Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dani Richards's avatar
Dani Richards
7h

I appreciate your article. At the time, I was aware of the vaccine-microcephaly connection. What your article did not delve into deeply, but which I think bears consideration, is how the media scare-mongered; just a foretaste of the COVID media treatment.

I mean for regular people living in the United States. There were travel advisories. Zika could be "anywhere" -- not just the slums of Brazil -- and I actually had a vigilante neighbor wander into my backyard (suburbs of DC) while I was at work, to look for mosquito breeding areas -- I would not have known this had she not left a nasty, fear-laden note on my front door advising me that she had helpfully emptied out my birdbath to protect against microcephaly, and I'd better be more "caring" about zika.

So maddening.

My point is that the scientists knew, and the media got the message to blitz everyone with obvious lies. People fell for it, unquestioningly. This has been going on a long time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
pepperspapa's avatar
pepperspapa
8h

During this time the US grifter in charge El Presidente Odumbo was out demanding Congress should give him billions to fight the threat. The same guy who with Fauci funded COVID.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James Lyons-Weiler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture