Large samples amplify the precision of biased estimates - they do not correct them.

A 31% reduction in Alzheimer’s disease incidence sounds clinically transformative. Reported by Novak and colleagues in a one-million-patient observational study published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease (2026), it generated precisely the headlines one would expect: statins, already among the most widely prescribed medications in the world, recast as potential shields against dementia. The problem is that this figure almost certainly does not reflect a pharmacological effect. It reflects the study’s design.

This critique does not argue that statins are irrelevant to Alzheimer’s pathology. The biological hypothesis is genuinely interesting and worth pursuing rigorously. What it argues is that Novak et al. have not pursued it rigorously - and that the gap between their methodology and their conclusions is wide enough to mislead clinicians, patients, and health policy. In science, a precise estimate derived from a flawed design is not a conservative finding. It is a confidently stated error.

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The Hypothesis Deserves Better Than This Study

Before identifying what Novak et al. got wrong, it is worth acknowledging why their hypothesis merits serious scientific attention. Statins can reduce systemic and neuroinflammation through pleiotropic effects. The go beyond cholesterol-lowering , and include mechanisms that could be directly relevant to Alzheimer’s pathogenesis, in which neuroinflammatory cascades play a well-documented role (Heneka et al., 2015, Nature Reviews Neuroscience).

Cholesterol metabolism is also mechanistically entangled with amyloid precursor protein processing, and elevated midlife LDL has been associated with increased dementia risk in prospective cohorts (Kivipelto et al., 2002, BMJ). In animal models, statins have reduced amyloid burden and tau phosphorylation. Epidemiological signals of a protective association have appeared in multiple prior observational datasets.

This scientific background makes rigor more important, not less. When a plausible hypothesis meets weak evidence, the temptation to overinterpret grows. The prior RCT record is sobering: neither the Heart Protection Study (Collins et al., 2002, Lancet) nor the PROSPER trial (Shepherd et al., 2002, Lancet) found meaningful cognitive benefit from statin therapy, despite adequate power and follow-up. If the observational literature is to advance beyond these null findings, it must do so through designs that can actually isolate a causal signal. The Novak study does not.

What the Study Claimed

Novak and colleagues analyzed electronic health record (EHR) data from the TriNetX platform, comprising over one million U.S. patients with dyslipidemia diagnoses. Statin users were propensity-score matched to non-users and followed for Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis as a primary outcome. The reported finding: a 31% relative reduction in Alzheimer’s incidence among statin-treated patients (0.08% vs. 0.12%). The authors framed these results as supporting statins as potential components of dementia prevention strategies, with subgroup analyses suggesting differential effects by statin type and dose.

Despite obligatory disclaimers regarding causality, the paper’s interpretive language repeatedly implies a preventive effect. This gap - between what the study can demonstrate and what the authors suggest it demonstrates - is the central problem.

What a Valid Study Must Demonstrate

To credibly assess whether statins reduce Alzheimer’s risk, a study must satisfy fundamental causal standards:

Time-zero alignment: identical index dates for treated and untreated groups

Adequate follow-up: sufficient to capture a disease with a 15-20 year preclinical latency

Unbiased outcome ascertainment: validated cognitive endpoints with consistent diagnostic coding

Active comparator design: comparing statins to an alternative lipid-lowering agent, not to no treatment

Control for healthcare utilization, adherence behavior, and prescribing patterns

Transparent competing-risk accounting.

The Novak study fails each of these requirements in ways that are individually significant and collectively fatal to its central claim.

Scale Without Controls Is Precision Without Accuracy

The TriNetX platform provided impressive sample size. Large samples amplify the precision of biased estimates - they do not correct them. A well-characterized threat in this literature is the healthy-user effect: patients who adhere to preventive medications like statins systematically differ from non-users in ways that independently reduce disease risk. They exercise more, smoke less, attend preventive care visits, and comply with other health recommendations (Shrank et al., 2011, Annals of Internal Medicine). The healthy-adherer effect - a related but distinct phenomenon compounds this: individuals who adhere to any medication regimen show lower mortality and morbidity even when the medication itself is inert (Dormuth et al., 2009, British Medical Journal).

The magnitude of these effects in statin observational research is not trivial. Prior analyses have estimated that healthy-user bias alone can produce apparent protective effects of 20-35% in non-randomized statin comparisons (Brookhart et al., 2007, American Journal of Epidemiology). The Novak study’s headline finding - a 31% reduction - sits squarely within this range. The authors performed propensity-score matching but critically omitted education, socioeconomic status, and healthcare utilization intensity from their matching variables. Without these controls, the matched cohorts likely remain systematically non-equivalent on the very dimensions most predictive of cognitive outcomes.

The Novak study’s 31% reduction falls precisely within the range (20-35%) that prior methodological research attributes entirely to healthy-user and healthy-adherer bias in statin observational studies - before any pharmacological effect is considered.

