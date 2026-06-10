The question is not whether the body should run on sugar or fat.

The question is whether the switch still works.

Adapted from HHB-2026 Lecture 2: Energy Stability and Blood Sugar, IPAK-EDU: Evolutionary Biology of Human Health by Dr. James Lyons-Weiler, PhD

When it comes to energy, the body does not hold still. It is not a passive victim of energy. It is an energy optimizer. Just like peace - it is maintained, and its future is not to be taken for granted.

It only appears to hold still because regulation succeeds. Under the skin, salts, sugars, acids, water, heat, pressure, hormones, nerves, hunger, and fear keep negotiating the next minute. Stability is not silence. Stability is disciplined motion. An earned position.

Blood sugar gives the public one of the clearest windows into that motion. But it’s only an intermediate measure. Glucose moves through the blood as a brief, bright courier. The body welcomes it, measures it, stores it, releases it, spares it, and sometimes floods the system with it when the brain predicts danger. A glucose reading therefore never speaks with one voice. It carries the history of the last meal, the state of the liver, the recent work of muscle, the pressure of stress, the timing of sleep, and the body’s expectation of what comes next.

This is the first correction we must make. Blood sugar is not a moral score. It is a dispatch from a living control system.

Physiologic and Metabolic Correction and Prediction

Walter Cannon gave physiology a durable name for the body’s vow of return: homeostasis. A value drifts; the organism detects the drift; the system corrects. Blood glucose falls, and the liver receives the order to release stored glucose. Temperature rises, and sweat carries heat away. Acid-base balance narrows the corridor in which life can continue. Homeostasis is the biology of return.

But the body does not live by correction alone. Peter Sterling’s allostasis model adds the missing tense. The brain predicts demand and changes the internal budget before the demand fully arrives. Cortisol rises before waking. Blood pressure prepares for exertion. Insulin can move at the sight, smell, taste, and expectation of food before absorbed glucose reaches the bloodstream. The organism does not wait for the invoice; it estimates the cost.

Homeostasis says, ‘Come back.’ Allostasis says, ‘Prepare.’ One keeps the river inside its banks. The other reads the storm clouds upstream or builds dams in response to changing directions.

Blood sugar stands where these two forms of wisdom meet. The glucose setpoint needs defense, yet the brain must also forecast meals, movement, threat, and sleep. A rigid body dies. A lawless body dies. Life survives by regulated flexibility.

Sugar is a small fire.

Glucose is fast, soluble, and urgent. The bloodstream does not store it as wealth; it carries it like a courier carries flame. The reserve is small by design : it is never stored as sugar. It is stored as glycogen, in primarily two places. The liver and in muscle. Liver glycogen behaves like a household pantry for blood glucose. Muscle glycogen behaves like a private storehouse inside working tissue. More muscle, more storage. Adipose tissue keeps the long winter below the surface. Less muscle, more body fat.

That distinction matters. Liver glycogen can support blood glucose between meals. Muscle glycogen fuels the muscle that stored it. It cannot simply be mailed back into the blood as free glucose because skeletal muscle lacks the enzyme required for that export. Muscle, in other words, holds its own local grain. When it works, it spends that grain. When it has spent it, the next meal has somewhere more useful to go than into body fat.

Exercise thus changes more than the arithmetic of calories. It changes the destination map. Contracting muscle creates storage capacity. A body that moves can receive glucose differently from a body held still all day under the glow of screens and deadlines.

The four fuels

The body does not own one fuel. It owns a repertoire. Glucose is kindling: quick, bright, and tightly defended. Fatty acids are logs: dense, slow-burning, and stored in enormous quantity. Ketones are fat translated into a brain-readable language. Amino acids are load-bearing beams; the house can burn them in emergency, but survival improves when it does not have to.

A mature understanding of metabolism begins here. The issue is not whether glucose is good or fat is bad, or whether fat is pure and carbohydrate corrupt. Those are food-culture myths wearing laboratory coats. Biology does not pledge loyalty to a macronutrient. Biology asks what fuel is available, what tissue needs energy, what the brain expects, what the liver can release, what the muscles can accept, and how long the next interval without food may last.

The body is a fiscal system before it is a diet argument. It budgets abundance. It budgets scarcity. It budgets threat. It budgets repair.

The hormones speak in time

Insulin is abundance spoken as instruction: take up, store, build. After a meal, insulin helps move glucose into cells, builds glycogen, suppresses fat release, and tells the organism that fuel has arrived. In that role, insulin is not the villain of metabolism. Insulin is the sentence the body writes when food enters the room.

Glucagon speaks the counter-sentence. When food withdraws and blood glucose needs defense, glucagon asks the liver to break down glycogen and make glucose. Epinephrine opens the emergency lane. When immediate action matters, it can flood the bloodstream with accessible fuel. Cortisol governs the threatened brain’s budget. It raises glucose availability through gluconeogenesis and shifts peripheral tissues away from easy glucose use so the central nervous system remains supplied. False alarm? Glucose unused never goes to the muscle to replenish the glycogen spent saving the tribe. Belly fat results.

