admitted into labor and delivery without precautionary measures, allowing airborne transmission to highly vulnerable newborns. Hospitals are reporting that they are hospitalizing mild cases of measles for quarantine purposes, a new shift that also is not standard-of-care and a practice that introduces the unnecessary risk enhancing the spread of measles via nosocomial transmission to people who are already ill with other conditions.

These failures are particularly egregious given that measles outbreaks predictably recur every 3.4 years, a well-documented epidemiological pattern (2-3 years before the vaccination program). The cycle is driven by waning immunity and the increasing number of susceptible individuals in a population, meaning hospitals should have been prepared for this resurgence. Yet, hospital leadership failed to implement proactive strategies to prevent newborn exposure, leaving reactive emergency measures as the only response.

Administering Immunoglobulin (IG) Without a Safety Baseline on Existing Immunity

Following the exposure, newborns as young as three days old are now being administered intramuscular IGIM injections as post-exposure prophylaxis. However, this intervention is being used in infants without robust safety data supporting its use in that population. The GamaSTAN® S/D product monograph states explicitly:

“The safety and effectiveness of GamaSTAN® S/D in the pediatric population have not been established.” (https://www.grifols.com/documents/10192/201287/gamastan-sd-en.pdf) “No experience of exposure in pregnancy during clinical trials.”

Despite this, the hospital in Lubbock has proceeded with IG administration without first testing whether these infants actually lack immunity. Even the CDC itself acknowledges that infants under six months are usually protected by maternal antibodies, stating:

“Infants < 6 months of age are usually immune because of passively acquired maternal antibodies. However, if measles is diagnosed in a mother, unvaccinated children of all ages in the household who lack other evidence of measles immunity should receive IG.” (https://stacks.cdc.gov/view/cdc/78465).

If this is true, why is IG being given indiscriminately because someone’s mother rather one’s own mother was diagnosed with measles? Has the hospital intentionally misinterpreted CDC guidance and chosen not to selectively use IG on infants based on antibody testing in the mothers? Are these infants actually at risk, or are they receiving an unnecessary and untested intervention?

The Overlooked Issue: The Weakening of Maternal Immunity Due to Vaccination

The elephant in the room—the true failure of modern measles policy—is the long-term weakening of maternal antibody protection due to widespread vaccination. Before the introduction of the measles vaccine in 1963, most women contracted wild-type measles during childhood, which conferred lifelong immunity.

​Maternal antibodies, transferred transplacentally during pregnancy, provide newborns with passive immunity against measles. Historically, infants born to mothers who had acquired natural immunity through measles infection received higher levels of these antibodies, offering protection that could last up to a year. However, with the widespread adoption of measles vaccination, many mothers now possess vaccine-induced immunity, which results in lower antibody titers being transferred to their infants. Consequently, the duration of passive immunity in these infants is significantly reduced. A study published in The BMJ found that the median time to loss of measles immunity was 0.97 months for infants of vaccinated women, compared to 3.78 months for infants of naturally immune women.

However, modern vaccinated mothers, never having been exposed to wild-type measles, pass on significantly lower antibody levels. These waning maternal antibodies disappear far earlier, leaving infants vulnerable months before they would have been in past generations. A 2006 study published in the BMJ found that:

"By six months of age, 97% of infants born to vaccinated mothers had lost protective measles antibodies, whereas those born to naturally immune mothers retained them for much longer.” (https://www.bmj.com/content/340/bmj.c1626)

This fundamental shift in passive immunity has left newborns more vulnerable, yet this reality has been ignored by public health policymakers. Rather than reconsidering how maternal immunity could be reinforced, hospitals have defaulted to post-exposure emergency interventions like IG, without addressing the underlying cause of increased infant susceptibility.

A Systemic Public Health Failure: Expanding the Outbreak Instead of Containing It

Beyond the hospital response, this outbreak reveals deeper failures in public health preparedness. Instead of containing measles through early detection, robust screening, and targeted, non-hospital-based isolation, public health officials have again resorted to reactionary emergency interventions. Had preemptive strategies been implemented, this outbreak could have been mitigated before it reached the point of newborns receiving an untested treatment.

Are Newborns Being Used as Test Subjects?

A disturbing reality emerges from this situation: newborns are being subjected to an untested intervention without clinical trial data confirming its necessity or safety. No controlled studies have evaluated IG administration in neonates for measles PEP. Maternal antibody protection is likely being ignored, despite evidence suggesting that many of these infants may already be protected naturally.

This raises serious ethical questions:

Why was the mother’s infection not detected before she was admitted to labor and delivery?

Is the hospital bypassing maternal antibody testing and administering IG indiscriminately?

Why has the decline of maternal antibodies due to vaccination not been factored into newborn protection strategies?

What safeguards will prevent this from happening again, given that measles follows a predictable 3.4-year cycle?