An Observation Window Too Narrow for the Disease

Alzheimer’s disease is not a condition with a short latency. Amyloid pathology begins accumulating 15-20 years before symptom onset; tau pathology follows a similarly extended trajectory (Jack et al., 2013, Lancet Neurology). Any intervention that genuinely alters Alzheimer’s trajectory must, by definition, be studied over a timeframe commensurate with this biology.

Novak et al.’s median statin treatment durations ranged from approximately 1.3 to 2.6 years. Matched-cohort follow-up was roughly two years. In a disease defined by decadal evolution, two years of follow-up cannot detect a true disease-modifying effect. What it can detect - and what it most likely reflects - is differential diagnostic capture between groups with systematically different healthcare engagement. The authors acknowledge the short follow-up but then proceed to interpret their findings as having preventive implications. These are logically incompatible positions.

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The Time-Zero Misalignment

Perhaps the most technically consequential flaw is the study’s index date definition. Statin users were indexed at the overlap of a dyslipidemia diagnosis and their first statin prescription. Controls were indexed at their first dyslipidemia diagnosis with no statin prescription recorded. These are not equivalent starting points.

The treated group, by construction, includes only patients who received a prescription - implying a clinical encounter beyond the initial diagnosis, an active prescriber relationship, and a pharmacological plan. The control group contains patients who either were never offered statins, declined them, received them outside the recorded system, or were lost to follow-up before a prescription occurred. This asymmetry in “clinical momentum” at time zero biases the comparison in ways that the visual inspection of Kaplan-Meier curves - the authors’ primary response to this concern - cannot resolve. Immortal time bias may also lurk here if the window between diagnosis and first prescription was inadvertently included in the treated group’s follow-up without equivalent accounting for controls.

An Ambiguous Control Group

The study’s “non-statin users” had no statin prescriptions recorded at any point in their health records. In a large EHR dataset, this is an unusual characteristic. It may indicate patients with poor healthcare engagement, medication intolerance, prescriber inertia, or prescriptions filled through pharmacies outside the network. The last possibility is particularly concerning: if a non-trivial fraction of “controls” were actually receiving statins via external records, outcome rates in the control group would be artificially elevated, inflating the apparent treatment benefit.

A more rigorous design would have employed an active comparator. For instance, they could have used patients prescribed ezetimibe or bile acid sequestrants for dyslipidemia, rather than untreated individuals. The active comparator design, well-established in pharmacoepidemiology (Schneeweiss, & Avorn, 2005, Epidemiology), equalizes the “decision to treat” and related confounders across groups, substantially reducing confounding by indication and healthy-user effects. The Novak study’s failure to employ this approach is a significant methodological gap.

Outcome Ascertainment, Under-Coding, and Diagnostic Substitution

The Alzheimer’s incidence rates in this study - 0.08% in statin users and 0.12% in controls over roughly two years - are implausibly low for a matched cohort of dyslipidemia patients, who are predominantly middle-aged to elderly adults. U.S. population prevalence of Alzheimer’s in adults over 65 is approximately 10-11% (Alzheimer’s Association, 2023). Even accounting for the relatively short follow-up and younger age composition of the cohort, these figures suggest substantial under-ascertainment - most likely reflecting the well-documented lag between symptom onset and formal EHR coding of dementia diagnoses in routine clinical care.

Critically, this under-ascertainment may be differential. Patients with more healthcare engagement - the statin-treated group - may have more diagnostic touchpoints, which could paradoxically increase Alzheimer’s coding rates and attenuate the apparent protective effect. Alternatively, clinicians may assign alternative neurological diagnostic codes to patients with complex comorbidity profiles, creating differential coding patterns between groups. The finding that statin users paradoxically showed increased rates of other degenerative neurological diagnoses - interpreted by the authors as specificity for Alzheimer’s - is equally consistent with diagnostic substitution or differential coding behavior. The authors acknowledge this possibility but do not adjust their conclusions accordingly.

Competing-Risk Analysis: Unexplained Discrepancies

The study presents substantial mortality differences between groups in its competing-risk analysis that are inconsistent with the primary analysis. The authors do not reconcile these discrepancies clearly, and the paper offers no explanation for how the competing-risk framework was specified or validated. This matters considerably: if statin users experienced meaningfully lower all-cause mortality, a competing-risks artifact, in which control patients die before receiving an Alzheimer’s diagnosis could mechanically generate the observed difference in Alzheimer’s incidence. The authors neither convincingly rule this out nor quantify its potential contribution to their primary finding.

Exploratory Subgroups Presented as Actionable

Subgroup analyses by statin type (hydrophilic vs. lipophilic) and dosage generated mixed and internally inconsistent results. The authors appropriately label these as hypothesis-generating and exploratory, but then interpret them in ways that suggest clinical differentiation - implying that certain statin types may be preferable for cognitive protection. This extrapolation is not scientifically justified. Exploratory subgroup analyses from a study with the primary confounding and design limitations documented here cannot reliably generate even preliminary mechanistic hypotheses. They are, at best, noise.

