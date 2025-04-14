In the mid-2010s, a subtle yet profound shift began taking shape in the online landscape: dissent on vaccine safety, once tolerated in the margins of digital discourse, was quietly quarantined—then algorithmically erased.

Before YouTube's “medical misinformation” policy, before Twitter/X and Facebook had formal deboosting rules, and before search results were cleansed of contrarian views, independent writers, scientists, and journalists raised red flags about vaccine safety, regulatory capture, and scientific malfeasance. One of the few online archives preserving that early discourse is RescuedMedia.org, a mirror site that hosted now-deplatformed articles that triggered the earliest waves of digital censorship.

This retrospective offers a detailed chronology and analysis of these articles, their authors, and the forces that sought to silence them.

📜 Article Summaries and Context

1. Deadly Immunity

Author: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Originally Published: June 16, 2005 (Salon and Rolling Stone)

Summary:

This investigative piece alleged a cover-up of data linking the mercury-based vaccine preservative thimerosal to neurological harm in children. Kennedy Jr. reported on the secretive 2000 Simpsonwood meeting, where CDC and pharmaceutical representatives reportedly discussed how to manage findings from a CDC-sponsored study showing elevated autism risk. The article outlines how regulatory bodies allegedly coordinated efforts to obscure these associations to protect vaccination programs. Though it was initially published in major outlets, Salon later retracted the piece under pressure.

Author Bio: Environmental attorney, former presidential candidate, and medical freedom advocate, Kennedy founded Children’s Health Defense and has written extensively on public health policy. He ran for President in the last election, opting instead to accept the nomination of Secretary of Health and Human Services, where he is now effecting revolutionary reform.

Share

2. VAXXED: Should We Watch This Movie?

Author: Sally Beck

Originally Published: April 1, 2016

Summary:

This article introduces Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe, the controversial film directed by Andrew Wakefield and produced by Del Bigtree. The film centers on Dr. William Thompson, a CDC whistleblower who alleged that key data showing increased autism risk for African American boys following MMR vaccination was omitted from a 2004 study. Beck explores why public screenings of the film were abruptly canceled—most notably by the Tribeca Film Festival—and frames the film as evidence of institutional reluctance to allow open discussion on vaccine safety.

The article titled “The MMR Vaccine: Why It’s Sensible to Worry About the Way It Has Been Regulated” by Jerome Burne and Sally Beck, originally published on February 21, 2017, and archived at RescuedMedia.org, offers a critical perspective on the regulation and safety of the MMR vaccine.​

🧾 Article Summary

The authors begin by discussing the backlash faced by attendees of the UK screening of the documentary Vaxxed, which explores alleged dangers associated with the MMR vaccine. They note that raising concerns about vaccine safety often leads to being labeled as pseudoscientific or anti-vaccine.​

The article references a viewpoint from The BMJ, where associate editor Peter Doshi emphasizes the importance of listening to patients' concerns about vaccines without stigmatization. The authors argue that dismissing these concerns creates a divide between healthcare providers and patients and requires a high level of trust in pharmaceutical companies and regulatory authorities—a trust they suggest may not be warranted.​

Drawing parallels to past pharmaceutical controversies, such as issues with SSRIs and statins, the authors highlight instances where drug safety was misrepresented or data was withheld. They argue that similar patterns may exist in the context of vaccine regulation.​

A significant portion of the article focuses on allegations presented in Vaxxed, particularly claims by CDC whistleblower Dr. William Thompson. Thompson alleges that data linking the MMR vaccine to autism in certain populations was omitted from a 2002 CDC study. The authors suggest that these claims warrant independent investigation and that concerns about the MMR vaccine's safety should not be dismissed without thorough examination.

Burne and Beck critically examine the MMR vaccine’s safety data and explore the formation of the CDC’s whistleblower group SPIDER (Scientists Preserving Integrity, Diligence and Ethics in Research). They argue that the suppression of safety signals and failure to transparently analyze demographic risk groups constitutes a betrayal of public trust. The article also highlights concern over media complicity and the “mocking tone” used to discredit parents reporting regression post-vaccination.

Author Bios:

Jerome Burne is a British science journalist specializing in investigative health writing.

Sally Beck is a veteran journalist focused on health ethics and freedom of information.

