Dan...
22m

Please, remember that AI is not some ultra-smart alien sent down to the Earth AD 2023 to solve all our problems and let us be lazy, do nothing and thrive.

AI = software. There is nothing more to it. This is a combination of dumb harvesting engines, dumb collating engines and dumb regurgitating engines. Their production appears to be smarter than you-the-user only because of the algorithms (= programming routines) which follow Lego-like matching prescriptions.

The performance of AI machines will depend on the quality of the harvested sources. Take that infamous Alzheimer research story. A number of fake studies with fake images and fake conclusions was the driving force behind the approaches to Alzheimer treatment for ages. Let your AI harvest all of them, and conclude that because it is a sequence of 10 or 20 studies from the same author, all peer-reviewed and published in renowned journals, they must be the legitimate source of true knowledge.

This is exactly what medical schools and doctors do. They harvest abstracts, if they read anything at all, and without double-checking the published story, they accept the conclusions as the true science.

Considering the advance of medical knowledge, there should be a special board set up to analyse and permanently erase all defective peer-reviewed published studies - every single month. As 90% of the papers published in journals are false, redundant or completely useless (according to the medical research itself), the board will have a lot of work until the end of the universe. In other words, there will never be good, reliable source material for AI to harvest.

So, yes, we need a clear path toward regulation and accountability. Regulation = ban all fake and unnecessary research. (Including creating false teams of authors all glued to one big name that paves the way to being published.) Accountability = remove all offenders from the profession, permanently, no appeal possible. (The latter has to be done algorithmically, no human intervention possible.)

If these measures are applied to both the past publications and the current and future work, maybe we will have a great database of reliable publications for AI to harvest and use in something like… 300 years?

Until that time… if my chances for a true diagnosis from a professionally trained overpriced doctor are at 1/5, as stated in this article… I’ll go back to my grandma who has always been 100% infallible with her herbs.

Rita Skeeter
28m

I am delighted, people who are suffering need all the help they can get. Humans are capable of providing compassion, but I think compassion and humility run together, and I don't see the medical profession filled with humble and compassionate people. I see patients treated as a consumer, who breaks into the bottom line by taking more than fifteen minutes, so they are met with impatience as the clock is being monitored while the doctor is focused on the computer. Awful state of affairs. Between AI and Amazon delivering drugs, there will be few GPs soon enough. Doctors in the alternative field where they focus on the human being before them, will not become irrelevant. Insurance companies should cover those visits, currently most people can't afford to pay out of pocket while also paying for insurance.