The following analysis will examine these critical failures, exposing the scientific inconsistencies, lack of safety data, and ethical breaches surrounding the emergency use of immunoglobulin in newborns during the current measles outbreak. Our goal should be to have a sound public health response that incorporates known integrative medical interventions and remains evidence-based and ethically sound. To achieve this, these issues must be addressed before hospitals continue using untested treatments on the most vulnerable members of our population.

Has the Historic Vaccine-Only Focus Set Us Up For Disaster?

​The prevailing public health strategy that focuses exclusively on vaccination to combat measles has overlooked the potential benefits of integrative health approaches, particularly the role of vitamin A in managing the disease. This narrow focus may have contributed to gaps in addressing all aspects of measles prevention and treatment.​

Relying solely on vaccination strategy has led to unintended consequences:​

First, the role of wild-type asymptomatic infection in contributing to boosting immunity even in the vaccinated has been simply buried. See “For Health Officials and School Boards: Asymptomatic Measles Infection is Real ”.

Since the current public health response does not include random testing and tracking of asymptomatic individuals in casual contact with cases and contacts of cases, the full extent of subclinical measles boosting immunity is unknown.

Second, vaccine-induced immunity can diminish over time, potentially leading to increased susceptibility in certain populations. Second, an exclusive focus on vaccination overlooks other vital health determinants, such as nutrition and overall immune system support, which are essential for disease resilience.​

Vitamin A Supplementation: Evidence and Misconceptions

Vitamin A has been recognized for its role in reducing measles-related morbidity and mortality, particularly in vitamin A-deficient populations. The World Health Organization advises administering high-dose vitamin A supplements to children diagnosed with measles in areas where vitamin A deficiency is prevalent, a protocol associated with a reduction in severe complications and deaths.

Studies have also demonstrated that vitamin A supplementation can decrease the severity of measles infections and lower mortality rates, especially in children under five years old. ​nejm.org, Every case that might involve poor nutrition - and indeed every case - might benefit from vitamin A supplementation. Certainly regular dosing with non-therapeutic doses of vitA could not harm:

“As compared with the placebo group, the children who received vitamin A recovered more rapidly from pneumonia (mean, 6.3 vs. 12.4 days, respectively; P<0.001) and diarrhea (mean, 5.6 vs. 8.5 days; P<0.001), had less croup (13 vs. 27 cases; P = 0.03), and spent fewer days in the hospital (mean, 10.6 vs. 14.8 days; P = 0.01). Of the 12 children who died, 10 were among those given placebo (P = 0.05). For the group treated with vitamin A, the risk of death or a major complication during the hospital stay was half that of the control group (relative risk, 0.51; 95 percent confidence interval, 0.35 to 0.74).” (NEJM)

However, some reactionary critics have misrepresented vitamin A supplementation as a preventive measure against measles infection itself, which it is not intended to be. This mischaracterization creates a straw man argument, diverting attention from its actual purpose: to reduce the severity of symptoms in those already infected. Vitamin A should not be seen as a substitute for vaccination, but even vaccination-based immunity will not stop the spread via asymptomatic transmission.

Integrative Health Approaches: An Ongoing Discourse

The potential of integrative health pathways, encompassing nutrition, supplementation, and holistic care, remains woefully underexplored in the context of measles. Ensuring adequate intake of essential nutrients, including vitamin A, cod liver oil, and many other therapeutic herbal options, is vital for maintaining a robust immune system capable of combating infections like measles. Incorporating traditional and complementary medicine practices may offer supportive care options, although more research is needed to validate their efficacy.​

Emerging Antiviral Therapies for Measles

In addition to vaccination and nutritional interventions, research into antiviral therapies for measles is ongoing. Recent patents have been filed for combination antiviral treatments targeting measles, indicating progress in therapeutic options. Compounds like NV-387 have shown promise as effective treatments against measles, offering potential new avenues for outbreak management.​

NV-387

The compound NV-387 represents a significant breakthrough in measles treatment research, offering a promising antiviral approach that could shift the current paradigm of outbreak management away from the rigid vaccine-only strategy. Unlike immunization, which prepares the immune system to recognize and fight off measles before infection occurs, NV-387 is designed as a direct therapeutic intervention for individuals already infected. Its mechanism of action focuses on inhibiting viral replication, preventing the measles virus from spreading within the body, and reducing disease severity. This broad-spectrum antiviral has been shown to target multiple paramyxoviruses, including measles, through disrupting viral fusion processes, a crucial step in the virus's ability to infect host cells​. If further clinical trials confirm its effectiveness, NV-387 could provide a critical treatment option for immunocompromised individuals, infants too young to receive the MMR vaccine, and those experiencing vaccine failure.