In a real emergency, this is mercy. During unending pressure, it becomes debt. The same signal that protects a hunted animal can abrade a modern human who sits still, sleeps poorly, eats irregularly, and carries status anxiety as if it were a predator with teeth.

If the predator never chases you, you become marbled. Solution? When stressed, do physical work that counts.

When anticipation does not end

Bruce McEwen’s allostatic load gives the poetry an accounting ledger. Every anticipatory response carries a cost. A body can borrow from the future to survive the present. It cannot borrow without consequence forever.

Modern life serializes acute signals. Artificial light pushes dusk away. Work follows the person home. Food waits in packets, cups, boxes, and apps. Stress becomes calendar architecture. Muscle receives fewer requests for honest labor. The machinery that should switch on, solve the problem, and switch off instead hums through the night.

Here the mismatch begins. Insulin says store. Cortisol says mobilize. The liver releases. The muscles have not emptied their tanks. Food arrives again before the previous signal has cleared. The body is not failing at random. It is trying to obey incompatible instructions.

The switch

When eating stops, the second budget appears. Insulin falls. Adipose tissue opens its reserves. Fatty acids move toward tissues that can burn them. The liver begins its older work as an alchemist, turning fat-derived material into ketone bodies, especially beta-hydroxybutyrate and acetoacetate.

This conversion solves a constraint. The brain cannot directly live at scale on circulating long-chain fatty acids. During prolonged fasting, ketones give the brain access to fat-derived energy. That does not make fasting a virtue or ketosis an ideology. It reveals a design solution. The organism learned how to turn the long winter cellar into a fuel the brain could read.

Ketones also protect the architecture of the body. Without them, a fasting human would need to manufacture far more glucose from amino acids. That means burning structure for fuel. Ketogenesis spares protein by giving the brain another source of energy. It is the difference between endurance and self-consumption.

Flexibility is the adaptation

The central lesson is not carbohydrate versus fat. That quarrel is too small for human biology. The organism is older and wiser than the argument. It expects feast and interval, storage and release, glucose after food, fatty acid use during quiet, ketones under prolonged scarcity, and amino acids only when the budget has grown severe.

It expect acute vital threat, fear and physical exertion responses. Not chronic stress based on whether we fit in, or if our gig job will be renewed this month.

Metabolic flexibility is the capacity to adapt fuel use to changing demand. A flexible metabolism can receive carbohydrate when fed, store it when muscle has room, mobilize fat when intake falls, raise output during exertion, and return to calm when the demand ends. Metabolic inflexibility is the stuck switch: abundance signaling without true abundance, stress signaling without resolution, storage mode without interval, hunger without clarity.

Without fasts and famine, our bodies forget how to switch to burn fat. When food is convenient and junk carbs and sugars readily available, and we are stressed, we are pushed to reach for energy so we can respond. When no response is exerted… we grow our waistline.

Health, in this frame, is not the worship of one fuel. Health is the recovery of range and dynamics.

No single ancestral fuel

Evolution does not hand us a laminated diet card. It hands us landscapes. Food supply varied by season, ecology, weather, tubers, fruit, honey, animal foods, fishing, farming, social sharing, scarcity, and labor. The Hadza people of northern Tanzania, with a population of approximately 1,200 to 1,500 do not serve as a marketing emblem for sugar or carnivory. Their food ecology includes tubers, berries, meat, baobab, and honey, with tubers functioning as durable fallback foods when preferred foods decline.

The Tsimane people, an indigenous forager-horticulturalist group of about 16,000 people living in the lowland Amazon rainforest in Bolivia, have fascinated scientists worldwide because they have the healthiest hearts and slowest brain aging of any population known to science. Their example does not hand us a single macronutrient commandment either. Their hunting, gathering, fishing, and farming lifestyle belongs to a landscape, not a slogan. Kaplan and colleagues brought them into the cardiovascular literature because their measured coronary artery calcium burden was strikingly low in the studied cohort. The finding does not translate into a universal menu. It translates into a demand for humility.

Human metabolism was not built for one sacred fuel. It was built to match fuel to a dynamic world.

The modern trap

Industrial abundance removes the interval. Refined carbohydrate becomes portable, constant, and detached from labor. Eating stretches into the hours once reserved for repair. Sleep loses its borders. Stress loses its predator and becomes atmosphere. Muscle receives so little demand that the next glucose load arrives to a warehouse that never cleared space.

This is why blood sugar education should begin upstream of blame. A spike is not a sin. A crash is not a confession. A craving is not proof of weak character. These signals show a regulatory system under load. The rational question is not, ‘What is wrong with me?’ The rational question is, ‘What pattern is my body trying to regulate against?’

Rationality refuses both fatalism and fantasy. It does not worship ancestral life, and it does not excuse modern design. It asks what the system is doing, what input pattern trained it, what output pattern reveals it, and which intervention respects the biology rather than bullying it.

It seeks the full toolkit of the body reform hacker’s kit

The first practice

For one week, do less than impatience demands. Do not begin with restriction. Do not begin with slogans. Begin with observation, because observation is the first intervention that does not lie.

