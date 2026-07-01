HHS announced today that Secretary Kennedy signed determinations terminating the COVID-19 EUA declarations for drugs and biological products and for medical devices, because HHS determined that the circumstances justifying those emergency authorities no longer exist. HHS says the drug/biologic declaration ends after a 12-month notice period, while the device declarations end after 180 days.

The Federal Register public-inspection notices give the exact effective dates: June 29, 2027 for COVID-19 drugs and biological products, and December 26, 2026 for the three device declarations covering in vitro diagnostics, personal respiratory protective devices, and other medical devices.

This is an essential first step toward reversing the regulatory capture by Pharma over public health, medicine and our bodies.

The COVID emergency did not merely authorize medical products. It reorganized accountability. Here’s how, and what comes next.

The Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act, the PREP Act, created the liability architecture. The statute granted a covered person immunity from suit and liability under federal and state law for claims of loss caused by, arising out of, relating to, or resulting from administration or use of a covered countermeasure when HHS issues a declaration for that countermeasure. The same statutory section extends that immunity to claims causally related to design, development, clinical testing, manufacture, labeling, distribution, marketing, promotion, sale, purchase, donation, dispensing, prescribing, administration, licensing, or use. That is not ordinary product regulation. That is an extraordinary legal shield.

COVID policy went askew because the federal government placed emergency countermeasures inside that shield, then allowed public agencies, employers, hospitals, universities, schools, pharmacies, and media institutions to behave as though the shielded products had entered civic life under ordinary conditions. They had not. The public encountered campaigns, recommendations, employment pressure, access restrictions, and moral messaging. The manufacturers and administrators operated inside a liability regime that ordinary medical products do not enjoy.

That is the first distortion: the burden moved downward. Manufacturers received insulation. Program planners received insulation. Administrators received insulation. Injured individuals moved into a narrow administrative channel, and they carried the burden they never agreed to carry.

The PREP Act also created the covered-countermeasure compensation process. The statute establishes a fund for eligible individuals with covered injuries directly caused by administration or use of a covered countermeasure, but the process does not replicate ordinary civil litigation. HRSA’s own comparison of the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program and the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program states that CICP has a one-year filing deadline, does not pay attorneys’ fees or costs, resolves requests through an administrative process, allows one administrative reconsideration step, and permits no judicial appeal. VICP proceeds through the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, uses Special Masters or judges, and permits judicial appeal.

That is the second distortion: injury claims did not enter the legal system the public imagines when it hears the word “compensation.” They entered CICP.

HRSA reports that, as of June 1, 2026, 14,152 COVID-19 CICP claims had been filed. Of those claims, 11,055 alleged injury or death from COVID-19 vaccines. HRSA had rendered 7,407 COVID-19 claim decisions: 109 claims found eligible for compensation, 60 compensated, and 7,298 denied. The denial categories included 2,944 claims in which requested medical records were not submitted, 1,457 in which the standard of proof was not met or a covered injury was not sustained, and 2,633 that missed the filing deadline.

That figure does not measure COVID countermeasure injury incidence. It measures survival through a narrow administrative gate.

The third distortion came from the Emergency Use Authorization structure.

FDA states that an EUA declaration under section 564 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act differs from and does not depend on a public-health emergency declaration under section 319 of the Public Health Service Act. FDA also states that an EUA may remain in effect beyond the end of the section 319 public-health emergency if the statutory conditions remain satisfied. If the HHS Secretary terminates an EUA declaration, EUAs issued under that declaration cease to be effective, with limited transition exceptions, and FDA may no longer issue EUAs for products covered by that declaration.

That separation turned emergency law into a maze. The public-health emergency could end while the emergency product channel continued. The visible emergency could recede while the legal machinery remained in place. The public could hear that the crisis had ended while COVID products, tests, devices, and therapeutics continued through emergency pathways.

With the termination of the EUA, HHS has now started cutting that maze apart. This is not a small administrative cleanup. It is the first formal admission that the COVID emergency-use structure no longer fits the regulatory facts.