In parallel, new patents for measles antiviral therapies have been filed, indicating that research into post-infection treatments is gaining momentum. One such patent describes the use of tocopherol-derivatized peptide nanoparticles, a novel antiviral approach designed to inhibit measles virus fusion proteins and block viral entry into host cells​.

Another emerging strategy focuses on broad-spectrum paramyxovirus inhibitors that could limit viral replication and spread in the early stages of infection, potentially reducing measles complications and transmission. However, despite these promising developments, public health authorities continue to sideline antiviral treatments in favor of outdated, vaccine-only containment policies. This reluctance to fund and integrate therapeutic options into measles response strategies reflects a broader failure in medical preparedness, leaving millions without viable treatment alternatives when outbreaks occur. The increasing frequency of measles resurgences in highly vaccinated populations suggests that it is long past time to expand beyond a singular reliance on vaccines and invest in a diversified arsenal of prevention and treatment tools.

The Scientific and Ethical Problems with Neonatal IG Administration Revisited

The emergency administration of immunoglobulin (IG) to newborns exposed to measles at University Medical Center Children’s Hospital in Lubbock raises serious scientific and ethical concerns. IG has never been properly tested in neonates for measles post-exposure prophylaxis, yet the hospital is administering it as though it were an established standard of care. The lack of clinical trials demonstrating its safety and efficacy in this age group, combined with the CDC’s recognition that maternal antibodies usually protect infants under six months, calls into question the justification for blanket IG use. This approach contradicts fundamental immunological principles and introduces unnecessary risks to neonates while disregarding informed consent protocols.

The Lack of Scientific Evidence for IG Use in Neonates

Despite its widespread use as a post-exposure prophylaxis, IG has never been adequately studied in newborns for measles prevention. The GamaSTAN® S/D product monograph explicitly states:

“The safety and effectiveness of GamaSTAN® S/D in the pediatric population have not been established.” (https://www.grifols.com/documents/10192/201287/gamastan-sd-en.pdf)

This means that hospitals are administering IG without any clinical trial data proving it is safe or effective for this purpose in neonates. IG has been studied for other conditions and age groups, but its use in newborns exposed to measles remains speculative at best.

The CDC acknowledges that infants under six months are usually protected by maternal antibodies, yet IG is being administered indiscriminately without first testing whether these infants actually need it. CDC guidelines state:

“Infants < 6 months of age are usually immune because of passively acquired maternal antibodies. However, if measles is diagnosed in a mother, unvaccinated children of all ages in the household who lack other evidence of measles immunity should receive IG.” (https://stacks.cdc.gov/view/cdc/78465)

If maternal antibodies typically protect infants in this age range, is IG given for post-exposure prophylaxis without assessing the newborn’s immune status first? Shouldn’t hospitals test for maternal antibodies before resorting to IG administration? The failure to conduct this basic immunological screening demonstrates a reckless approach to neonatal care, treating IG as a default solution rather than an intervention requiring careful evaluation.

Potential Risks of IG in Neonates

The use of IG in newborns is not without risks. Unlike a vaccine, which primes the immune system to recognize a pathogen, passively administered antibodies temporarily suppress the body’s immune response, which may lead to unintended consequences. Potential adverse effects of IG administration in neonates include:

Infection - ​Immunoglobulin (IG) administration in infants primarily involves the intravenous route, known as intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) therapy. This method is commonly employed to treat various conditions, including immune deficiencies and certain infections. The standard dosage for neonates typically ranges from 500 mg to 1 g per kilogram of body weight, infused over approximately two hours. The infusion is administered directly into the infant's vein using a drip (intravenous therapy). In certain scenarios, such as when intravenous access is challenging or contraindicated, subcutaneous immunoglobulin (SCIG) therapy may be considered. This alternative involves administering immunoglobulin into the fatty tissue beneath the skin, allowing for gradual absorption into the bloodstream. SCIG has been explored for its efficacy and tolerability in infants and children with primary immunodeficiencies. The choice between IVIG and SCIG depends on various factors, including the specific medical condition, the infant's overall health status, and the feasibility of establishing intravenous access. In both IVIG and SCIG, infection is always of possible risk.

Anaphylaxis and Allergic Reactions – Neonates with IgA deficiency may develop severe allergic responses to IG, which contains trace amounts of IgA. This can result in life-threatening anaphylaxis, yet newborns are not routinely screened for IgA deficiency before IG administration.

Increased Risk of Thromboembolism – IG increases blood viscosity, which can lead to blood clot formation, posing a significant risk to neonates with fragile and developing circulatory systems. While this risk is rare, it has not been sufficiently studied in newborns, making blanket administration concerning.

Potential Suppression of Natural Immunity – Because IG provides temporary passive immunity, it may interfere with the neonate’s ability to develop their own robust immune response to measles later in life. This could leave the infant more susceptible to measles once the passive immunity wanes, increasing their risk of severe disease later.