Notice when carbohydrate enters the day. Notice the overnight interval between dinner and breakfast. Notice whether energy feels clean, jagged, dull, hungry, sharp, or unstable. Notice whether the same meal behaves differently after poor sleep. Notice whether a walk changes the afternoon. Notice whether stress creates appetite before hunger appears.

This is not passivity. It is measurement. The body has been speaking in symptoms, rhythms, cravings, heat, fatigue, sleep, and blood sugar. The first discipline is to stop shouting over it.

Find your carb sources. How many times a day? If it’s more then two, empty your snack drawer. Throw out all junk carbs. Cheap food is not often real food. Complex carbs matter, for really only for days you know you will spend that fuel physically. Budget your energy intake to projected output. If you consume more than you need, do a 1:1 - get off the couch, and move for >15 minutes. Resistance training. Because, as you now know, you need to expend the glycogen stores in muscles to make room for that excess blood sugar.

This article teaches regulation, not a treatment plan. People who use insulin or glucose-lowering medication, who are pregnant, who have a history of eating disorder, or who experience hypoglycemia should not experiment with fasting or carbohydrate changes without professional oversight.

The lesson

Blood sugar is a live report from a predictive control system. Homeostasis corrects the drift. Allostasis prepares for the demand. Insulin stores abundance. Glucagon protects the interval. Epinephrine opens the emergency lane. Cortisol funds the threatened brain. Muscle creates capacity when it works. The liver turns fat into a language the brain can read when food recedes.

The body is not a broken machine. It is a river with banks, a furnace with dampers, a treasury with rules, a nervous system with memory, a history of famine inside a world of snacks. The tragedy of modern metabolism is not that the system lacks intelligence. The tragedy is that an intelligent system keeps receiving irrational instructions.

The work begins by restoring the interval, spending the muscle glycogen, protecting sleep, lowering false alarms, and learning the difference between hunger, habit, stress, and genuine fuel need. The work begins by watching the switch.

Observe the switch. Protect the switch. Train the switch. The switch is the system.

Know where you fuel comes from and choose it given the job you’re asking your body to do.

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Further Reading

1. Cannon WB. Organization for physiological homeostasis. Physiological Reviews. 1929;9(3):399-431. DOI: 10.1152/physrev.1929.9.3.399.

2. Sterling P. Allostasis: a model of predictive regulation. Physiology & Behavior. 2012;106(1):5-15. DOI: 10.1016/j.physbeh.2011.06.004. PMID: 21684297.

3. McEwen BS. Protective and damaging effects of stress mediators. New England Journal of Medicine. 1998;338(3):171-179. DOI: 10.1056/NEJM199801153380307. PMID: 9428819.

4. Jensen J, Rustad PI, Kolnes AJ, Lai YC. The role of skeletal muscle glycogen breakdown for regulation of insulin sensitivity by exercise. Frontiers in Physiology. 2011;2:112. DOI: 10.3389/fphys.2011.00112. PMID: 22232606.

5. Owen OE, Morgan AP, Kemp HG, Sullivan JM, Herrera MG, Cahill GF Jr. Brain metabolism during fasting. Journal of Clinical Investigation. 1967;46(10):1589-1595. DOI: 10.1172/JCI105650. PMID: 6061736.

6. Cahill GF Jr. Fuel metabolism in starvation. Annual Review of Nutrition. 2006;26:1-22. DOI: 10.1146/annurev.nutr.26.061505.111258. PMID: 16848698.

7. Neel JV. Diabetes mellitus: a ‘thrifty’ genotype rendered detrimental by ‘progress’? American Journal of Human Genetics. 1962;14(4):353-362. PMID: 13937884.

8. Goodpaster BH, Sparks LM. Metabolic flexibility in health and disease. Cell Metabolism. 2017;25(5):1027-1036. DOI: 10.1016/j.cmet.2017.04.015. PMID: 28467922.

9. Langhans W, Watts AG, Spector AC. The elusive cephalic phase insulin response: triggers, mechanisms, and functions. Physiological Reviews. 2023;103(2):1423-1485. DOI: 10.1152/physrev.00025.2022. PMID: 36422994.

10. Kaplan H, Thompson RC, Trumble BC, Wann LS, Allam AH, Beheim B, Frohlich B, Sutherland ML, Sutherland JD, Stieglitz J, Rodriguez DE, Michalik DE, Rowan CJ, Lombardi GP, Bedi R, Garcia AR, Min JK, Narula J, Finch CE, Gurven M, Thomas GS. Coronary atherosclerosis in indigenous South American Tsimane: a cross-sectional cohort study. Lancet. 2017;389(10080):1730-1739. DOI: 10.1016/S0140-6736(17)30752-3. PMID: 28320601.

11. Marlowe FW, Berbesque JC. Tubers as fallback foods and their impact on Hadza hunter-gatherers. American Journal of Physical Anthropology. 2009;140(4):751-758. DOI: 10.1002/ajpa.21040. PMID: 19350623.