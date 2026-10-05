Individual patients can reveal an unfamiliar disease, an overlooked harm, or a treatment response worth investigating. The scientific task is to determine what their cases establish and what must be tested next.

James Lyons-Weiler, PhD

On June 5, 1981, the Centers for Disease Control published a report describing five men treated for an unusual pneumonia at three Los Angeles hospitals. Their infections had been confirmed by biopsy. Two had died. The combination of Pneumocystis pneumonia, other infections, and impaired immune function demanded an explanation. The report documented the clinical pattern before its cause had been established. (cdc.gov)

The authors could not provide a population-wide incidence estimate or a definitive explanation for the apparent immune deficiency. They could describe what had happened to these patients with enough specificity for other physicians to recognize similar cases. The report that became an early warning of AIDS performed a scientific function that a randomized trial was neither designed nor needed to perform: identifying a problem that required investigation. (stacks.cdc.gov)

This is the essential role of case reports. They preserve observations that can change the questions medicine asks.

Calling a finding “only a case report” does not resolve its scientific significance. It identifies a form of evidence. The next question should be what that evidence can tell us.

Evidence Has to Be Judged Against the Question

A clinical case report is a detailed account of an individual patient’s presentation, diagnostic evaluation, treatment or exposure, and subsequent course. A case series brings together several patients. Their value depends heavily on the quality of the observations and the transparency with which the authors distinguish findings from interpretation. The CARE reporting guidelines were developed to make that information more complete and useful. (limbic-cenc.org)

Different questions require different forms of evidence. Establishing that an unusual clinical presentation exists is different from estimating how frequently it occurs. Documenting a patient’s improvement is different from establishing that a treatment caused it. Determining that a treatment can produce a particular response in some circumstances is different from establishing its average benefit, identifying which patients should receive it, or calculating its overall balance of benefit and harm.

A case report may be highly informative for one of these questions and inadequate for another.

The Oxford Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine explicitly warned against treating its evidence levels as a definitive judgment of quality. Its introductory document explains that an observational study showing a dramatic effect can sometimes provide stronger evidence than an inconclusive systematic review. It also warns that an evidence hierarchy cannot determine whether the reader is asking the right question. (cebm.net)

Those qualifications matter. A hierarchy intended to help evaluate treatment effects becomes misleading when it is treated as a universal ranking of scientific usefulness.

The notation n = 1 counts people. It does not describe the amount or quality of information collected about that person. A case might contain a carefully reconstructed exposure history, repeated laboratory measurements, imaging, tissue findings, and an objectively documented clinical course. Repeated measurements do not become independent patients, but they can help distinguish competing explanations for what happened within that patient.

The logical distinction is straightforward. One verified counterexample can refute a universal claim about what is biologically possible. It cannot, by itself, establish the prevalence of the exception. Similarly, an event occurring after a drug exposure establishes a sequence; attributing the event to the drug requires additional reasoning and evidence.

These distinctions protect case reports from both dismissal and overstatement. Their scientific value should be judged against the proposition they actually address.

How Rare Harms Become Visible

William McBride’s December 1961 letter to The Lancet described severe congenital abnormalities in babies whose mothers had received thalidomide during pregnancy. He specified the abnormalities and asked whether other physicians had observed similar findings. The letter helped make an alarming clinical pattern available for scrutiny. (jameslindlibrary.org)

The chronology deserves care. McBride’s letter did not single-handedly initiate the first withdrawal of thalidomide. A journal footnote referred to an earlier announcement that preparations were being withdrawn pending investigation. The original record shows observations, reports, and actions accumulating, rather than one publication suddenly creating all knowledge of the problem. (jameslindlibrary.org)

The larger methodological point survives that correction. Recognizing an unfamiliar injury requires someone to identify the affected patients and describe what makes their cases unusual.

A simple calculation illustrates why preapproval trials can miss rare events. Suppose, hypothetically, that an adverse event occurs in one of every 10,000 exposed people during a defined follow-up period. Among 1,000 exposed participants, the probability of observing even one such event is about 9.5%. There is roughly a 90.5% probability of observing none.