The drug and biological products notice states that, on June 29, 2026, the HHS Secretary determined that circumstances no longer exist justifying emergency use of COVID-19 drugs and biological products. The notice also states that COVID-19 vaccine EUAs and convalescent plasma EUAs had already been revoked, that licensed COVID-19 vaccines and convalescent plasma products now exist through traditional biologics-license pathways, and that FDA-approved therapeutic options exist across ages and disease severity.

The device notice states that HHS reached the same conclusion for medical devices. It identifies reduced demand for SARS-CoV-2 diagnostics and respiratory protective devices, acknowledges that multiple device categories moved through traditional marketing pathways, and terminates the three device EUA declarations for in vitro diagnostics, personal respiratory protective devices, and other medical devices on December 26, 2026.

Here is the policy indictment: the government allowed emergency authority to outlive the emergency conditions that justified it.

The legal bridge came through the phrase “significant potential.” The drug and biological products notice states that, on March 15, 2023, HHS amended the February 4, 2020 determination to recognize a public-health emergency, or a significant potential for one, affecting national security or the health and security of U.S. citizens abroad, involving SARS-CoV-2. That amended determination continued to support previously issued EUA declarations.

That phrase carried the emergency across the line. The section 319 public-health emergency ended. The emergency-use product structure remained. The emergency changed form. It did not end.

That is how, like any bureaucratic power grab, emergency governance hardens. It does not always declare itself permanent. It preserves a legal channel. It preserves a liability shield. It preserves administrative discretion. It preserves institutional habits. Then it tells the public that the system has merely “transitioned.”

HHS could not untie this Gordian knot with a press release because the knot had separate strands.

HHS had to separate the public-health emergency from the EUA declarations. HHS had to separate EUA termination from PREP Act immunity. HHS had to separate drugs and biological products from devices. HHS had to account for product disposition, labeling disposition, return of unapproved products, and limited continued use where the FD&C Act allows it. FDA’s own EUA FAQ states that termination requires Federal Register notice and a transition period long enough for proper disposition. The Federal Register notices then implement that transition for the COVID drug, biologic, and device declarations.

HHS also had to avoid pretending that ending EUA declarations ends liability immunity. It does not.

The PREP Act wall still stands. The twelfth PREP Act amendment extended the time period of PREP Act coverage through December 31, 2029, and it expressly extends liability protections for specified covered countermeasures and qualified persons, including licensed pharmacists, pharmacy interns, and qualified pharmacy technicians administering COVID-19 vaccines to individuals aged three and above through December 31, 2029.

That is the remaining knot.

The Kennedy HHS action ends the emergency authorization channel on a delayed schedule. It does not restore tort accountability. It does not move COVID vaccine claims into VICP. It does not erase the PREP Act shield. It does not create judicial appeal for CICP claimants. It does not account for the years in which public pressure and liability protection operated together.

The first cut matters because the emergency authorization machine should have had an exit ramp. HHS has now found the ramp and set the dates.

But the deeper issue remains: the federal government fused authorization, immunity, compensation restriction, institutional coercion, and public messaging into a single COVID apparatus. That apparatus blurred the difference between emergency use and ordinary approval. It blurred the difference between recommendation and compulsion. It blurred the difference between compensation and accountability. It blurred the difference between public health and product protection.

The country needs more than EUA termination.

It needs a full HHS audit of every remaining COVID emergency residue: PREP Act coverage, CICP denial patterns, missed-deadline losses, injury-table standards, pharmacovigilance transparency, pharmacy-scope expansions, pediatric recommendations, pregnancy recommendations, institutional mandates tied to obsolete assumptions, and federal communications that treated shielded emergency countermeasures as if ordinary accountability still applied.

Emergency law must never become a commercial habitat.

Emergency authorization must never become a substitute for ordinary approval.

Administrative compensation must never serve as camouflage for the removal of civil liability.

The public-health emergency ended. The EUA machine is finally being dismantled. The PREP Act shield still protects the fortress.

HHS has cut the first cord.

Now it must cut the liability cord.

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