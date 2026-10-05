Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Willard Hall's avatar
Willard Hall
Oct 6

👍

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Tracy Kolenchuk's avatar
Tracy Kolenchuk
Oct 5

Every case of cured is a single instance, a story, an anecdote. However, many, perhaps most medical journals refuse to publish case reports and the word cured is largely forbidden.

This post discusses "improvements" but does not (dare?) use the word cured

'A report that says a patient “improved” leaves too much unresolved. The reader needs to know what changed, how it was measured, when the change occurred, and whether it persisted."

Readers, and researchers should want to know: "was the illness cured?" But the question is not even asked, much less answered. Cured, or not cured, is not medically important.

To your health Tracy

Author: A New Theory of Cure

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