Selection Bias Through Extensive Exclusions

The study excluded patients with diabetes, cerebrovascular disease, vascular dementia, existing neurodegenerative diagnoses, and dementia-related medications - all patients who, in the real world, are also given statins. While motivated by a desire for a “clean” analytical sample, these exclusions produce a population that is systematically healthier, more medically engaged, and less representative of the patients for whom statin therapy is typically considered. This introduces selection bias and collider bias simultaneously and substantially limits generalizability to real-world clinical populations, who are not typically free of the excluded comorbidities.

What the 31% Reduction Most Likely Reflects

Taken together, the methodological problems documented here converge on a coherent alternative explanation for the headline finding: the 31% reduction in Alzheimer’s incidence among statin users is most plausibly attributable to a combination of healthy-user and healthy-adherer bias (estimated prior contribution: 20-35%), differential diagnostic capture driven by healthcare engagement asymmetry between groups, competing-risks artifacts from mortality differences, and time-zero misalignment inflating apparent early-period protection.

None of these explanations require statins to have any effect on Alzheimer’s biology whatsoever. And the prior RCT evidence - from HPS and PROSPER - suggests they do not. The Novak study does not overcome this null finding. It reproduces a well-characterized observational artifact at very large scale.

The study’s central claim is not that a 31% reduction was observed. It is that this reduction reflects a causal pharmacological effect. That claim is unsupported by the evidence presented, and the study’s own acknowledged limitations are sufficient to account for the finding in full.

A Rigorous Path Forward

This critique should not be read as arguing that the statin-Alzheimer’s question is settled or unworthy of investigation. It argues the opposite: the question is important enough to demand better evidence. Several ongoing or recently completed studies provide models for how this should be done.

The STAREE trial (STAtins for Reducing Events in the Elderly), an Australian randomized controlled trial enrolling healthy adults over 70, includes cognitive outcomes as pre-specified endpoints and will provide the highest-quality evidence yet on this question with adequate follow-up. The MAPT trial (Multidomain Alzheimer Preventive Trial) and its successors demonstrate what rigorous preventive trial design looks like in this population.

Observational studies in this space can contribute meaningfully, but only with:

Active comparator designs that match on the decision to treat Validated cognitive endpoints rather than incidental EHR codes follow-up durations of at least five to ten years Prospective ascertainment of adherence, healthcare utilization, and socioeconomic covariates Pre-specified sensitivity analyses addressing the healthy-user effect.

Until studies meeting these criteria are available, observational associations should be presented as hypothesis-generating - interesting signals warranting rigorous investigation, not evidence sufficient to guide clinical recommendations.

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Summing It Up

The statin-Alzheimer’s association reported by Novak et al. rests on a foundation that cannot bear the interpretive weight placed upon it. The headline 31% reduction falls within the range explained entirely by known confounding mechanisms in statin observational research. The study’s follow-up is biologically inadequate for the disease in question. Its time-zero alignment is asymmetric. Its control group is ambiguous. Its outcome ascertainment is incomplete and potentially differential. Its competing-risk framework is internally inconsistent.

The authors acknowledge most of these limitations. The problem is that they then draw conclusions that those limitations should preclude. This is not a minor rhetorical overreach. When clinicians read that statins reduce Alzheimer’s risk by 31%, some will tell patients. Some patients will delay other evaluations or pursue statin therapy they do not otherwise need. Premature clinical translation of unvalidated findings carries real costs.

The responsible communication of observational pharmacoepidemiology requires clarity about what has been found versus what has been shown. Novak et al. found an association. They have not shown a causal effect. That distinction is not a technical footnote. It is the substance of the entire scientific question. Dementia prevention science deserves evidence that meets the standard.

Related

Citations

Alzheimer’s Association. (2023). 2023 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures. Alzheimer’s & Dementia, 19(4).

Brookhart, M.A., et al. (2007). Confounding control in healthcare database research. American Journal of Epidemiology, 166(7).

Collins, R., et al. (Heart Protection Study). (2002). MRC/BHF Heart Protection Study. Lancet, 360(9326).

Dormuth, C.R., et al. (2009). Statin adherence and risk of accidents and traumatic injuries. British Medical Journal, 338.

Heneka, M.T., et al. (2015). Neuroinflammation in Alzheimer’s disease. Lancet Neurology, 14(4).

Jack, C.R., et al. (2013). Tracking pathophysiological processes in Alzheimer’s disease. Lancet Neurology, 12(2).

Kivipelto, M., et al. (2002). Midlife vascular risk factors and Alzheimer’s disease. British Medical Journal, 322.

Novak, J., et al. (2026). Statin use and Alzheimer’s disease incidence. Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease [study under critique].

Schneeweiss, S., Avorn, J. (2005). A review of uses of health care utilization databases for epidemiologic research. Journal of Clinical Epidemiology, 58(4).

Shepherd, J., et al. (PROSPER). (2002). Pravastatin in elderly individuals at risk of vascular disease. Lancet, 360(9346).

Shrank, W.H., et al. (2011). The epidemiology of prescriptions abandoned at the pharmacy. Annals of Internal Medicine, 155(3).