Under the same assumptions, approximately 29,956 exposed participants would be needed for a 95% chance of observing at least one event. This calculation assumes independent outcomes, equal risk, complete follow-up, and perfect ascertainment. It concerns the chance of encountering an event, not the sample size needed to establish causation or estimate an excess risk reliably.

A trial can therefore be competently conducted and still have little opportunity to encounter a particular rare harm. Follow-up and eligibility create additional boundaries. A study ending after three months cannot directly measure an outcome that first appears two years later. A study excluding a particular patient group cannot settle a question specific to that group.

A detailed report from clinical practice can supply information outside those boundaries. Its contribution may be the recognition of an unusual injury, a distinctive interval between exposure and onset, or a recurring combination of findings that warrants targeted investigation.

This does not make every submitted adverse-event report a verified clinical case. FDA’s reporting guidance explains that spontaneous reports can be incomplete, duplicated, or medically unverified; the appearance of a report does not establish that a product caused the event. Reporting data also cannot, by themselves, supply reliable incidence rates. FDA nevertheless uses those reports to identify safety signals requiring evaluation. (fis.fda.gov)

The same reporting system can contain uncertainty and useful information. Its limitations define the work needed to evaluate a signal. They do not justify discarding the signal without examination.

Nor should the threshold for opening an investigation be confused with the threshold for declaring a causal relationship established. Requiring conclusive proof before investigating a suspected harm would prevent the very work needed to obtain that proof.

From an Unexpected Response to a Testable Treatment

Case reports also contribute to treatment discovery.

In 2008, Christine Léauté-Labrèze and colleagues described the use of propranolol in infants with severe hemangiomas, vascular tumors that can cause substantial complications. The initial observation arose when a child received propranolol for a cardiac condition and the hemangioma rapidly changed color and softened. Further clinical observations followed, and the publication described experience with 11 children. (uclahealth.org)

The report supplied a reason to investigate the drug’s effect. It did not establish the best regimen or determine how much improvement would have occurred without treatment.

A multicenter randomized trial subsequently enrolled infants with proliferating hemangiomas requiring systemic treatment. Of 460 randomized infants, 456 received treatment. The trial compared placebo with several propranolol regimens and used blinded evaluations of standardized photographs. For the selected six-month regimen, complete or nearly complete resolution at week 24 occurred in 60% of infants, compared with 4% receiving placebo. The findings were published in The New England Journal of Medicine in 2015. (ohsu.elsevierpure.com)

The progression from observation to controlled testing is the point. The original clinical reports identified a promising effect. The trial supplied a comparison that could distinguish treatment-associated improvement from what occurred without the active drug, using a defined population, regimen, and endpoint.

There is no scientific competition between those contributions. Rejecting the original observations because they were uncontrolled would have discarded a useful lead. Treating them as sufficient grounds for every subsequent clinical decision would have asked them to answer questions they had not tested.

Individual patients can also help explain why treatments work differently across people.

In a 2012 Science paper, Gopa Iyer and colleagues investigated a patient with metastatic bladder cancer who had an unusually durable response to everolimus. Genome sequencing identified a loss-of-function mutation in TSC1, a gene involved in regulating the signaling pathway targeted by the drug. The investigation extended beyond describing the patient: it examined additional tumors and related genetic findings to treatment sensitivity. (pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov)

The National Cancer Institute identifies this work as an important example behind its Exceptional Responders Initiative. The patient’s complete response lasted more than two years, making the case a reason to investigate biological features that might otherwise have remained obscure. (cancer.gov)

The subsequent evidence also shows why a promising explanation must remain testable. A later prospective, single-arm study examined everolimus in 30 patients with advanced solid tumors selected for alterations in TSC1, TSC2, or MTOR. Only two patients had partial responses, an objective response rate of approximately 7%. The broad mutation-based selection strategy did not produce consistently high response rates. (pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov)

That result limits the generalization. It does not erase the original patient’s response. It directs attention toward the additional biological conditions that might distinguish responders from nonresponders.

This is one way case-driven investigation connects molecular biology to clinical science and clinical science to clinical practice. An unusual response becomes an opportunity to identify a mechanism, propose a predictive marker, and test whether the proposed explanation travels beyond the original patient.

