Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Tim Mackey MD MS's avatar
Tim Mackey MD MS
15h

It’s not just Covid vaccines, governments across the globe daily spend enormous man power, costs and media to control the narrative on (X) pick your topic of choice. Elected representatives collectively don’t care about the truth, just what is expedient and can be rolled out to a non-inquisitive populace.

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
15h

Silence is always the refuge of the scoundrel. Obviously saying nothing and having people guess is more palatable than what the data reveals. They are clearly admitting their guilt by refusing to release the data.

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