Association with Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC) – Some studies suggest that IG administration may increase the risk of necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC), a life-threatening gastrointestinal condition in premature infants (AAP.org). If IG is being given without considering this potential risk, newborn infants may be placed in danger without sufficient medical justification.

The HHS should follow up on the short- and long-term health outcomes of all infants that have or will receive IVIG or SCIG in the hospital in question.

Ethical Concerns About Informed Consent

Beyond the scientific concerns, the administration of IG to neonates without proper parental consent as safety and efficacy research - if, in fact, that is what is happening - raises major ethical red flags. Are parents being told that IG is being administered without clinical trial data supporting its use in neonates? Are they being informed of the risks of IG, including potential immune suppression and adverse effects? Or are they simply being told that this is "standard practice" without being given full transparency? Either way, they should be provided with the information from the manufacturer on the lack of evidence of safety in the pediatric population.

Informed consent is a cornerstone of ethical medical practice and medical research. Parents must receive full disclosure before IG is administered to their newborns. Many may assume that IG is a fully vetted, evidence-based intervention, when in reality, it is being used experimentally with no proven long-term benefit for neonates. The lack of transparency about the lack of safety data, potential risks, and alternative options raises concerns about whether parents are able to make a truly informed decision.

Should IG Be Administered Selectively Based on Serological Testing?

A far more rational approach would be to test for maternal antibodies before administering IG. If an infant already has protective maternal antibodies, then IG administration is unnecessary, and potentially harmful. The fact that hospitals are failing to screen for measles antibodies in newborns before administering IG suggests that IG is being overused as a reactionary measure rather than a carefully considered medical intervention.

Serological testing of mothers would allow for a safer, more individualized approach, ensuring that IG is only given to infants who demonstrably lack sufficient maternal immunity. Instead, IG may be being used indiscriminately, exposing some newborns to unnecessary medical risks with no guarantee of benefit.

The Case Against Blanket IG Administration in Neonates

Clinical trials do not back the use of IG in newborns exposed to measles, which contradicts CDC guidance on maternal antibodies, and carries unnecessary medical risks. If hospitals start administering IG indiscriminately without first testing for maternal antibodies, they will potentially expose neonates to adverse effects without clear evidence of benefit.

This approach fails both scientifically and ethically. Neonates should not be subjected to unproven interventions without informed parental consent. A more responsible approach would involve screening for maternal antibodies before resorting to IG administration. Until hospitals and public health agencies recognize this, newborns will continue to be subjected to experimental medical interventions without sufficient justification. This practice runs counter to the principles of evidence-based medicine and ethical patient care.

Open Questions

The HHS should have some questions for the hospital in question. Pre-admission screening should have been mandatory for high-risk populations, including pregnant women entering delivery wards during an active outbreak. How did this basic operational failure occur? Are mothers’ immunity to measles being given full consideration for themselves and their babies? Are parents given the full spectrum of knowledge on the importance of nutrition and healthy Vitamin A levels?

Comorbid, Corisk Factors, and Clinical Considerations

The “Died With = Died From” debacle in COVID-19 has opened eyes to the need for exact assessment of causal liability in severe cases and deaths of vaccine-targeted disease. Several factors increase the risk of severe complications and mortality involving measles infection. Children younger than five years old and adults over 20 are particularly susceptible to serious outcomes. Pregnant women and individuals with compromised immune systems, such as those with leukemia or HIV infection, also face higher risks. Malnutrition, especially vitamin A deficiency, has been linked to more severe measles symptoms and complications. ​

It is known that thimerosal impairs immunity to respiratory viruses, and yet insufficient studies have been done on the potential role of inactivated flu vaccination and complications in measles cases. Complications like pneumonia significantly elevate the risk of death in measles patients. Co-infections with other respiratory pathogens can exacerbate the severity of patients’ multi-component condition. Additionally, measles proteins can suppress the immune system for weeks to months, increasing vulnerability to other infections. Vaccination with thimerosal-containing vaccines should be discouraged.

Measles is a mild distraction for most patients. However, it can be deadly in a subset of patients. Integrative health approaches, including proper nutrition, vitamin A supplementation, herbal remedies, naturopathic, integrative and holistic approaches, and novel therapeutics must be studied and allowed to play a vital role in comprehensive disease management. Reactionary critics of vitamin A supplementation must consider the substantial body of evidence supporting its use in reducing measles severity and mortality. The discourse on integrative pathways to health in measles cases is ongoing, and embracing a multifaceted strategy is essential for effective disease control and prevention.

Measles is not an untreatable disease. A multifaceted strategy could dramatically reduce severe cases and mortality. The rigid vaccine-only approach has failed to account for waning maternal immunity, emerging therapeutics, and basic immune support interventions. Until these realities are acknowledged, measles outbreaks will continue to be managed through last-minute reactionary measures, placing the most vulnerable at risk.

