Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Leslie H MSc's avatar
Leslie H MSc
1dEdited

Timely article as the collapse of EUA normalizes shots that are now - again - touted as safe and effective according to a new Lancet article. We need big media to ask before reporting news out today about the study: What data and methods does it feature? By what assumptions and data-distorting algorithms and technology are the authors unintentionally laundering the adverse signals? In support of America as a country of laws, born into Independence with a Constitution, may we propose that all citizens require that any Right to Try laws regarding new, experimental drugs, more fully align with self-sovereignty: Our asymmetric (weaponized medicine and commercially biased ‘evidence’) policies and programs need to be remade to include universal Right to Refuse. It’s essential because our product regulators (HHS and FDA) remain unable to guide and enforce fully informed choice while enabling public-private ‘partnerships’ to shape policy for profit from mass experimentation on me, my loved ones, you and our neighbors.

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Coach ND's avatar
Coach ND
1d

The protection of natural and Constitutional rights should be absolute. If exceptions are allowed for emergencies, the state will invent them. In the case of the Covid emergency one objective was to forestall the historic economic collapse that is inevitable for this unsustainable system of debt, and corruption.

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