The converse discipline is equally necessary. Investigators cannot rescue every unsuccessful treatment by proposing an unverified subgroup after the results are known. The subgroup explanation must generate predictions that can fail.

Clinical Detail Is Part of the Evidence

Defending case reports requires demanding better ones.

A report that says a patient “improved” leaves too much unresolved. The reader needs to know what changed, how it was measured, when the change occurred, and whether it persisted. Concurrent treatments matter. So do diagnostic uncertainty and the patient’s condition before the intervention.

These are practical problems, not theoretical objections. Tiffany Richason and colleagues examined 85 treatment-related case reports published in four emergency medicine journals from 2000 through 2005. Only 30% reported concurrent medications. Just two supplied a denominator indicating how many patients had received the same intervention, successfully or otherwise. (link.springer.com)

Without that context, a selected success can create an impression of effectiveness that the underlying clinical experience does not support.

The CARE checklist calls for a clinical timeline, relevant patient history, diagnostic assessment, treatment details, follow-up, and discussion of limitations. It also includes the patient’s perspective and informed consent. These requirements make a report easier to evaluate and more useful to subsequent investigators. (care-statement.org)

A careful timeline can be especially important in evaluating suspected treatment-related harm. Improvement after withdrawal of a suspected drug, known as dechallenge, can strengthen an explanation under appropriate circumstances. Recurrence after re-exposure, or rechallenge, can add evidence. WHO–Uppsala Monitoring Centre guidance incorporates timing, alternative explanations, and withdrawal information into structured causality assessment. It also recognizes that deliberate rechallenge is often ethically unjustified and that assessment categories do not convert uncertainty into proof or an exact numerical probability. (who.int)

An individual case can therefore contribute substantially to causal reasoning without settling every causal question. A report containing objective findings, a coherent temporal sequence, and a serious assessment of competing explanations warrants a different evaluation from a report containing little beyond temporal proximity.

Competing explanations should be examined with equal care when the outcome is favorable. A fluctuating condition may improve after treatment simply because treatment began when symptoms were unusually severe. Another intervention may have contributed. A suspected diagnosis may have been wrong. A persuasive narrative cannot substitute for information that would help distinguish these possibilities. (link.springer.com)

When clinicians repeatedly observe the same pattern, the next useful step may be a systematically assembled case series that includes consecutive eligible patients and documents failures alongside successes. Repetition becomes more informative when the selection process is visible.

The patient’s account belongs in this record. It can identify the onset of symptoms, functional changes, and consequences that laboratory measurements alone do not describe. Patient-reported experiences should be identified as such and evaluated alongside clinical findings. CARE’s inclusion of patient perspectives acknowledges their contribution without requiring that every interpretation of those experiences be accepted as established fact. (care-statement.org)

This detail also gives case reports educational value. They can show how a diagnosis was reached, where an initial explanation failed, and what information changed management. The reasoning is available for another clinician to examine rather than disappearing behind a final diagnostic label. (limbic-cenc.org)

Publication Creates an Obligation to Investigate

Publishing a case report does not guarantee that anyone will investigate its implications.

Yoon Kong Loke and colleagues examined 63 suspected adverse reactions reported in five medical journals in 1997, searching for follow-up studies in 2003. Their survey, published in the BMJ in 2006, found that 52 of the 63 suspected reactions had not received further detailed evaluation. Controlled studies supporting the proposed drug–event relationship were available in only three cases. (research-portal.uea.ac.uk)

Those findings do not establish that the unevaluated reports were false. They show an investigative gap in that historical sample. The case reports had raised questions that publication alone did not answer.

A serious commitment to case reporting should therefore include a commitment to follow-through.

Health systems should make it feasible for clinicians to document potentially important cases without turning every report into an unpaid research project squeezed between patient appointments. Journals should judge whether the observations are reliable, whether the interpretation is proportionate, and whether publication would help other investigators recognize or test the finding. A small sample size is a reason to limit particular conclusions, not an automatic reason to reject an observation.

