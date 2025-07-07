In a quiet but consequential corner of federal oversight, a complex triad of inquiries continues to unfold around Dr. Tom T. Shimabukuro, former Director of the CDC’s Immunization Safety Office. What began as a request for transparency in COVID-19 vaccine safety data has now crystallized into a broader crisis of accountability, records retention, and institutional credibility.

The stakes are unusually high for a bureaucratic case. Dr. Shimabukuro co-led the Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD), directed immunization safety strategy at the CDC, and shaped how the U.S. public health apparatus communicated vaccine risks and benefits during the most contentious era in its history. Yet the official record of how those decisions were made appears to be—at least in part—gone.

The Missing Record

On January 28, 2025, the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations (PSI) issued a formal subpoena to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for all e-mails, Microsoft Teams messages, Slack communications, and server logs related to COVID-19 vaccine safety authored or received by Dr. Shimabukuro. The request was explicit and comprehensive.

What PSI received instead was a stunning admission. On March 19, 2025, HHS officials informed committee lawyers that they were unable to locate any e-mail records from Dr. Shimabukuro’s CDC Outlook account prior to January 13, 2024. A trove of messages from the height of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout—spanning signal detection, internal debates, and draft memoranda—had simply vanished.

The PSI’s May 21, 2025 interim majority report does not equivocate: it confirms that HHS’s own server audit logs show "bulk deletion events" for Shimabukuro’s mailbox occurred on December 17, 2024, precisely two weeks after Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) had first notified HHS to place a litigation hold on all immunization safety correspondence.

Criminal and Administrative Referrals

Senator Johnson escalated the matter on April 9, 2025, referring it to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and HHS Office of Inspector General (OIG) for potential violations of:

18 U.S.C. § 2071 (concealment or destruction of federal records), and

18 U.S.C. § 1505 (obstruction of a Congressional proceeding).

In the same letter, Johnson requested that HHS-OIG launch a full audit of record-retention practices inside the Immunization Safety Office.

The DOJ has acknowledged receipt of the referral. But as of July 7, 2025, no public charging decision has been made. Independent review of federal court dockets—including PACER searches in D.D.C., Northern Georgia, and Western Wisconsin—finds no filing or sealed case related to Shimabukuro.

Meanwhile, OIG has remained silent. On May 13, 2025, a spokesperson confirmed to reporters that a "preliminary assessment" was underway. No further information has emerged.

Administrative Status: A Shift at CDC

For months, CDC organizational charts continued to list Dr. Shimabukuro as director of the Immunization Safety Office. But a June 25, 2025 ACIP presentation quietly listed Sarah Meyer, MD, MPH, as the new Director.

CDC has issued no public announcement of a personnel change. Nor has Dr. Shimabukuro appeared in any PSI hearing or press event. The agency has not stated whether he remains employed, has been reassigned, or is on leave.

Congressional Friction

Throughout, the Senate subcommittee has expressed increasing frustration. The May 2025 PSI report found that HHS had been substantially non-compliant with the subpoena. It emphasized that the deletions occurred *after* the agency was placed on notice. No credible explanation has yet been offered for why Microsoft Exchange’s government-tier auto-preservation systems failed to safeguard the records.

Staffers have since requested full forensic images, mobile device backups, and audit log metadata to reconstruct the missing archive. As of this writing, no such production has occurred.

What It Means

The case has become a touchstone for deeper tensions in U.S. public health: between transparency and institutional preservation, between scientific uncertainty and policy messaging, and between Congressional oversight and executive control of sensitive communications.

Dr. Shimabukuro was not a passive figure. He helped shape official narratives around myocarditis risks, post-marketing surveillance, and VAERS signal interpretation. If internal dissent, revised drafts, or early warning memos were deleted, their absence will be measured not just in lost files but in public trust.

In an era already riven by questions of medical credibility and regulatory capture, the Shimabukuro case illustrates a different kind of emergency: an epistemic one. What is absent from the record may be more damaging than what is present.

Current Standing

As of July 7, 2025:

The Senate PSI continues to press HHS for the missing files.

DOJ and FBI have issued no public action on the criminal referral.

OIG has confirmed only a preliminary internal review.

Dr. Shimabukuro has not testified and has not been charged.

His employment status remains ambiguous.

There are no resolved findings, no exoneration, and no formal disciplinary actions disclosed.

The public, meanwhile, awaits answers. And the record—such as it remains—awaits restoration.

Popular Rationalism will continue to track developments in this investigation and will publish verified primary-source updates as they become available.

Share

Leave a comment

Sources

RonJohnson.gov

UrbanMilwaukee.com

Johnson Referral to Bondi

NY Post