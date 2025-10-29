SUPPORTS EFFORT BY Wayne Rohde — IPAK-EDU LEGAL ISSUES RESEARCH FELLOW

Every year, the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (NVICP) quietly awards compensation for vaccine-related injuries that fall outside the official Vaccine Injury Table. Many of these cases involve autoimmune diseases—transverse myelitis, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP), neuromyelitis optica, autoimmune hepatitis, dermatomyositis, Alopecia areata—that recur across decades of awards yet remain unacknowledged in policy.

The federal Table has not been meaningfully revised to reflect modern immunology. Without that update, justice depends less on science than on semantics—how an attorney phrases a diagnosis, or which expert testifies.

We can help fix that.

The Fellowship

Through an IPAK-EDU Policy Fellowship, author and researcher Wayne Rohde will lead a comprehensive analysis of every NVICP decision since 1988. Using the same rigorous methods demonstrated in a IPAK’s pilot study, his project will:

Identify all compensated autoimmune-type injuries currently “off-table.”

Quantify frequency, vaccine distribution, and adjudication patterns.

Produce a public dashboard and white paper recommending which conditions merit inclusion on the federal Vaccine Injury Table.

This work will equip HHS and HRSA with the data they need to modernize vaccine-injury policy on vaccine-induced autoimmunity—ensuring that compensation decisions reflect today’s biomedical understanding, not yesterday’s paperwork.

Why It Matters

Scientific Integrity: Federal tables should evolve with new evidence.

Public Trust: Transparent data reduce speculation and restore faith in fairness.

Justice: Families with identical diagnoses deserve identical treatment.

How You Can Help

This Fellowship is community-funded.

Your monthly gift fuels transparency, accountability, and scientific reform.

Your monthly gift fuels transparency, accountability, and scientific reform.