Funding should support the work that follows a credible signal: retrieving missing records, developing reproducible case definitions, identifying additional patients, obtaining appropriate comparison data, and testing mechanisms where the findings justify doing so. The next study should be chosen to answer the unresolved question rather than to satisfy a reflexive demand for one favored design.

Follow-up findings that weaken the original hypothesis should be published as readily as findings that support it. An investigation that shows a suspected relationship was mistaken has resolved uncertainty. Leaving the suspicion permanently unexamined has not.

Patients also deserve protection in this process. Documentation should preserve privacy and obtain appropriate consent. A patient should never have to endure a dangerous re-exposure merely to make a report more convincing. Scientific usefulness does not override the obligations of clinical care. (care-statement.org)

Case reports deserve an essential place in biomedical and clinical science because they preserve the patient-level observations from which important questions can emerge. Their contribution may be recognizing an unfamiliar presentation, identifying a possible harm, or explaining why one person responded when others did not. The historical examples show that these observations can support consequential investigation. They also show why the investigation must continue beyond the initial report.

The standard worth defending is a demanding one: document the case well enough for others to scrutinize it, state exactly what it establishes, and pursue the uncertainty that remains. A science that refuses to examine individual patients because they are individuals has confused the eventual need for generalizable knowledge with the process by which that knowledge is acquired.

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Sources and Further Reading

Clinical recognition and safety signals. Centers for Disease Control. “Pneumocystis Pneumonia—Los Angeles.” MMWR. 1981;30(21):250–252. McBride WG. “Thalidomide and Congenital Abnormalities.” The Lancet. 1961;278(7216):1358. doi:10.1016/S0140-6736(61)90927-8. (cdc.gov)

Evidence assessment. Howick J, Chalmers I, Glasziou P, et al. The 2011 Oxford CEBM Levels of Evidence: Introductory Document. Oxford Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine. World Health Organization–Uppsala Monitoring Centre. The Use of the WHO-UMC System for Standardised Case Causality Assessment. FDA. Adverse-Event Public Dashboard: Frequently Asked Questions. (cebm.net)

Propranolol and infantile hemangioma. Léauté-Labrèze C, Dumas de la Roque E, Hubiche T, et al. “Propranolol for Severe Hemangiomas of Infancy.” New England Journal of Medicine. 2008;358:2649–2651. doi:10.1056/NEJMc0708819. Léauté-Labrèze C, Hoeger P, Mazereeuw-Hautier J, et al. “A Randomized, Controlled Trial of Oral Propranolol in Infantile Hemangioma.” New England Journal of Medicine. 2015;372:735–746. doi:10.1056/NEJMoa1404710. (uclahealth.org)

Exceptional responses and subsequent testing. Iyer G, Hanrahan AJ, Milowsky MI, et al. “Genome Sequencing Identifies a Basis for Everolimus Sensitivity.” Science. 2012;338(6104):221. doi:10.1126/science.1226344. Adib E, Klonowska K, Giannikou K, et al. “Phase II Clinical Trial of Everolimus in a Pan-Cancer Cohort of Patients with mTOR Pathway Alterations.” Clinical Cancer Research. 2021;27(14):3845–3853. doi:10.1158/1078-0432.CCR-20-4548. See also the National Cancer Institute’s Exceptional Responders Initiative: Questions and Answers. (pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov)

Reporting standards. Riley DS, Barber MS, Kienle GS, et al. “CARE Guidelines for Case Reports: Explanation and Elaboration Document.” Journal of Clinical Epidemiology. 2017;89:218–235. doi:10.1016/j.jclinepi.2017.04.026. CARE. Case Report Checklist. (limbic-cenc.org)

Reporting quality and follow-up. Richason TP, Paulson SM, Lowenstein SR, Heard KJ. “Case Reports Describing Treatments in the Emergency Medicine Literature: Missing and Misleading Information.” BMC Emergency Medicine. 2009;9:10. doi:10.1186/1471-227X-9-10. Loke YK, Price D, Derry S, Aronson JK. “Case Reports of Suspected Adverse Drug Reactions—Systematic Literature Survey of Follow-up.” BMJ. 2006;332:335–339. doi:10.1136/bmj.38701.399942.63. (link.springer.com)