4. The Pharma Bulls are Loose, and it’s the End of American Democracy

Author: James Lyons-Weiler, PhD

Originally Published: 2016, DailyKos

Summary:

In this exposé, Dr. Lyons-Weiler describes the systemic erosion of scientific independence by the pharmaceutical industry. He outlines the role of Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs)—academics paid to promote pharmaceutical products—as part of a regulatory-industrial complex that allegedly dominates U.S. health policy. He warns that the FDA, CDC, and NIH have been financially compromised through revolving-door employment and industry-sponsored trials, and critiques the media for failing to investigate.

This article was censored from DailyKos by banning Dr. Lyons-Weiler as an author. This was his first, an only-ever, article on DailyKos. The article is reproduced also on jameslyonsweiler.com

Author Bio: Biomedical researcher, author of Cures vs. Profits and The Environmental and Genetic Causes of Autism, and CEO of IPAK, founder of IPAK-EDU.org

5. Vaccines Are Totally Safe, Say the People Who Brought Us Vioxx

Author: Martha Rosenberg

Originally Published: 2015 (HuffPost, since removed)

Summary:

Rosenberg points to the discredited painkiller Vioxx and the tobacco industry’s science manipulation as historical examples of regulatory deception. She uses these to frame skepticism toward vaccine safety messaging that lacks nuance or acknowledgment of adverse effects. The article critiques the absence of accountability due to the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986, which shields manufacturers from liability.

Author Bio: Investigative journalist, contributor to CounterPunch and OpEdNews, with a focus on pharmaceutical corruption.

6. Review: On Immunity

Reviewer: Jennifer Margulis, PhD

Originally Published: October 20, 2014

Summary:

In this sharp critique of Eula Biss’s book On Immunity, Margulis argues that Biss dismisses legitimate parental concerns about vaccine safety. She accuses the book of “emotional manipulation” and ignoring biological mechanisms that could plausibly explain post-vaccine adverse effects. Margulis stresses that respect for informed choice and individual medical risk must be central to any meaningful public health policy.

Author Bio: Science journalist, co-author of The Vaccine-Friendly Plan, and Fulbright grantee with a PhD in literature.

7. Journalism & Vaccines

Author: Beth Leyba

Originally Published: 2015

Summary:

Leyba reflects on the cultural alienation experienced by parents who question vaccine safety. The article critiques the media’s monolithic portrayal of concerned parents as “anti-vaxxers” and describes the rise of identity-based medical shaming. Leyba encourages journalists to preserve dialogue over doctrine and to approach medical controversies with compassion and scientific humility.

Author Bio: Writer and parent advocate focusing on health autonomy and education.

8. FDA News Release: Understanding Whooping Cough Vaccines

Publisher: U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Published: November 27, 2013

Summary:

This archived FDA release summarizes a study indicating that acellular pertussis vaccines, though protective against symptoms, do not prevent infection or transmission. Conducted in baboons, the study showed that vaccinated animals could still infect others—raising serious questions about herd immunity assumptions and outbreak dynamics. Though not censored directly, this research was rarely referenced in subsequent media reporting.

Author Bio: U.S. government agency (FDA); document included for historical accuracy.

🚫 The Quiet Censorship of Early Vaccine Dissent

Between 2014 and 2016, most of these articles were either unpublished, delisted, or quietly removed by their original hosts (Salon, HuffPost, Daily Kos, etc.). In some cases, the authors were professionally ostracized or branded with misleading pejoratives. Shadowbans, search suppression, and deplatforming ensued—prefiguring the formal censorship infrastructure that emerged post-2020.

Though framed as a matter of “misinformation,” what was lost in that purge was something far more vital: the right to engage in reasoned dissent, scientific scrutiny, and public discourse without reprisal.

🔍 In Defense of Rational Inquiry

Popular Rationalism is committed to resurrecting good-faith argumentation and pluralism in science. The articles preserved at RescuedMedia.org demonstrate that individuals and organizations bent on preventing our free and open society from thriving via freedom of speech were active years ago. As you are likely an empirical rationalist, we celebrate your commitment to critical thinking—and that is exactly what makes some of these articles worth revisiting.

Share

Visit RescuedMedia.org (Free)