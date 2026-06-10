Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
4d

So much to absorb in this article. Over my 76 years, I imagine I have put my body through numerous tortures and it is still trying to adjust. But at least it has not become sickly and diseased. I believe avoiding toxins like vaccines and drugs is one of the prime reasons. I am still to much on the junk food train.

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Paula Everett's avatar
Paula Everett
4d

Thank you for your excellent article! I truly appreciated that it was written for the average person without a medical education. Everyone who reads it can benefit and find areas to consider improvement in diet and lifestyle with a better understanding of how our bodies work.

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