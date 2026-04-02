Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Michelle Herman's avatar
Michelle Herman
6d

This focus by the medical community on every cause other than the obvious, just continues to baffle the mind. My super smart mother, who was never on any medication her entire life, who never got sick, was not overweight, etc. died as a result of her own 'family doctor' and the "annual physical". In 2013, she announced with much pride how she and my dad were going to get a physical every year, to make sure they were around for a long time. "great" I thought to myself.

Unbeknownst to me, they pushed every shot they could on her, and it is a direct correlation to her mental decline. Flu shot, shingles shot, tetanus shot, more flu shots.. then covid shots, year after year, to "protect" her. She was officially diagnosed in '16 with dementia, and the covid booster shot in November of '21 was the final nail in her coffin, ending in her death in early '22. I didn't fully make the connection, nor even notice it in her medial records until last summer. I happened to get an email from her health care system, logged on, scrolled to the very bottom, looking again for some new clue into how she declined so rapidly, where I see a section I'd not noticed before called "immunizations"... separate totally from the COVID shot section at the top, and also not included on the beautiful graphs and charts they provided to track every other test result over the years.

Why is no one looking at this correlation in adults? Why is no one looking at intranasal insulin? I only found out about intranasal insulin because I sell a ton of empty refillable nasal sprayers, and bio hackers love them. Intranasal insulin has 15+ years of clinical trials, showing way more success than any other drug in stopping the decline of memory and even the reversal of memory loss, it is even found on the Alzheimers website - but you won't find a doctor on the planet who even knows about it, much less discusses with their patient.

Here is the doctor who's received now over $8.5 million in funding, to keep researching the answers she clearly already knows : https://www.alz.org/research/for_researchers/advisory-group/suzanne-craft-ph-d.

Interestingly, I cannot now find the study links on the Alzheimer's website now, but here is the summary of her work:

"She led a groundbreaking multisite trial of intranasal insulin for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease that was funded by the National Alzheimer’s Project Act. This study is being followed up by Dr. Craft’s newly funded PTC award titled “A Phase IIA Trial of Empagliflozin and Intranasal Insulin for MCI/AD,” which is a phase IIA clinical trial looking at safety, feasibility and dosing of a combination of insulin and metabolism-targeting drugs in individuals with mild cognitive impairment or Alzheimer’s disease."

Now you have to search online - why would Alz.org remove these studies? probably conflict with their ongoing fundraising where they still can't really indemnify a cause .. and OTC Walmart insulin is only $25 a vial. Here is a link to 18 results going back 10+ years:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/?term=Suzanne+Craft+intranasal+insulin

this is how I even found out about this concept, as this bio hacker had a link to my nasal sprayers: https://www.lostfalco.com/intranasal-insulin/

Stop The Shots must be a global initiative and focus on all of them, not just the childhood schedule. These things are killing us and throwing way too many people into dementia way too early. It is so painfully obvious.

Does this work for Alzheimer's too? likely, since it sure seems to me that what we have in autism, Alzheimers and dementia is just brain damage, mostly from these insidious vaccines. If I knew then, what I know now, I'd have put my mom on intranasal chlorine dioxide, then follow up with the insulin, and never have her take another shot or medication if I could avoid it.

Thanks for letting me rant.

Michelle

www.snootspray.com

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TFish's avatar
TFish
6d

Instead of pharmaceutical manipulation of lipid metabolism, natural balancing of energy metabolism and metabolic flexibility should be the goal. Amyloid beta and Tau are red herrings being used as drug targets to further profiteering. Statins are not much different—human beings would be better off without **any** statin use at all.

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