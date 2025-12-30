Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carolyn Singer's avatar
Carolyn Singer
9h

Doctors should have a conversation with their patients that is both compassionate and professional. We don’t think being told about other conditions are blood pressure shaming or high cholesterol shaming. But telling someone they have an issue with no support to manage it is not helpful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by James Lyons-Weiler, PhD
Peri's avatar
Peri
9h

Thank you. This is valuable information. I have obesity, which I have struggled with since childhood. And when I say struggled, I mean I have lost over 50 lbs 3 times and over 40 lbs 5 times, and maintained healthy BMI for a total 10 years in my teens and early 20s via very strict diet and exercise.

I also have psoriatic arthritis, which had a late onset in my 50s. My inflammatory markers are always normal. My coronary calcium score is zero despite elevated LDL.

PsA is not antibody-mediated.But in all my reading (and I work as a medical editor so I can follow most of the research), I can find no clear explanation as to why this obesity-related, immune-cell-mediated condition results in no elevation of my ESR or CRP and no changes in my immunoglobulin levels.

The function of the immune system in obesity is insufficiently understood. The weight stigma you allude to is a big part of the reason—the underlying assumption is that obese people have a moral failure, and that invalidates any claim we might have to research focusing on our physiology.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 James Lyons-Weiler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture